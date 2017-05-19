2018 Jaguar XF Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable during daily driving yet still fun and engaging
- Only sedan in segment that offers all trims in rear- or all-wheel drive
- Its cabin is more inviting than many of its popular competitors
- Generous passenger and cargo room
- Doesn't offer a V8 engine option like its competitors
- Nonintuitive infotainment system
- Subpar smartphone integration
- Disappointing build quality issues
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
The 2018 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury vehicle that is a refreshingly different option among the popular and ubiquitous German staples of the class. It may not generate world-beating performance, but its lightweight all-aluminum chassis and suspension give the XF great road feel. It's available in six trim levels, two body styles, with four engine choices, and either rear- or all-wheel-drive drivetrains, so you can dial in the exact experience you're looking for.
Compared to your typical luxury sedan, the XF has more charisma and pomp. Its shift selector rises from the center console when you fire up the engine, and its interior materials and colors are all generally warm and inviting. Styling is top-notch and punches above the XF's price bracket. And in terms of size, it's on par in interior volume, but the sedan edges out others when it comes to trunk volume.
If we had to point out any weaknesses, it would be its infotainment system — more specifically, its poor smartphone integration — and build quality that falls short of the standards set by the class. But all in all, the XF is a good package: stylish, roomy and enjoyable to drive.
2018 Jaguar XF models
The Jaguar XF sedan is available in six trim levels: base, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport, Portfolio and S. The Sportbrake comes only in the S version. The Premium and Prestige trims build on the base trim with additional standard features and more available options. The R-Sport adds even more luxury features as well as an R-Sport specific body kit. At the top, you can go one of two ways: The luxurious Portfolio comes with almost every option as standard, while the S maximizes performance with a high-output engine. A number of different engines and powertrains are available for most trims.
As a performance-oriented car, even the base XF comes with JaguarDrive Control, a feature that allows drivers to select various modes altering the steering, throttle response and transmission shift characteristics to best suit the current road conditions. The base XF also comes with a 380-watt Meridian surround-sound system and an 8-inch Jaguar Touch infotainment system. The Premium trim adds driver-seat memory settings, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering column and power-folding mirrors. Prestige models are upgraded to 19-inch wheels, a navigation system, keyless entry, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front and rear park assist, and leather seats with four-way lumbar adjustment.
Further up is the R-Sport. It adds adaptive headlights, contrasting seat stitching, blind-spot monitoring and satellite radio. But the real reason to get the R-Sport is its unique visual touches such as the two-tone interior package and body kit, which includes a unique front bumper, blacked-out grille with satin chrome trim, extended rocker sills, satin chrome side vents and a trunk spoiler.
At the top end are two distinct choices: the luxurious Portfolio or the performance-oriented S. The Portfolio features 18-way power-adjustable seats with four-way lumbar support, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a configurable ambient lighting system, a head-up display, and a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen and an 825-watt Meridian surround-sound system.
The S trim comes with 20-inch wheels and an S-specific body kit, which includes front and rear bumpers with gloss black accents, gloss black side sills, a trunklid spoiler and badging. Also standard are both Adaptive and Configurable Dynamics systems, which includes a suspension that adjusts on the fly and allows you to configure vehicle systems individually. For example, you could combine the most dynamic engine-transmission setting with the softest suspension mode. The centerpiece of the S trim is the high-output 380-hp supercharged V6, the most powerful engine offered in the XF.
The XF S Sportbrake is largely the same as its sedan counterpart, though it also includes a load-leveling air suspension, a panoramic glass roof, roof rails and a hands-free tailgate.
All trims can be had in either rear- or all-wheel drive, except the Sportbrake, which features standard AWD. Base through Portfolio trims can be equipped with either a 2.0-liter turbodiesel (180 hp, 318 lb-ft) or a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline (247 hp, 269 lb-ft). Premium trims and up also offer the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 (340 hp, 332 lb-ft) engine, while the higher-output V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft) is exclusive to the S.
A few optional packages that are available on most trim levels include the Vision Assist package, which has adaptive LED headlights with auto high-beam assist (this automatically dips the high beams when it senses oncoming traffic), front and rear parking sensors, front collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, and lane departure warning. The available Technology package upgrades you from the 8-inch standard screen to one measuring 10.2 inches, adds navigation and the 825-watt Meridian surround-sound system, and replaces the driver's analog instrument panel with a large 12.3-inch digital display. And lastly, a Cold Climate package is also available that includes heaters for the front and rear seats, steering wheel, windshield and washer jets.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility9.0
Technology
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the XF models:
- Closing Vehicle Sensing
- Warns driver of faster approaching vehicles by looking far behind the vehicle, similar to a long-range blind-spot warning system.
- Reverse Traffic Monitor
- Warns drivers of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a tight parking spot.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Alerts drivers to changes in speed limits and road conditions. Can automatically adjust speed if adaptive speed limiter is enabled.
