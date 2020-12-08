Used 2013 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection London Tan; Interior Seat Trim Satellite Grey Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact Lexus of Cerritos today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Jaguar XF I4 RWD. One of the best things about this Jaguar XF is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jaguar XF I4 RWD. More information about the 2013 Jaguar XF: With new, more economical powertrains, a new 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive, the 2013 Jaguar XF lineup is no longer just a niche luxury car. It now applies to a much wider swath of upscale sedan shoppers. The new 2.0 model and its 30-mpg highway rating is surprisingly fuel-efficient, while the high-performance XFR at the top end of the lineup is more blistering than ever, with its 510-hp rating and a top speed of up to 174 mph with the Speed Pack. In addition to its graceful-yet-aggressive look and strong performance, the XF's opulent cabin appointments remain a standout; and updates to the infotainment system for 2013 make the new model fully competitive in terms of in-car technology. Strengths of this model include improved tech features, glamorous cabin, graceful, athletic look, available all-wheel drive, excellent ride and handling, and Strong yet economical powertrains

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA0ES7DPS68348

Stock: DPS68348

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020