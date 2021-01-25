  1. Home
2022 Jeep Gladiator

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $35,000 (estimated)
2022 Jeep Gladiator
  • Extremely capable off-road
  • Available turbocharged diesel engine delivers torque and better fuel economy
  • Extensive options for personalization
  • Part of the first Gladiator generation introduced for 2019
2022 Jeep Gladiator Review
by the Edmunds Experts
01/25/2021
What is the Wrangler?

If you're not sure if you want a Jeep Wrangler or a pickup truck, Jeep offers a combination of both! The Gladiator debuted in 2019 and immediately established itself as one of the most rugged and capable off-roaders on the market. As an added bonus, you even can get it with a convertible top. There are a near infinite number of ways to option a Gladiator, from a bare-bones off-roader with manual crank windows to an ultra-overlander equipped with a torquey diesel engine and creature comforts such as adaptive cruise control and heated seats.

Since the Gladiator is relatively new to the market, we don't foresee any significant changes on the horizon for 2022 apart from minor tweaks to standard and optional feature content. That doesn't mean we don't have our fingers crossed for the Jeep Wrangler's available 6.4-liter V8 to find its way into the Gladiator. Rest assured, we'll keep our eyes open for any and every possible update for the 2022 Jeep Gladiator.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Off-road trucks don't come more capable than the Jeep Gladiator. We like its available diesel engine, useful cargo bed, near endless array of personalization options, and its unique, throwback styling. Keep it locked to Edmunds for all the updates on Jeep's toughest truck.

