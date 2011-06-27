Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$853
|$1,286
|$1,501
|Clean
|$764
|$1,152
|$1,350
|Average
|$587
|$886
|$1,047
|Rough
|$410
|$619
|$745
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Briarwood 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,088
|$2,427
|$3,108
|Clean
|$975
|$2,175
|$2,795
|Average
|$749
|$1,671
|$2,169
|Rough
|$523
|$1,168
|$1,542
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,519
|$1,981
|Clean
|$554
|$1,362
|$1,781
|Average
|$425
|$1,047
|$1,382
|Rough
|$297
|$731
|$983
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,138
|$1,442
|Clean
|$486
|$1,020
|$1,297
|Average
|$373
|$784
|$1,006
|Rough
|$260
|$548
|$716
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$525
|$1,264
|$1,641
|Clean
|$471
|$1,133
|$1,475
|Average
|$361
|$870
|$1,145
|Rough
|$252
|$608
|$814
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,426
|$1,867
|Clean
|$506
|$1,278
|$1,679
|Average
|$388
|$982
|$1,302
|Rough
|$271
|$686
|$926
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$640
|$1,608
|$2,103
|Clean
|$573
|$1,441
|$1,891
|Average
|$440
|$1,108
|$1,468
|Rough
|$307
|$774
|$1,044
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$799
|$1,882
|$2,435
|Clean
|$716
|$1,687
|$2,190
|Average
|$550
|$1,297
|$1,699
|Rough
|$384
|$906
|$1,208
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,141
|$1,442
|Clean
|$490
|$1,022
|$1,297
|Average
|$377
|$786
|$1,006
|Rough
|$263
|$549
|$716
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$2,591
|$3,283
|Clean
|$1,103
|$2,322
|$2,952
|Average
|$847
|$1,784
|$2,290
|Rough
|$591
|$1,247
|$1,629
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,300
|$1,686
|Clean
|$487
|$1,165
|$1,516
|Average
|$374
|$896
|$1,177
|Rough
|$261
|$626
|$837
Estimated values
1992 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$497
|$1,210
|$1,576
|Clean
|$445
|$1,085
|$1,417
|Average
|$342
|$834
|$1,099
|Rough
|$239
|$582
|$782