Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,273
|$6,067
|$7,051
|Clean
|$3,851
|$5,472
|$6,357
|Average
|$3,008
|$4,282
|$4,968
|Rough
|$2,164
|$3,092
|$3,580
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,266
|$9,212
|$9,751
|Clean
|$7,450
|$8,309
|$8,791
|Average
|$5,818
|$6,502
|$6,871
|Rough
|$4,186
|$4,695
|$4,950
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,042
|$7,364
|$8,637
|Clean
|$4,544
|$6,642
|$7,787
|Average
|$3,549
|$5,198
|$6,086
|Rough
|$2,553
|$3,753
|$4,385
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XJ-Series Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,807
|$13,755
|$15,923
|Clean
|$8,838
|$12,406
|$14,355
|Average
|$6,902
|$9,708
|$11,219
|Rough
|$4,965
|$7,010
|$8,084
Estimated values
2007 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,060
|$6,117
|$7,243
|Clean
|$3,659
|$5,517
|$6,530
|Average
|$2,858
|$4,317
|$5,103
|Rough
|$2,056
|$3,117
|$3,677