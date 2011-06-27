Used 1998 Jaguar XJR Consumer Reviews
Awesome ride
I purchased my XJR in Feb. of 2002 with 37K miles. It has been the most awesome car that I've owned. You can drive it like a limo, or switch of the traction control and drive it like a hot rod. The build quality is superb and the interior design is elegant and warm, unlike the German sedans. The experience at the Dealership is also top notch. So far the vehicle is under warranty and I have not had to pay for any items. My experience at the dealership has also been great so far. I would buy another Jag, no question. In fact I am considering the XKR.
XJR
Great performance, good handling (dry conditions). More stylish than german competitors - especially interior.
XJR Terrific...
Immense power; black color turns heads (when clean); superb on highway
FIRST JAGUAR
wow what a car smooth fast handles like a dream. hope to have this car forever.
Best Car I've Ever Owned
It's just a very well built, extremely fast and beautiful car, inside and out. It gets a lot of attention, people love this car. I am asked weekly if I would consider selling, the answer is no. The car will blow the doors of my Porsche! The XJR is still relatively affordable so I'd buy now before they get expensive, and trust me, they will.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XJR
Related Used 1998 Jaguar XJR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE