Used 1998 Jaguar XJR for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJR Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1999 Jaguar XJR
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJR

    96,982 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $9,596

    Details
  • 1996 Jaguar XJR
    used

    1996 Jaguar XJR

    84,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,484

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJR searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJR
  4. Used 1998 Jaguar XJR

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJR

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJR
Overall Consumer Rating
57 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Awesome ride
gusman,04/30/2002
I purchased my XJR in Feb. of 2002 with 37K miles. It has been the most awesome car that I've owned. You can drive it like a limo, or switch of the traction control and drive it like a hot rod. The build quality is superb and the interior design is elegant and warm, unlike the German sedans. The experience at the Dealership is also top notch. So far the vehicle is under warranty and I have not had to pay for any items. My experience at the dealership has also been great so far. I would buy another Jag, no question. In fact I am considering the XKR.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJR
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJR info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings