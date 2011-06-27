  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,431$20,712$22,465
Clean$17,112$19,233$20,855
Average$14,476$16,276$17,634
Rough$11,839$13,319$14,414
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,662$21,914$25,157
Clean$16,399$20,350$23,354
Average$13,872$17,221$19,748
Rough$11,345$14,092$16,141
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,963$30,974$35,557
Clean$23,177$28,763$33,009
Average$19,606$24,340$27,911
Rough$16,035$19,918$22,814
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,443$18,469$21,534
Clean$13,410$17,150$19,991
Average$11,344$14,513$16,904
Rough$9,278$11,876$13,817
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,662$16,217$18,927
Clean$11,756$15,059$17,570
Average$9,945$12,744$14,857
Rough$8,133$10,428$12,144
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,565$23,034$26,443
Clean$17,237$21,389$24,548
Average$14,581$18,101$20,757
Rough$11,925$14,812$16,966
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Jaguar XJ on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,756 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,059 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XJ is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,756 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,059 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Jaguar XJ, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,756 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,059 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Jaguar XJ. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Jaguar XJ and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Jaguar XJ ranges from $8,133 to $18,927, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Jaguar XJ is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.