Vehicle overview

When you first start shopping for a midsize luxury sedan or performance sedan, the all-star models from Germany are likely to come to mind first. And certainly you're justified in starting and stopping your car search right there. But if you expand your horizons a little, you'll find that the 2014 Jaguar XF is equally as desirable and tops those class leaders in a few areas.

Where the Jaguar XF primarily sets itself apart from rival luxury sedans and sport sedans is in its distinctly British personality. Other luxury midsize sedans have a certain austerity and seriousness to their design. With the 2014 Jaguar XF, there's a palpable sense of occasion as the start button pulses red before start-up, the gear selector dial rises to meet your hand and the air vents appear seemingly from nowhere. And while the mainstream German sedans have a reputation for being drivers' cars, the midsize XF is just as engaging to drive and, when equipped with Jaguar's potent supercharged V8 engine, it's a roaring good time by anyone's standards. Further, the XF doesn't sacrifice luxury in the name of performance. Ride comfort and interior materials quality are on par with the competition.

Jaguar also offers plenty of variety in the XF lineup. On the entry-level end, there's a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder model. We don't find it very inspiring to drive, but if top fuel economy and an affordable price are what you're after, this is the XF to get. Still, most shoppers will find it worthwhile to step up to the V6-equipped XF 3.0, which provides brisk acceleration and offers an all-wheel-drive option as well. Then, there's the XF Supercharged. Along with stirring performance, this model receives higher-end interior furnishings that almost put it in another class. Finally, the performance-focused XFR and the ridiculously potent XFR-S add a strong dose of adrenaline to the mix.

An outdated infotainment interface is the main drawback to the Jaguar XF, as the car's audio-navigation system is more complicated to use, slower to react and generally less functional than the newer systems found in the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Moreover, you'll find that some of the leading-edge safety technology offered on these rivals simply isn't available on the Jag. In spite of these issues, the 2014 Jaguar XF is still well worth considering alongside the competition. It may just provide that elusive character that you find missing from the others.