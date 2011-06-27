Used 1998 Jaguar XJR Consumer Reviews

gusman , 04/30/2002

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased my XJR in Feb. of 2002 with 37K miles. It has been the most awesome car that I've owned. You can drive it like a limo, or switch of the traction control and drive it like a hot rod. The build quality is superb and the interior design is elegant and warm, unlike the German sedans. The experience at the Dealership is also top notch. So far the vehicle is under warranty and I have not had to pay for any items. My experience at the dealership has also been great so far. I would buy another Jag, no question. In fact I am considering the XKR.