1992 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$853$1,286$1,501
Clean$764$1,152$1,350
Average$587$886$1,047
Rough$410$619$745
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Briarwood 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,088$2,427$3,108
Clean$975$2,175$2,795
Average$749$1,671$2,169
Rough$523$1,168$1,542
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$618$1,519$1,981
Clean$554$1,362$1,781
Average$425$1,047$1,382
Rough$297$731$983
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$542$1,138$1,442
Clean$486$1,020$1,297
Average$373$784$1,006
Rough$260$548$716
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$525$1,264$1,641
Clean$471$1,133$1,475
Average$361$870$1,145
Rough$252$608$814
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$564$1,426$1,867
Clean$506$1,278$1,679
Average$388$982$1,302
Rough$271$686$926
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$640$1,608$2,103
Clean$573$1,441$1,891
Average$440$1,108$1,468
Rough$307$774$1,044
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$799$1,882$2,435
Clean$716$1,687$2,190
Average$550$1,297$1,699
Rough$384$906$1,208
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$547$1,141$1,442
Clean$490$1,022$1,297
Average$377$786$1,006
Rough$263$549$716
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$2,591$3,283
Clean$1,103$2,322$2,952
Average$847$1,784$2,290
Rough$591$1,247$1,629
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$543$1,300$1,686
Clean$487$1,165$1,516
Average$374$896$1,177
Rough$261$626$837
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$497$1,210$1,576
Clean$445$1,085$1,417
Average$342$834$1,099
Rough$239$582$782
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1992 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1992 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $764 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,152 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1992 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1992 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1992 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $410 to $1,501, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1992 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.