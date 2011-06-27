Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,431
|$20,712
|$22,465
|Clean
|$17,112
|$19,233
|$20,855
|Average
|$14,476
|$16,276
|$17,634
|Rough
|$11,839
|$13,319
|$14,414
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,662
|$21,914
|$25,157
|Clean
|$16,399
|$20,350
|$23,354
|Average
|$13,872
|$17,221
|$19,748
|Rough
|$11,345
|$14,092
|$16,141
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,963
|$30,974
|$35,557
|Clean
|$23,177
|$28,763
|$33,009
|Average
|$19,606
|$24,340
|$27,911
|Rough
|$16,035
|$19,918
|$22,814
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,443
|$18,469
|$21,534
|Clean
|$13,410
|$17,150
|$19,991
|Average
|$11,344
|$14,513
|$16,904
|Rough
|$9,278
|$11,876
|$13,817
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,662
|$16,217
|$18,927
|Clean
|$11,756
|$15,059
|$17,570
|Average
|$9,945
|$12,744
|$14,857
|Rough
|$8,133
|$10,428
|$12,144
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,565
|$23,034
|$26,443
|Clean
|$17,237
|$21,389
|$24,548
|Average
|$14,581
|$18,101
|$20,757
|Rough
|$11,925
|$14,812
|$16,966