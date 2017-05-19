  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. Used 2018 Jaguar XF
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2018 Jaguar XF Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable during daily driving yet still fun and engaging
  • Only sedan in segment that offers all trims in rear- or all-wheel drive
  • Its cabin is more inviting than many of its popular competitors
  • Generous passenger and cargo room
  • Doesn't offer a V8 engine option like its competitors
  • Nonintuitive infotainment system
  • Subpar smartphone integration
  • Disappointing build quality issues
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Jaguar XF for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$24,950 - $45,895
Used XF for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which XF does Edmunds recommend?

We think the XF Portfolio paired with the 35t engine (3.0-liter supercharged V6, 340 hp) offers the best mix of features and performance. Throw in the Driver Assistance package, and it comes with all the gadgets and luxury accoutrements you could ask for. Compared to sportier XF variants, the Portfolio provides ample passing power while cosseting you with a smooth and quiet ride.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

The 2018 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury vehicle that is a refreshingly different option among the popular and ubiquitous German staples of the class. It may not generate world-beating performance, but its lightweight all-aluminum chassis and suspension give the XF great road feel. It's available in six trim levels, two body styles, with four engine choices, and either rear- or all-wheel-drive drivetrains, so you can dial in the exact experience you're looking for.

Compared to your typical luxury sedan, the XF has more charisma and pomp. Its shift selector rises from the center console when you fire up the engine, and its interior materials and colors are all generally warm and inviting. Styling is top-notch and punches above the XF's price bracket. And in terms of size, it's on par in interior volume, but the sedan edges out others when it comes to trunk volume.

If we had to point out any weaknesses, it would be its infotainment system — more specifically, its poor smartphone integration — and build quality that falls short of the standards set by the class. But all in all, the XF is a good package: stylish, roomy and enjoyable to drive.

2018 Jaguar XF models

The Jaguar XF sedan is available in six trim levels: base, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport, Portfolio and S. The Sportbrake comes only in the S version. The Premium and Prestige trims build on the base trim with additional standard features and more available options. The R-Sport adds even more luxury features as well as an R-Sport specific body kit. At the top, you can go one of two ways: The luxurious Portfolio comes with almost every option as standard, while the S maximizes performance with a high-output engine. A number of different engines and powertrains are available for most trims.

As a performance-oriented car, even the base XF comes with JaguarDrive Control, a feature that allows drivers to select various modes altering the steering, throttle response and transmission shift characteristics to best suit the current road conditions. The base XF also comes with a 380-watt Meridian surround-sound system and an 8-inch Jaguar Touch infotainment system. The Premium trim adds driver-seat memory settings, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering column and power-folding mirrors. Prestige models are upgraded to 19-inch wheels, a navigation system, keyless entry, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front and rear park assist, and leather seats with four-way lumbar adjustment.

Further up is the R-Sport. It adds adaptive headlights, contrasting seat stitching, blind-spot monitoring and satellite radio. But the real reason to get the R-Sport is its unique visual touches such as the two-tone interior package and body kit, which includes a unique front bumper, blacked-out grille with satin chrome trim, extended rocker sills, satin chrome side vents and a trunk spoiler.

At the top end are two distinct choices: the luxurious Portfolio or the performance-oriented S. The Portfolio features 18-way power-adjustable seats with four-way lumbar support, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a configurable ambient lighting system, a head-up display, and a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen and an 825-watt Meridian surround-sound system.

The S trim comes with 20-inch wheels and an S-specific body kit, which includes front and rear bumpers with gloss black accents, gloss black side sills, a trunklid spoiler and badging. Also standard are both Adaptive and Configurable Dynamics systems, which includes a suspension that adjusts on the fly and allows you to configure vehicle systems individually. For example, you could combine the most dynamic engine-transmission setting with the softest suspension mode. The centerpiece of the S trim is the high-output 380-hp supercharged V6, the most powerful engine offered in the XF.

