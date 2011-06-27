Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,582
|$45,689
|$51,029
|Clean
|$39,203
|$44,142
|$49,300
|Average
|$36,443
|$41,048
|$45,843
|Rough
|$33,684
|$37,955
|$42,385
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,389
|$39,335
|$43,464
|Clean
|$34,186
|$38,004
|$41,991
|Average
|$31,780
|$35,340
|$39,046
|Rough
|$29,374
|$32,677
|$36,101
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,402
|$32,682
|$36,115
|Clean
|$28,402
|$31,576
|$34,892
|Average
|$26,403
|$29,363
|$32,445
|Rough
|$24,404
|$27,150
|$29,998
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,699
|$35,492
|$39,460
|Clean
|$30,622
|$34,290
|$38,123
|Average
|$28,466
|$31,887
|$35,449
|Rough
|$26,311
|$29,484
|$32,776
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XJ XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,605
|$46,514
|$47,487
|Clean
|$44,055
|$44,939
|$45,878
|Average
|$40,954
|$41,790
|$42,661
|Rough
|$37,853
|$38,641
|$39,443
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,508
|$46,731
|$52,193
|Clean
|$40,097
|$45,149
|$50,425
|Average
|$37,275
|$41,985
|$46,889
|Rough
|$34,453
|$38,821
|$43,352
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,251
|$37,977
|$41,875
|Clean
|$33,086
|$36,691
|$40,457
|Average
|$30,758
|$34,120
|$37,619
|Rough
|$28,429
|$31,548
|$34,782
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,042
|$59,596
|$64,369
|Clean
|$53,171
|$57,578
|$62,188
|Average
|$49,428
|$53,543
|$57,827
|Rough
|$45,686
|$49,508
|$53,466