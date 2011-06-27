Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XF XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,949
|$35,347
|$39,283
|Clean
|$29,164
|$33,315
|$37,020
|Average
|$25,593
|$29,249
|$32,493
|Rough
|$22,022
|$25,184
|$27,967
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XF XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,819
|$29,439
|$33,566
|Clean
|$23,388
|$27,747
|$31,632
|Average
|$20,524
|$24,361
|$27,764
|Rough
|$17,661
|$20,975
|$23,896
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,450
|$13,341
|$15,919
|Clean
|$9,847
|$12,574
|$15,002
|Average
|$8,641
|$11,039
|$13,168
|Rough
|$7,436
|$9,505
|$11,333
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XF Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,624
|$23,276
|$26,539
|Clean
|$18,492
|$21,938
|$25,010
|Average
|$16,228
|$19,261
|$21,952
|Rough
|$13,963
|$16,584
|$18,894
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,589
|$16,606
|$19,297
|Clean
|$12,805
|$15,651
|$18,185
|Average
|$11,237
|$13,741
|$15,962
|Rough
|$9,670
|$11,831
|$13,738
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,763
|$16,818
|$19,545
|Clean
|$12,969
|$15,851
|$18,419
|Average
|$11,381
|$13,917
|$16,167
|Rough
|$9,793
|$11,983
|$13,915