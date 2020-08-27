Used 1996 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sportage Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  • 2002 Kia Sportage
    used

    2002 Kia Sportage

    232,742 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    used

    2005 Kia Sportage EX

    158,633 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2019 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2019 Kia Sportage LX

    6,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,984

    $3,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    certified

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    7,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,950

    $4,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    24,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,985

    $5,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    29,605 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,198

    $3,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    8,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,990

    $4,038 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    44,058 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    $3,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    16,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,321

    $3,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Sportage EX in White
    used

    2020 Kia Sportage EX

    19,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,587

    $5,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    32,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,785

    $4,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    23,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,200

    $3,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Light Blue
    certified

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    11,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2012 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    used

    2012 Kia Sportage EX

    99,597 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,991

    $2,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Sportage EX in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Sportage EX

    3,731 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,500

    $3,612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    11,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,998

    $2,747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    14,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,477

    $2,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    31,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,965

    $3,728 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sportage searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,818 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
  4. Used 1996 Kia Sportage

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sportage
Overall Consumer Rating
3.711 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (18%)
  • 4
    (55%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (18%)
This car won't leave you stranded
Lena LaFaye,11/29/2008
I have owned this car for six years now. It has never once left me stranded. If you treat this car well it will run. Repairs I have done were normal considering the age. Timing belt, front wheel bearings, harmonic balancer, starter, fan clutch, brake drums and other scheduled maintenance. This car has lasted multiple cross country road trips and does exceptional on the highway. Even now, with it being 12 years old I get 23mpg city and 30mpg hwy. The new model sportage is put to shame by this. People mention to me my car doesn't accelerate fast. I don't mind this because I'm not a fast driver. I like that it's high enough that you can step into it not stand up or stoop down.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sportage
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Sportage info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings