  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2010 Kia Rio
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Rio
5(80%)4(0%)3(0%)2(20%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Rios for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,880 - $3,042
Used Rio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Bang For Your Buck!!

mtloveskg, 04/17/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This little car is amazing. First of all I am 6'3" 245 pounds and have plenty of room! MPG are 30.4 after 2k miles of mixed driving with AC on. Not too shabby at all! Amenities are bar none for this class (read below for more on that).

Report Abuse

Fun and Sporty little car!

mikeyt, 06/14/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this car. It is so sporty with all the cool features (see below). It is not as commonly seen as its rivals (Corolla, Civic, Fit, and Yaris) so it stands out a lot more!

Report Abuse

Best Bang For Your Buck

mikeyt1818, 07/22/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Fun car, sporty and peppy despite 1.6 liter engine. Great features on SX like leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, metal pedals, 16" inch alloys, rear spoiler, sport cloth with red stitches. Very sporty looking!

Report Abuse

My 2010 Kia Rio

kiaowner2010, 07/26/2010
4 of 8 people found this review helpful

Not happy with dark interior, car is too hot inside & must have window covered by sunshade. Other than that, I haven't had a brand new car for MANY years, and I love this one. I was on the bus three years before deciding to buy this car.

Report Abuse

So happy to be GONE!

stinalynn, 05/18/2012
5 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought this car because at the time, I had no choice. I needed a cheap car with a good warranty. Well, you get what you pay for! I had a small fender bender, hitting a car at 10 miles per hour. It resulted in a total breakage of the ball joint. My husband, an ASE certified master technician, took one look and could not believe the poor quality (he is convinced it broke first, causing the accident!) It was great on gas, but that's about it. I just got rid of the thing, for a beautiful Mazda crossover, and I've never been happier!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rios for sale

Related Used 2010 Kia Rio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles