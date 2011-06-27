  1. Home
2014 Jaguar XF Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish and well-crafted interior
  • sporty handling
  • comfortable and refined ride
  • thrilling XFR and XFR-S models.
  • Outdated electronics interface
  • fewer cutting-edge safety systems than rivals
  • mediocre outward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2014 Jaguar XF isn't a mainstream pick for a midsize luxury sedan or performance sedan, it has more personality than many of the front runners in this class, and with its diverse range of engines, there's an XF to suit every taste.

Vehicle overview

When you first start shopping for a midsize luxury sedan or performance sedan, the all-star models from Germany are likely to come to mind first. And certainly you're justified in starting and stopping your car search right there. But if you expand your horizons a little, you'll find that the 2014 Jaguar XF is equally as desirable and tops those class leaders in a few areas.

Where the Jaguar XF primarily sets itself apart from rival luxury sedans and sport sedans is in its distinctly British personality. Other luxury midsize sedans have a certain austerity and seriousness to their design. With the 2014 Jaguar XF, there's a palpable sense of occasion as the start button pulses red before start-up, the gear selector dial rises to meet your hand and the air vents appear seemingly from nowhere. And while the mainstream German sedans have a reputation for being drivers' cars, the midsize XF is just as engaging to drive and, when equipped with Jaguar's potent supercharged V8 engine, it's a roaring good time by anyone's standards. Further, the XF doesn't sacrifice luxury in the name of performance. Ride comfort and interior materials quality are on par with the competition.

Jaguar also offers plenty of variety in the XF lineup. On the entry-level end, there's a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder model. We don't find it very inspiring to drive, but if top fuel economy and an affordable price are what you're after, this is the XF to get. Still, most shoppers will find it worthwhile to step up to the V6-equipped XF 3.0, which provides brisk acceleration and offers an all-wheel-drive option as well. Then, there's the XF Supercharged. Along with stirring performance, this model receives higher-end interior furnishings that almost put it in another class. Finally, the performance-focused XFR and the ridiculously potent XFR-S add a strong dose of adrenaline to the mix.

An outdated infotainment interface is the main drawback to the Jaguar XF, as the car's audio-navigation system is more complicated to use, slower to react and generally less functional than the newer systems found in the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Moreover, you'll find that some of the leading-edge safety technology offered on these rivals simply isn't available on the Jag. In spite of these issues, the 2014 Jaguar XF is still well worth considering alongside the competition. It may just provide that elusive character that you find missing from the others.

2014 Jaguar XF models

Classified as a midsize luxury sedan, the 2014 Jaguar XF is offered in six trim levels based on drivetrain choices. These start with the base 2.0T and climb upward to the 3.0, 3.0 AWD, Supercharged, XFR and new XFR-S.

Standard features for the XF 2.0T include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic self-leveling xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, six-way power-adjustable heated front seats, driver memory functions, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 10-speaker audio system with CD player, iPod integration and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

Besides adding a supercharged V6 engine, stepping up to the XF 3.0 and 3.0 AWD (all-wheel drive) gets you 19-inch wheels, automatic engine stop-start and selectable winter and dynamic driving modes.

For the 2.0T and 3.0 trims, a number of option packages can be added. The Portfolio Pack adds upgraded leather upholstery, a 16-way adjustable driver seat (12-way front passenger) and ventilated front seats. Technology features come from the Premium Pack option, which fits the XF with keyless ignition/entry, front and rear parking sensors, a voice-activated navigation system, a rearview camera and an upgraded 12-speaker Meridian sound system with HD and satellite radio. There's a Cold Weather Pack with a heated windshield and a heated steering wheel. Lastly, there's the Vision Pack with adaptive headlights, automatic high-beam control, auto-dimming sideview mirrors and a blind-spot monitoring system.

The XF Supercharged comes with almost all of the above options as standard (minus the adaptive and high-beam controlled headlights) and further adds a supercharged V8 engine, an adaptive suspension and 20-inch wheels with performance tires.

The XFR draws a bit more power from the supercharged V8 and adds the adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, a rear spoiler, extended side sills, unique exterior and interior trim, a power rear sunshade, front sport seats (18-way adjustable driver, 14-way passenger), 60/40-split-folding rear seats with pass-through and a 17-speaker Meridian surround-sound audio system.

The new XFR-S is limited to only 100 examples in the United States and has an increased power output, a carbon-fiber front splitter and rear diffuser, alloy pedals and piano black interior trim.

The folding rear seats and 17-speaker sound system in the XFR and XFR-S are optional on the other XFs, as are a variety of wheels, exterior and interior trim and styling upgrades, and adaptive cruise control.

2014 Highlights

A very limited-edition XFR-S high-performance variant debuts for 2014. Besides that, the 2014 Jaguar XF has only minor equipment changes.

Performance & mpg

With five different engines, the 2014 Jaguar XF lineup has something for every taste and budget. The XF 2.0T is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 240 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available, and it sends power to the rear wheels. In Edmunds testing, this model accelerated to 60 mph in 8 seconds, which is slow for a base-model sedan in this class. On the plus side, the XF 2.0T is rated at an EPA-estimated 23 mpg combined (19 mpg city/30 mpg highway).

