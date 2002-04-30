Used 1998 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
1999 Jaguar XJR96,982 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,596
- used
1996 Jaguar XJR84,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,484
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJR searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJR
Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJR
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating57 Reviews
Report abuse
gusman,04/30/2002
I purchased my XJR in Feb. of 2002 with 37K miles. It has been the most awesome car that I've owned. You can drive it like a limo, or switch of the traction control and drive it like a hot rod. The build quality is superb and the interior design is elegant and warm, unlike the German sedans. The experience at the Dealership is also top notch. So far the vehicle is under warranty and I have not had to pay for any items. My experience at the dealership has also been great so far. I would buy another Jag, no question. In fact I am considering the XKR.
Related Jaguar XJR info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe 2010
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2014
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 2010
- Used Volvo S80 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2014
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2017
- Used Acura ZDX 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2012
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2012
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 2011
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2013
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Jaguar X-Type Long Beach CA
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE New Germany MN
- Used Jaguar XK Garland TX
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE Elizabeth NJ
- Used Jaguar XK Houston TX
- Used Jaguar XJ Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Jaguar XF Brooklyn NY
- Used Jaguar XF Eugene OR
- Used Jaguar XJ New York NY
- Used Jaguar XK Fairfax VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2