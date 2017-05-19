As a performance-oriented car, even the base XF comes with JaguarDrive Control, a feature that allows drivers to select various modes altering the steering, throttle response and transmission shift characteristics to best suit the current road conditions. The base XF also comes with a 380-watt Meridian surround-sound system and an 8-inch Jaguar Touch infotainment system. The Premium trim adds driver-seat memory settings, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering column and power-folding mirrors. Prestige models are upgraded to 19-inch wheels, a navigation system, keyless entry, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front and rear park assist, and leather seats with four-way lumbar adjustment.

Further up is the R-Sport. It adds adaptive headlights, contrasting seat stitching, blind-spot monitoring and satellite radio. But the real reason to get the R-Sport is its unique visual touches such as the two-tone interior package and body kit, which includes a unique front bumper, blacked-out grille with satin chrome trim, extended rocker sills, satin chrome side vents and a trunk spoiler.

At the top end are two distinct choices: the luxurious Portfolio or the performance-oriented S. The Portfolio features 18-way power-adjustable seats with four-way lumbar support, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a configurable ambient lighting system, a head-up display, and a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen and an 825-watt Meridian surround-sound system.

The S trim comes with 20-inch wheels and an S-specific body kit, which includes front and rear bumpers with gloss black accents, gloss black side sills, a trunklid spoiler and badging. Also standard are both Adaptive and Configurable Dynamics systems, which includes a suspension that adjusts on the fly and allows you to configure vehicle systems individually. For example, you could combine the most dynamic engine-transmission setting with the softest suspension mode. The centerpiece of the S trim is the high-output 380-hp supercharged V6, the most powerful engine offered in the XF.

The XF S Sportbrake is largely the same as its sedan counterpart, though it also includes a load-leveling air suspension, a panoramic glass roof, roof rails and a hands-free tailgate.

All trims can be had in either rear- or all-wheel drive, except the Sportbrake, which features standard AWD. Base through Portfolio trims can be equipped with either a 2.0-liter turbodiesel (180 hp, 318 lb-ft) or a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline (247 hp, 269 lb-ft). Premium trims and up also offer the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 (340 hp, 332 lb-ft) engine, while the higher-output V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft) is exclusive to the S.

A few optional packages that are available on most trim levels include the Vision Assist package, which has adaptive LED headlights with auto high-beam assist (this automatically dips the high beams when it senses oncoming traffic), front and rear parking sensors, front collision mitigation, blind-spot warning, and lane departure warning. The available Technology package upgrades you from the 8-inch standard screen to one measuring 10.2 inches, adds navigation and the 825-watt Meridian surround-sound system, and replaces the driver's analog instrument panel with a large 12.3-inch digital display. And lastly, a Cold Climate package is also available that includes heaters for the front and rear seats, steering wheel, windshield and washer jets.