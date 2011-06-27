Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series Consumer Reviews
Stunning Big Cat!
Incredibly smooth and quiet ride. Surprisingly quick and nimble for a car of this size. Far more class and comfort for far less money than comparable German cars when purchased preowned. Reliability has been flawless for the 10,000 miles I have owned it. Took a road trip and drove 23 hours with fuel stops only and found this car does not wear you out even after hours behind the wheel. LOVE THIS CAR!!! 08/31/2017-Owned 1-1/2 years & 20,000 miles now. I get bored with cars quickly, trade every year or two for something different. However, not this one. I still get excited to jump in for a weekend cruise thru the mountains or down the coast of New England. I own an auto repair shop so I know cars pretty well and this one is proving to be much more reliable than the German counterparts owned by my customers. It rides infinitely smoother and quieter. During spirited driving it may not corner quite as well as well as a BMW however, for a car this large it comes close. I would take the ride quality over the cornering agility any day. Reliability has been very good with a thermostat replacement being the only repair in the 20,000 miles I have owned it. What a pleasure to drive...and even at 10 years old it still turns heads everywhere I go! 03/01/2018- I must say I am still absolutely in love with this car. Again reliability has remained excellent with no repairs needed since my last review. Car still rides limo smooth & quiet. Looking forward to another year with my Jag! 09/04/2018- Here we are with another year passed. My Jaguar XJ8 of course is still running & driving as it did when I first purchased it in February 2016. Now at 83,000 miles I replaced all filters, fluids & spark plugs. I did replace the alternator due to a whine noise and will soon replace the battery as a preventative item as it is now 5 years old, although it has not caused any issues and it still test OK. Gotta say I still love this car!
Purrfect!
I purchased a 2007 XJ VP and find this car to be an absolute joy to drive. For the first time in owning most other prestige makes, I have finally found a vehicle that I am proud to own. The XJ VP interior is total comfort and the finish quality is unbeatable. Despite its size, the 300 HP V8 and all-alloy body makes this car surprisingly quick and it handles almost like a sports car. Thank you Jaguar! After so many years I am enjoying the experience of driving again.
Underrated
After owning almost every other premium import sedan over the last 20 years, I finally bought the XJ8L Jag. What a surprise. It may be sold as a luxury sedan, but it performs like a sports sedan. Quick reflexes without the hard ride. Comfortable seats, tons of room and excellent mileage. Plus its straightforward interior controls and ergonomics beat BMW and MB to death. Its sad that this car is not considered by more enthusiasts drivers wanting luxury as icing.
Big Kitty performs better than expected
Incredibly affordable high end luxury car, drives much better than expected for such a large vehicle. Comfort is exceptional, driving experience is amazing, passenger amenities are plentiful. Fabulous build quality, exceptional materials. Pros: It's a Jaguar, it's inexpensive to acquire, rides, drives and performs very well at the high levels expected or even beyond expectations. Luxurious ride, and the 'ford years' of Jaguar are known for reliability. Cons: repairs can be expensive, terribly thought out and not very well supported NAV system, only valid through 2012... once expects more 'ongoing support' from Jaguar than 5 years on a Nav system. Purchase price was $9,500, put additional funds in to repairs and restoration to bring it back to factory, including utilizing Jaguar dealership which was helpful, courteous, professional, and well expensive. ALL in on vehicle to get a very high quality restored daily driver is just under $16k
A beauty!
A beautiful car inside and out. A very British look makes heads turn when you drive it. Smooth powerful engine that gets excellent gas mileage - typically 28mpg highway driving. Navi system a bit difficult to use and has a great display.
