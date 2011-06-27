Used 1998 Jaguar XJR Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome ride

gusman, 04/30/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased my XJR in Feb. of 2002 with 37K miles. It has been the most awesome car that I've owned. You can drive it like a limo, or switch of the traction control and drive it like a hot rod. The build quality is superb and the interior design is elegant and warm, unlike the German sedans. The experience at the Dealership is also top notch. So far the vehicle is under warranty and I have not had to pay for any items. My experience at the dealership has also been great so far. I would buy another Jag, no question. In fact I am considering the XKR.

Report Abuse

XJR

cal, 07/09/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great performance, good handling (dry conditions). More stylish than german competitors - especially interior.

Report Abuse

XJR Terrific...

gjp, 05/08/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Immense power; black color turns heads (when clean); superb on highway

Report Abuse

FIRST JAGUAR

xjrfan, 02/06/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

wow what a car smooth fast handles like a dream. hope to have this car forever.

Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned

Michael_J_Brown, 10/11/2017
4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It's just a very well built, extremely fast and beautiful car, inside and out. It gets a lot of attention, people love this car. I am asked weekly if I would consider selling, the answer is no. The car will blow the doors of my Porsche! The XJR is still relatively affordable so I'd buy now before they get expensive, and trust me, they will.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