The XF S Sportbrake is largely the same as its sedan counterpart, though it also includes a load-leveling air suspension, a panoramic glass roof, roof rails and a hands-free tailgate.

All trims can be had in either rear- or all-wheel drive, except the Sportbrake, which features standard AWD. Base through Portfolio trims can be equipped with either a 2.0-liter turbodiesel (180 hp, 318 lb-ft) or a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline (247 hp, 269 lb-ft). Premium trims and up also offer the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 (340 hp, 332 lb-ft) engine, while the higher-output V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft) is exclusive to the S.

A few optional packages that are available on most trim levels include the Vision Assist package, which has adaptive LED headlights with auto high-beam assist (this automatically dips the high beams when it senses oncoming traffic), front and rear parking sensors, front collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, and lane departure warning. The available Technology package upgrades you from the 8-inch standard screen to one measuring 10.2 inches, adds navigation and the 825-watt Meridian surround-sound system, and replaces the driver's analog instrument panel with a large 12.3-inch digital display. And lastly, a Cold Climate package is also available that includes heaters for the front and rear seats, steering wheel, windshield and washer jets.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jaguar XF S Sedan (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Driving

8.0
Although not as quick as V8 offerings in this segment, the XF still has a fun demeanor that makes it interesting to drive in a variety of situations. Whether you're on a back road or simply commuting to work, it's an easy car to get comfortable with.

Acceleration

8.0
Its 3.0-liter supercharged V6 generates 380 hp and 339 lb-ft and hustles the XF from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. That's not the quickest in the class, but it's more than adequate for any passing or merging maneuver.

Braking

7.0
Medium-travel and a medium-firm brake pedal maintain a luxury driving feel in the XF. In a panic-stop situation, the brakes performed well, slowing the Jaguar to a stop from 60 mph in 116 feet. Good, considering its all-season tires.

Steering

7.5
The XF's electric assisted steering is tuned well. Initial turn-in is good but not quick. On-center feel is nice and progressively resistant as the wheel turns. Its default setting has adequate heft without being obvious.

Handling

7.5
Stability control keeps the XF walking a straight line in normal conditions. But in dynamic mode its playful character emerges. Hard off throttle midturn steps the back out effortlessly. Ease off and torque vectoring tightens your line.

Drivability

8.0
Easy to drive in all situations. The eight-speed automatic transmission responds quickly when provoked, yet it remains smooth at low speeds, when leisurely shifts are preferred. Wheel-mounted paddle shifters hold gears regardless of mode.

Comfort

7.0
The XF straddles the line between luxury and sport. The ride quality is on the stiffer side, though not so much as to be a crutch. Meanwhile, the cabin remains quiet and isolated. Despite offering plenty of space, the driver's seat is overly firm and may be a deal breaker for some.

Seat comfort

6.0
These seats are firm. We found a two-hour window of acceptable driving comfort before the fidgeting began. Not everyone will consider these long-haul-friendly. The rear outboard seats are fine for adults and spacious in all directions.

Ride comfort

7.0
As sport sedans go, the ride quality of the XF is acceptably stiff in S form. Its suspension absorbs road imperfections competently, be they small or large.

Noise & vibration

9.0
Engine noise is nonexistent at cruising speeds and nearly as muted at full throttle. The cabin remains quiet over most surfaces, though some suspension noise is evident over bumps. It is quieter than others in the segment.

Climate control

With its own set of dedicated buttons, the climate control system is easy to use and effective. Seat heating is standard on the higher level models, or can be equipped as part of a cold weather package.

Interior

7.0
Top-quality materials extend throughout, giving the interior an appropriately luxurious feel. Infotainment is thoughtfully designed but lacks the finished details of competitors. What really sets the XF apart from the class is its trunk, which is comparatively massive.

Ease of use

6.5
The touchscreen infotainment layout is logical and easy to use. Hard buttons bordering the interface offer some redundant controls and are a welcome alternative. The navigation system on our test car froze multiple times.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The XF is as easy to climb in and out of as any in this segment once the doors are open. They open fully but are heavy. The optional "soft close" self-closing door feature helps. We didn't have any issues in tight parking spaces.

