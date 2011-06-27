Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$3,475
|$4,420
|Clean
|$1,886
|$3,214
|$4,082
|Average
|$1,573
|$2,691
|$3,407
|Rough
|$1,259
|$2,169
|$2,731
Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,102
|$3,376
|$4,219
|Clean
|$1,940
|$3,122
|$3,897
|Average
|$1,617
|$2,614
|$3,252
|Rough
|$1,295
|$2,107
|$2,607
Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,408
|$4,486
|$5,852
|Clean
|$2,223
|$4,149
|$5,405
|Average
|$1,853
|$3,474
|$4,511
|Rough
|$1,484
|$2,799
|$3,616
Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,148
|$2,599
|Clean
|$1,359
|$1,987
|$2,400
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,663
|$2,003
|Rough
|$907
|$1,340
|$1,606
Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,142
|$3,456
|$4,327
|Clean
|$1,978
|$3,197
|$3,996
|Average
|$1,649
|$2,677
|$3,335
|Rough
|$1,320
|$2,157
|$2,674
Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,909
|$2,917
|$3,588
|Clean
|$1,763
|$2,698
|$3,314
|Average
|$1,470
|$2,259
|$2,765
|Rough
|$1,176
|$1,821
|$2,217
Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,863
|$2,921
|$3,623
|Clean
|$1,720
|$2,701
|$3,346
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,262
|$2,792
|Rough
|$1,148
|$1,823
|$2,239
Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,508
|$3,985
|$4,963
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,685
|$4,584
|Average
|$1,930
|$3,086
|$3,825
|Rough
|$1,545
|$2,487
|$3,067
Estimated values
2010 Kia Rio Rio5 LX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,232
|$3,677
|$4,633
|Clean
|$2,061
|$3,401
|$4,279
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,848
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,375
|$2,295
|$2,863