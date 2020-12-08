Used 2013 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me
460 listings
- 92,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,725
- 88,514 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$2,013 Below Market
- 84,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990$1,733 Below Market
- 88,995 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,369$1,653 Below Market
- 29,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,490
- 63,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,250
- 39,414 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,490
- 84,918 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,999
- 61,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
- 74,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495$962 Below Market
- 42,055 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$31,995
- 54,325 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995
- 97,586 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$481 Below Market
- 68,189 miles
$13,995
- 75,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
- 67,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998$259 Below Market
- 69,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$588 Below Market
- 84,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XF
Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XF
Overall Consumer Rating4.89 Reviews
tc1123,04/19/2013
I have to say that this car so far has exceedeeding my expectations. I am coming out of a 2011 BMW 535I and the Jag handles much better. I have the 3.0 AWD and I have to say much impressed with the power and handling. This car is a lot more sporty handling than the BMW (even though I had the uhp package) In my opinion, this is an absolutely beautiful machine ,it's tight,taught and perfectly balanced - get the premium package at least - you will not be dissapointed- but, this car does ride tauter than a Lexus,the 535, A6,etc. So, if you are looking for a cushy ride - not. That's not to say that the ride is tough, it's just a little firmer than the prementioned cars - excelent imo
- 2019 Sorento