Used 1992 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews

Owner/driver btingr , 08/18/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Good performer, rugged, dependable

love hate relationship habsitual , 06/03/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Okay, let me say I love my Jeep. But, I've had some overheating problems since day 1. Replaced radiator and components, I still have to get a radiator flush a couple times every summer. I'm told the engine block has internal corrosion causing the blockage. I've got 200,000 miles on my Jeep and can't really complain although buyers should be aware there's going to be upkeep but there's plenty of wrecks to pick from and aftermarket parts. It's loud too and a bit of a gas hog. It's going to be hard to drive something else though, they don't make them like this anymore.

reliable, efficient, powerful Gordon Lanning , 11/23/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased my Jeep new. Change the oil every 3 thousand miles using Mobil 1. At 13 thousand miles under warranty head gasket replaced, known issue for some serial numbers. At 161 thousand still has original transmission, ball joints, tie rods, brake parts. Replaced radiator twice until I got smart and got brass tanks and brass core radiator. I have replaced AC expansion valve, starter and steering column. Have broken drivers seat but I am a big ole boy also. Do your maintenance, it pays. I would take this vehicle any where from coast to coast or border to border and not think twice or worry.

Best 4X4 Ever scottsal , 04/04/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I own a 1992 Jeep cherokee Laredo with 210,000 miles on it. It has been by far the most dependable, tough car I have ever owned. Although now 20 years old, everything on it still works perfect. Easy to work on, fun to drive. My only complaint would be I need a bit more legroom. But on road and off, this is the best made 4X4 ever. I live in colorado and it seems like every 3rd car is a cherokee.