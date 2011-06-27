Used 1992 Jeep Cherokee Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight2808 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height63.3 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Black
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
