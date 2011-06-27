  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,212$17,452$18,746
Clean$15,801$17,003$18,257
Average$14,979$16,106$17,279
Rough$14,156$15,209$16,302
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,706$18,958$20,266
Clean$17,257$18,471$19,738
Average$16,358$17,496$18,681
Rough$15,460$16,521$17,624
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,823$16,044$17,321
Clean$14,447$15,631$16,869
Average$13,695$14,806$15,966
Rough$12,943$13,982$15,062
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,703$21,211$22,786
Clean$19,203$20,665$22,192
Average$18,203$19,575$21,003
Rough$17,204$18,484$19,815
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,524$19,837$21,209
Clean$18,054$19,327$20,656
Average$17,114$18,307$19,550
Rough$16,175$17,288$18,444
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,204$23,535$24,928
Clean$21,640$22,930$24,278
Average$20,514$21,720$22,978
Rough$19,388$20,510$21,678
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee L Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,129$21,199$22,318
Clean$19,618$20,654$21,736
Average$18,597$19,564$20,572
Rough$17,576$18,474$19,408
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,316$20,740$22,227
Clean$18,826$20,207$21,648
Average$17,847$19,141$20,489
Rough$16,867$18,074$19,329
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,662$15,988$17,372
Clean$14,290$15,577$16,919
Average$13,546$14,755$16,013
Rough$12,802$13,933$15,107
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,787$16,086$17,443
Clean$14,412$15,673$16,988
Average$13,662$14,846$16,078
Rough$12,912$14,019$15,168
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,171$17,521$18,932
Clean$15,761$17,070$18,438
Average$14,941$16,170$17,451
Rough$14,120$15,269$16,463
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,045$17,047$18,095
Clean$15,638$16,609$17,623
Average$14,824$15,732$16,679
Rough$14,010$14,856$15,735
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,759$15,169$16,640
Clean$13,410$14,779$16,206
Average$12,712$13,999$15,339
Rough$12,014$13,219$14,471
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,841$21,249$22,720
Clean$19,337$20,703$22,127
Average$18,331$19,610$20,943
Rough$17,324$18,518$19,758
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,787$17,241$18,762
Clean$15,387$16,798$18,272
Average$14,586$15,912$17,294
Rough$13,785$15,025$16,315
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2017 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,646$18,816$20,040
Clean$17,198$18,332$19,518
Average$16,303$17,365$18,472
Rough$15,408$16,398$17,427
Sell my 2017 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,410 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,779 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,410 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,779 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,410 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,779 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $12,014 to $16,640, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.