2012 Jaguar XF Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 performance
  • stylish and well-crafted interior
  • sporty handling
  • refined ride
  • thrilling XFR model.
  • Some fussy controls
  • no all-wheel-drive or V6 option
  • mediocre outward visibility
  • questionable reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With sharper styling for 2012 and effortless performance, the Jaguar XF is a prime choice for a midsize luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Jaguar XF represents a bold take on the luxury sedan segment and it has a rich character that's immediately evident. The console-mounted start button pulsates red as if there's a real feline heart beating deep inside. Pressing it brings the Jaguar V8 to life and then, like the curtain rising on La Traviata, lifts the circular gear selector into the driver's palm and rotates the four air vents into place. This is automotive theatre that makes similar efforts by various Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz models seem like uninspired dinner club productions.

For three years, such theatre has helped rejuvenate a Jaguar brand that had pretty much used up the last of its nine lives (our last feline reference, we promise). But as this midsize luxury sedan hits the midpoint of its lifecycle, there is certainly room for improvement. For 2012, the XF and high-performance XFR get a mild styling refresh that smoothes out some of the car's less elegant details. The most prominent change can be seen on the headlights, which have been restyled to be sleeker and now more closely resemble those of the flagship XJ sedan. The grille is a tad more upright, while the lower fascia has been made less fussy. Around back, the taillights are a big bigger and now utilize LED bulbs.

Inside the cabin, the base model's seats are more supportive this year and there are new colors available for the leather upholstery. More important, Jaguar has installed its latest navigation system complete with the same touchscreen interface that's also used in the XJ. It still has some ergonomic issues and responds slowly at times, but it represents a big improvement. Other interior controls have been reworked to look, feel and function better.

Otherwise, the 2012 Jaguar XF carries on with its sharp handling, resilient ride and superb V8 engines. Of course, there are some downsides. Most of this car's competitors are available with all-wheel drive and a less powerful, more fuel-efficient engine choice. Rear-seat headroom can also be tight. It's definitely worth checking out the Audi A6 and Audi A7, the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and E-Class.

2012 Jaguar XF models

The 2012 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury sedan available in four trim levels: base XF, XF Portfolio, XF Supercharged and XFR.

The base XF comes standard with 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, automatic bi-xenon headlights with washers and auto-leveling, LED running lamps, a sunroof, automatic wipers, keyless ignition, cruise control, automatic dual-zone climate control, heated six-way power front seats with driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls, a touchscreen electronics interface and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio and two USB audio jacks with an iPod interface.

The XF's Premium Package 1 adds adaptive headlights, front parking sensors and a rearview camera. The Premium Package 2 includes a blind spot warning system, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, automatic high beams and a power rear sunshade. The Cold Weather package adds a heated steering wheel and a heated windshield.

The XF Portfolio adds the Premium Package 1, 19-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry, ventilated front seats with additional adjustments (12-way driver, eight-way passenger, four-way lumbar), extended leather interior trim and a faux-suede headliner. The Premium Package 2 and Cold Weather package are optional along with the Sport Pack, which adds special 19-inch wheels, unique exterior styling cues and sport seats with additional adjustments.

The XF Supercharged gets a more powerful engine, an adaptive suspension, bigger brakes, 20-inch wheels, summer tires, the heated steering wheel, an 11-speaker sound system, and most of the content from Premium Package 2. The Supercharged does not include adaptive headlights or the power rear sunshade, but they can be added as options. Also optional are the sport seats, heated windshield and automatic high beams.

The XFR adds to the XF Supercharged a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, different 20-inch wheels, more aggressive styling cues, automatic high beams, sport seats, the power rear sunshade, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system (the latter two items are optional separately on all other XF models). The Black package adds special black exterior trim along with dark gray wheels.

Adaptive cruise control is optional on all XFs except the base model.

2012 Highlights

The Jaguar XF gets a few updates for 2012. The exterior styling looks even sleeker this year thanks to new headlights and taillights. The interior gets a new seat design, revised interior controls, upgraded sound systems and a new touchscreen electronics interface to go along with enhanced high-tech features. Finally, the previous Premium trim level has been replaced by the XF Portfolio.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Jaguar XF and XF Portfolio get a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. As has been the case with past XF models, rear-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the base V8 model accelerates from zero to 60 mph in a quick 5.7 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is average for the segment at 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

The XF Supercharged gets a version of the same engine that has been supercharged to produce 470 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. Jag says this car should be good for a 0-60 time of 4.9 seconds. EPA estimates stand at 15/21/17.

The XFR also has a supercharged 5.0-liter, but it cranks out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, it hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Fuel economy is actually the same as that of the XF Supercharged.

Safety

Every 2012 Jaguar XF comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and parking sensors. Available safety equipment includes a blind spot warning system, a rearview camera and a forward impediment alert system (included with adaptive cruise control).

In Edmunds brake testing, it took about 108 feet for both a base XF and an XFR to come to a stop from 60 mph. That's with 20-inch wheels and summer tires, so XFs with different tires won't have the same stopping performance.

