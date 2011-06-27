Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,212
|$17,452
|$18,746
|Clean
|$15,801
|$17,003
|$18,257
|Average
|$14,979
|$16,106
|$17,279
|Rough
|$14,156
|$15,209
|$16,302
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,706
|$18,958
|$20,266
|Clean
|$17,257
|$18,471
|$19,738
|Average
|$16,358
|$17,496
|$18,681
|Rough
|$15,460
|$16,521
|$17,624
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,823
|$16,044
|$17,321
|Clean
|$14,447
|$15,631
|$16,869
|Average
|$13,695
|$14,806
|$15,966
|Rough
|$12,943
|$13,982
|$15,062
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,703
|$21,211
|$22,786
|Clean
|$19,203
|$20,665
|$22,192
|Average
|$18,203
|$19,575
|$21,003
|Rough
|$17,204
|$18,484
|$19,815
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,524
|$19,837
|$21,209
|Clean
|$18,054
|$19,327
|$20,656
|Average
|$17,114
|$18,307
|$19,550
|Rough
|$16,175
|$17,288
|$18,444
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,204
|$23,535
|$24,928
|Clean
|$21,640
|$22,930
|$24,278
|Average
|$20,514
|$21,720
|$22,978
|Rough
|$19,388
|$20,510
|$21,678
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee L Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,129
|$21,199
|$22,318
|Clean
|$19,618
|$20,654
|$21,736
|Average
|$18,597
|$19,564
|$20,572
|Rough
|$17,576
|$18,474
|$19,408
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,316
|$20,740
|$22,227
|Clean
|$18,826
|$20,207
|$21,648
|Average
|$17,847
|$19,141
|$20,489
|Rough
|$16,867
|$18,074
|$19,329
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,662
|$15,988
|$17,372
|Clean
|$14,290
|$15,577
|$16,919
|Average
|$13,546
|$14,755
|$16,013
|Rough
|$12,802
|$13,933
|$15,107
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,787
|$16,086
|$17,443
|Clean
|$14,412
|$15,673
|$16,988
|Average
|$13,662
|$14,846
|$16,078
|Rough
|$12,912
|$14,019
|$15,168
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,171
|$17,521
|$18,932
|Clean
|$15,761
|$17,070
|$18,438
|Average
|$14,941
|$16,170
|$17,451
|Rough
|$14,120
|$15,269
|$16,463
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,045
|$17,047
|$18,095
|Clean
|$15,638
|$16,609
|$17,623
|Average
|$14,824
|$15,732
|$16,679
|Rough
|$14,010
|$14,856
|$15,735
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,759
|$15,169
|$16,640
|Clean
|$13,410
|$14,779
|$16,206
|Average
|$12,712
|$13,999
|$15,339
|Rough
|$12,014
|$13,219
|$14,471
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,841
|$21,249
|$22,720
|Clean
|$19,337
|$20,703
|$22,127
|Average
|$18,331
|$19,610
|$20,943
|Rough
|$17,324
|$18,518
|$19,758
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,787
|$17,241
|$18,762
|Clean
|$15,387
|$16,798
|$18,272
|Average
|$14,586
|$15,912
|$17,294
|Rough
|$13,785
|$15,025
|$16,315
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,646
|$18,816
|$20,040
|Clean
|$17,198
|$18,332
|$19,518
|Average
|$16,303
|$17,365
|$18,472
|Rough
|$15,408
|$16,398
|$17,427