The XF 3.0 makes use of a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine rated at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants are available, and Jaguar estimates the rear-drive version will reach 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the AWD model is claimed to make the same run in 6.1 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy for the rear-drive 3.0 at 21 mpg combined (17 mpg city/28 mpg highway) and the AWD version at 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Things start getting serious with the XF Supercharged, which sports a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 producing 470 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. In testing, we hit the 60 mph mark in a quick 4.5 seconds. The more potent XFR squeezes out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft from the supercharged V8, and the XFR-S manages a further increase to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. In Edmunds testing, the XFR-S accelerated to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. Despite the spread in power output, the EPA rates all V8-powered XFs at 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

All V6- and V8-powered Jaguar XF sedans have an automatic stop-start function that shuts off the engine at stops to increase fuel economy.

Safety

Standard safety features for all Jaguar XF models include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Available safety equipment includes a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera and a forward-collision alert system (included with adaptive cruise control). More advanced systems like collision mitigation (with pedestrian detection) and lane keeping assist are not offered on the XF.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Jaguar XF 2.0T equipped with 19-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is about average for an entry-level midsize luxury sedan. An XF Supercharged with 20-inch wheels and summer tires needed only 113 feet, and the XFR-S stopped in a very short 108 feet. Both distances are on par with similarly equipped premium-brand sport sedans.

Driving

It should come as no surprise that the base XF 2.0T model won't win over drivers who put a priority on performance. Acceleration is merely adequate, and the engine and transmission are often slow to respond to gas pedal inputs. The supercharged V6 engine in the midrange XF 3.0 provides much more energetic performance and should satisfy the majority of midsize luxury sedan shoppers.

However, the V8-powered 2014 Jaguar XFs provide a wealth of power, and the acceleration in the top-of-the-line XFR-S borders on ludicrous and really has to be experienced to be believed. Besides the vast increase in power, the V8 models also benefit from an adaptive suspension that improves handling dynamics without sacrificing the XF's luxurious ride quality. Driven briskly around turns, the Jaguar XF has considerable grip and surprisingly high limits. More demanding drivers might find the steering a little too light, but the XF is still more fun to drive than many competitors. All models provide a quiet cabin on the highway, with wind and tire noise quelled to near silence.

Interior

Bringing the Jaguar XF to life is a bit of an event unto itself. Pressing the pulsating starter button also triggers the gear selector dial to rise from its flush position on the center console, and what were once flat dash-panel elements rotate to reveal the air vents. The cabin retains much of the old-world charm of Jaguars past, but with a modern interpretation that includes contemporary materials. That said, you're likely to find the seating a little tighter in both the front and rear compared with the accommodations in the E-Class and 5 Series. But it's entirely suitable for a true midsize luxury sedan, and the sense of compactness contributes to the Jag's more engaging feel once you're behind the wheel.

Cargo capacity, on the other hand, is quite generous for a midsize luxury sedan at 17.7 cubic feet. Split-folding rear seats further increase capacity and allow for the transport of longer items; they're standard on the XFR and XFR-S and optional on other XFs. Along with the folding seats, you also get a center pass-through with a ski bag.

The only notable disappointments in the XF's interior are the limited rearward visibility and the outdated infotainment system. Large roof pillars limit the view behind, requiring reliance on the parking sensors or rearview camera that is optional on lower trims. Jaguar's infotainment interface trails competing systems with its small display, plain graphics, slightly delayed responses and over-complicated menu structure.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Jaguar XF.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Growing on Me - Happier Now
wfwalton,01/27/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Great car, former Audi driver. A6 got boring. Beautiful design and head turner. I have Black on Black Portfolio package. This car needs a 3000 mile break in - suspension is stiff early. Great in the snow. BUT - why they put Continental All Season Tires on this as an OEM tire us beyond me. I've had to have them balanced no less than 4 times. This is not the ride you'd expect from a $65,000 car.
My third Jaguar and I still love the brand
Randal Walker,05/07/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
First, I should explain why I gave this car only 4 stars for performance: I'm used to the 5 liter V8 that was in my 2010 XF and my 2012 XK. While the 3.0 liter V6 SC is peppy, it's not the big V8. However, it's nice to get 18 mpg around town instead of 15 mpg the V8s get. Otherwise, it's a pleasure to drive and to look at. Creature comforts abound. Best of all, it's not a BMW nor a MB so you won't see yourself coming and going. November, 2017 update: I’m still very happy with the car. It has performed flawlessly.
Jaguar XF
Billy Joe,01/31/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
great car - comfortable with amazing performance. No issues - ever. The Dealership always provides solid recommendations
See all 3 reviews of the 2014 Jaguar XF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Jaguar XF features & specs

More about the 2014 Jaguar XF

Used 2014 Jaguar XF Overview

The Used 2014 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF XFR, XF XFR-S. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Jaguar XF?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Jaguar XF for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Jaguar XF.

Can't find a used 2014 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XF for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,705.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XF for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,804.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,685.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Jaguar XF?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XF lease specials

