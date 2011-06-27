Used 2010 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

Best Bang For Your Buck!! mtloveskg , 04/17/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This little car is amazing. First of all I am 6'3" 245 pounds and have plenty of room! MPG are 30.4 after 2k miles of mixed driving with AC on. Not too shabby at all! Amenities are bar none for this class (read below for more on that). Report Abuse

Fun and Sporty little car! mikeyt , 06/14/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car. It is so sporty with all the cool features (see below). It is not as commonly seen as its rivals (Corolla, Civic, Fit, and Yaris) so it stands out a lot more! Report Abuse

Best Bang For Your Buck mikeyt1818 , 07/22/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Fun car, sporty and peppy despite 1.6 liter engine. Great features on SX like leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, metal pedals, 16" inch alloys, rear spoiler, sport cloth with red stitches. Very sporty looking! Report Abuse

My 2010 Kia Rio kiaowner2010 , 07/26/2010 4 of 8 people found this review helpful Not happy with dark interior, car is too hot inside & must have window covered by sunshade. Other than that, I haven't had a brand new car for MANY years, and I love this one. I was on the bus three years before deciding to buy this car. Report Abuse