Used 2007 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews
Great car, and I've had a few.
I wrote this because some people seem to exist to complain about cars every time the air is low in their tires. My '05 Kia Rio5 has been great, and I've only encountered things you would expect from an inexpensive car. It came to me used, from my mother's estate after she died a few years ago. It was low-mile, with the I4 and a 5-speed (ma always liked to row her own!). The LX is sporty, handles well, and the shifting is snappy and clean. Not a powerhouse, but what do you want from a sub-15k car? It's quick enough, and I learned that while off-the-line acceleration is not mind-bending, at-speed and lane-change acceleration is pretty darn good. Brakes are great, as I learned in San Francisco on the busy, hilly streets. Also, I've had two people hit me in this car (their fault both times), and after repairs the car still runs great. Now at 55k with a cross-country road trip under its belt, the Kia is still running great. In fact I only this week had one of the few off-schedule maintenance issues, a PCSV valve that's giving me a check-engine. Only replacements besides tires/oil have been two of the Coil-on-Plug units on the motor at about $50 each. I put them in myself, they're right on top of the motor and it's pretty easy. Even a shop couldn't charge you too much for the service. At 8 years, the only issues are some dry-rotted rear window seals from it's first 5 years in Arizona, and the chrome/plastic passenger door handle which is peeling. There's some increased body noise coming from the hatch area, and it's a bit squeaker overall than when new, but I think that for a budget car, it's been terrific. No electrical problems ever, which I hear is not the case with some newer Kias. Overall, I'm very very happy with this low-maintenance long-running car. Oh, fold-down rear seats in this hatchback provide ample room for stuffing things in the back. I've loaded this car to the roof many times, then driven her 12 hours straight. She runs great still!
120,000 on this "clown" car...UPDATE May 2017
AMAZING lil beast! Traded in a 2002 for it ... WAY happy with it. Done nothing to it other than normal maintenance. Just this year A/C needed recharging. STILL getting 48mpg.. UPDATE A/C not just a recharge, pump replaced, all parts needed, with SIX relays, it won't kick from the dash button. WTF????....UPDATE: 145,000 still a strong runner. UPDATE still totally disgusted with the A/C system and just got a recall for a missed undercoating. That explains why the bottom is rotting out. Expect it will rust out by the end of salt ridden winter season. Never KIA again, God willing I live longer than it does.
Excellent car for the money
I bought my Rio5 new with 9km on it. I drove many comperable models from different mfg including Chev Aveo, Toyota, Dodge Caliber etc. I was impressed with the handling and jump for such a small car. I've had no issues with summer or winter driving. I've been religious with oil changes but haven't had to do anything major. Just recently at 70K did I have to replace the set of belts before a long trip. If I had to pick at something, it would be the OEM Kuho tires. My front set only lasted about 40K. Warranty is great (8 yrs, 160K km) although nothing has gone wrong. Orig brakes still have 40-50% left on them and still getting close to 450km on 40L of gas. An excellent car for the money!
Excellent Car
I bought my car brand new and now have over 106,000 miles on it. I've had almost no problems. I replaced 2 wheel bearings and just now changed the front brake pads which still had life in them! I changed the timing belt at 60,000 by choice. It hadn't broken. That's it. Everything else (except the tires) are original. Gas mileage is low 30s. They told me I'd get 40mpg but that doesn't happen. I have an automatic by the way. And yesterday I hit a deer broadside at 55 mph and the car just kept on going! Never even knocked it out of lane. I was flabbergasted. It's $3100 in damage but I can still drive it. So far it's been one of the best cars I ever bought.
Van Devere>does not honor rust warranty
This Kia Rio rusted out within 3 years! Took it to the dealer. Van Devere in Akron, Ohio West Market St will not honor warranty on rust protection. DO NOT BUY A KIA RIO. Korean junk!!