Driving

The 2012 Jaguar XF's smooth, hushed demeanor allows for comfortable long-distance journeys, yet there's also a level of performance that's unexpected for a Jaguar sedan. Around corners, the XF has considerable grip and surprisingly high limits. The steering is a little light and numb, but the XF is still more fun to drive than many competitors.

Acceleration from the base 5.0-liter V8 is swift and seamless, while the Supercharged's lusciously smooth upgraded V8 takes you into another dimension of performance, serving up a seemingly endless wave of eye-popping power. The 510-hp XFR adds even more thrust along with the most capable and entertaining handling in the lineup.

Interior

The Jaguar XF's interior is a uniquely bold step for both the traditional British brand and the entire luxury sedan segment. This is a distinctly modern environment, far from the frumpy stereotype of English cars, although soft leather and tastefully used wood trim still set a Jaguar apart from its German competition. Overall, this cabin is a standout in a segment typically known for luxurious presentations.

For 2012, Jaguar has upgraded the standard navigation system and touchscreen to the same level employed in the flagship XJ sedan. It's an improvement to be sure, but the system's response times can still be a little sluggish and its touch buttons are too small. Thankfully, there are additional physical buttons to complement the virtual buttons on the touchscreen, and these have a richer, soft-touch black finish instead of the old shiny silver stuff.

Other updates for 2012 include a new, more supportive seat design. Interior space remains the same, which means that legroom is sufficient in the backseat, while headroom can be a bit squished for taller folks. The trunk is quite roomy at 17 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Jaguar XF.

5(54%)
4(31%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(8%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A different breed for sure
adityab,04/23/2012
A bit of background to help frame my take on the XF: Nearly everything I've driven in the past has had two doors, and performance has always been paramount (past cars include an S2000 and a 328i). The XF is clearly a departure. It's large, plush, and gadget laden. Still, the car certainly satisfies my need for speed. It strikes a solid balance between the ability to carve canyons and coddle. I've been a die-hard BMW fan for years, and the decision to throw my hat into Jaguar's ring was the product of considerable research and multiple test-drives against the 528i (similar lease rate). The 5 is a fine car, but the Jag is more car (and more muscle) for the money.
Best Car that I've ever owned
dwightex,12/15/2014
Bought this car for $35500, certified with 19000 miles, now have 27000 miles in about 9 months. Best car, handling, acceleration, road holding, brakes, looks. It has it all I got a free service after about 7000 miles. So I have spend $0 on repairs. Get about 19.5 mpg in spirited driving, can get 25-30 mpg on highway. I have had Corvette, Acura, Lexus, but this is the best. I thought it might not hold up, but it did great on a 1000 mile trip.
Jags should not get a bad rap
dwightex,04/25/2015
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
2012 XF has been trouble free, excellent handling, comfortable, and tremendous acceleration. A Beautiful car, I put 1800 miles so far (having bought it used) and have not had anything go wrong whatsoever
I wish I could love this car more but....
Ren,08/18/2016
Portfolio 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
A few months after purchasing the vehicle used with 45k miles a coolant leak developed. Lucky me because this happened at 49k miles and it has a 4 year/50k mile warranty. The dealership stood by Jaguar's warranty and helped me. It took 3 trips to the dealer to get it fixed. They ended up replacing the coolant reservoir the first time, the Y pipe the second time, and the 3rd try was the charm having replaced a hose that was leaking. Although frustrating to have those issues and keep having to go back to the dealer, the actual dealership was great to work with and ended up getting it resolved, they gave me a loaner car 2 of the 3 times. That is the type of issue that can happen to any car so I'm not knocking the vehicle TOO much there. The exclusivity, looks, style, used value, etc. on this car are pretty unbeatable. I specifically only looked for 2012's because in 2012 was the first year of the model refresh giving it the unbelievably seductive headlights and tail lights and more refreshes, but 2012 is also the LAST year of the standard 5.0 L V8 motor. Car is great to drive, great to be seen in, comfortable seats, great sound system on the portfolio trim. The brisk, effortless acceleration from the v8 delivers lots of laughs and is high on the giggle meter. Preventative Maintenance costs aren't TOO bad as long as you avoid the dealer for that, I got a full synthetic oil change, fluids topped off, fuel injectors cleaned, 4 wheel-alignment, flat tire repair, different tire installed, and 2 air filters replaced all for $245. 1 problem is the interior build quality has developed a squeak/rattle. I call it an "expansion and contraction" rattle because it only rattles/squeaks in hot temperatures or when the car has been in the sun all day..it doesn't rattle at all during the winter or cold mornings. Would I buy a 2012 XF again? Ehh..now that they are out of warranty I'd probably opt for an in-warranty supercharged V6 XF of a later year. Anything major breaking on this Jag out of warranty will be back breaking. Oh one last thing: I don't know if I am idiot...or if this was completely skipped in the building of my spec, but my car does not have child safety anchors. The indicators on the leather seats, that tell you where they should be...point to an area behind the seat that does not have a safety anchor...scratching my head on this one.
See all 13 reviews of the 2012 Jaguar XF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Jaguar XF features & specs

