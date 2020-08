Used 2013 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas

Come see this 2013 Jaguar XF V6 RWD. Its Automatic transmission and Supercharged Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Jaguar XF has the following options: Valet function for glove box & trunk security, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/slide pwr moonroof w/1-touch operation, Speed-sensitive variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Speedometer & tachometer -inc: "Jaguar" motif, Space saver spare alloy wheel & tire, Security system -inc: engine immobilizer, perimeter alarm, Rotating HVAC vents, Rosewood veneer interior trim, and Rear-Wheel Drive. Test drive this vehicle at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA0E77D8S71949

Stock: D8S71949

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020