Driving position

While the XF could be considered a sport sedan, the driver's seating position is decidedly on the comfort side. The standard seat package lacks any sort of additional seat bolstering, with only higher level models offering adjustable lumbar support.

Roominess

7.0
Front and rear headroom are comparable to most in the segment. Plenty of lateral space for all outboard passengers to get cozy. Three adults in the back seat isn't such a bad proposition, at least for a short period of time.

Visibility

7.5
Visibility is dependent upon seating position. Those sitting farther back will find the side and rear roof pillars combine to make one large driver-side blind spot. Over the shoulder is OK, though. Multiview cameras are a big help.

Quality

6.5
No build quality issues of note on our test car. Panels aligned properly and it was free of squeaks and rattles. Interior controls and switchgear don't quite have the sturdiness and refinement of some others in the class.

Utility

9.0
With a large trunk volume, and sizable rear seats, the XF is a good road-trip companion. If you're travelling with small children, the XF can handle both front- and rear-facing child seats with ease.

Small-item storage

Most of your odds and ends will wind up in the moderately size door pocket or cupholder. There's a small recess underneath the climate control system, but it's not large enough for larger smartphones — those will have to go in the center console armrest.

Cargo space

The trunk space is wide and deep, and gooseneck trunklid arms are recessed so as not to impede cargo loading. The pass-through size is average, as are the number and depth of interior nooks.

Child safety seat accommodation

Four Isofix latch points are clearly marked behind plastic covers, while three top-anchor mounts are located directly behind their respective headrest positions.

Technology

The XF's two primary infotainment systems utilize either an 8- or 12-inch display and control all functions aside from climate controls. We found the standard functions such as audio and telephone easy to use, while navigation and connectivity lacked the same intuitive ease of use.

Audio & navigation

With your choice of either 380-watt or 825-watt Meridian digital surround-sound package, you can easily fill the cabin with the sounds you want. Using the navigation system takes some patience, but it does become easier once you understand its logic.

Smartphone integration

The standard XF comes only with Bluetooth and a USB hookup. Smartphone connectivity is handled via a proprietary app interface that's paired to an onboard subscription-service hotspot.

Driver aids

Most aids will come in the form of the Vision Assist package, which includes front and rear park assist, adaptive LED headlights, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning, and emergency braking. Unfortunately, this package is not available on the base model.

Voice control

The system processes commands related to the entertainment system and telephone use, but nothing beyond that.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility9.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jaguar XF.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car!
Martin,07/03/2020
25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Very happy with our 2018 Jaguar XF
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Jaguar XF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Jaguar XF features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the XF models:

Closing Vehicle Sensing
Warns driver of faster approaching vehicles by looking far behind the vehicle, similar to a long-range blind-spot warning system.
Reverse Traffic Monitor
Warns drivers of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a tight parking spot.
Traffic Sign Recognition
Alerts drivers to changes in speed limits and road conditions. Can automatically adjust speed if adaptive speed limiter is enabled.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Jaguar XF

Used 2018 Jaguar XF Overview

The Used 2018 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF Wagon, XF Diesel. Available styles include 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake S 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Sportbrake S First Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 25t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 25t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 09/17 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jaguar XF?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jaguar XF trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jaguar XF 25t is priced between $24,950 and$24,950 with odometer readings between 58860 and58860 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige is priced between $41,999 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 367 and367 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar XF 35t Portfolio Limited Edition is priced between $45,895 and$45,895 with odometer readings between 22477 and22477 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige is priced between $38,999 and$38,999 with odometer readings between 6668 and6668 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2018 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,950 and mileage as low as 367 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jaguar XF.

Can't find a used 2018 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XF for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,686.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,092.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XF for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,460.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,237.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Jaguar XF?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XF lease specials

Related Used 2018 Jaguar XF info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles