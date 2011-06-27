Estimated values
2007 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,400
|$2,921
|Clean
|$1,306
|$2,177
|$2,650
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,730
|$2,107
|Rough
|$755
|$1,283
|$1,565
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$1,746
|$2,071
|Clean
|$1,040
|$1,583
|$1,878
|Average
|$821
|$1,258
|$1,494
|Rough
|$601
|$933
|$1,110
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,790
|$3,418
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,530
|$3,101
|Average
|$1,167
|$2,011
|$2,466
|Rough
|$855
|$1,492
|$1,832
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,685
|$3,277
|Clean
|$1,444
|$2,435
|$2,973
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,935
|$2,365
|Rough
|$834
|$1,436
|$1,756
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$3,125
|$3,941
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,835
|$3,576
|Average
|$1,155
|$2,253
|$2,844
|Rough
|$846
|$1,671
|$2,112
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rio Rio5 SX 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,780
|$3,445
|Clean
|$1,408
|$2,522
|$3,125
|Average
|$1,111
|$2,004
|$2,486
|Rough
|$814
|$1,487
|$1,846
Estimated values
2007 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,794
|$3,445
|Clean
|$1,440
|$2,534
|$3,125
|Average
|$1,137
|$2,014
|$2,486
|Rough
|$833
|$1,494
|$1,846