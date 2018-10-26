More about the 2019 Jaguar XF

The 2019 Jaguar XF might not beat other midsize luxury vehicles when it comes to measured dynamics, but it certainly wins out in design and touring comfort. It looks different than the competition, is competent on the open road, and features unique interior design and good build quality. Don't let the numbers fool you: The XF is still properly quick, and more than engaging enough for all but the most die-hard of sporting drivers. Some manufacturers like to inundate buyers with tons of esoteric options and packages that may look intimidating. Instead of starting with one XF model and expecting buyers to option their cars bit by bit, Jaguar has simplified the process by bundling options in trims. Those trims are the Premium, Prestige, S, Portfolio and the new-for-2019 300 Sport LE. Each one adds more luxury features and content, such as leather seats, a gesture-activated trunklid, a larger wide-screen navigation system, internet connectivity, adaptive headlights, an 825-watt surround-sound system, larger wheels and even user-configurable interior ambient lighting. Even further, you can select different engines for your build, choosing to equip the Premium or Prestige trim with one of two turbocharged four-cylinder engines (providing either 247 hp or 296 hp) or even a 2.0-liter turbodiesel. Portfolio and 300 Sport trims are limited to the 296-hp engine, while S trims get the sublime high-output 3.0-liter V6 producing 380 horsepower. All XF sedans except the S are available in either rear- or all-wheel drive and come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. (S trims and the Sportbrake wagon only come in all-wheel drive.) Also standard are a torque vectoring system, which is designed to improve turn-in and handling, and Jaguar Drive Control, which allows drivers to set their car's characteristics to prioritize operation in economical, standard, dynamic or rain/ice/snow mode. Adding to the comfort, all XFs come standard with power-adjustable front seats, rain-sensing windshield wipers, puddle lamps, heat-absorbing glass film, an acoustic-absorbing front windshield, heated door mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. All these features ride on an all-aluminum chassis and suspension components that provide a lightweight and rigid platform to maintain sporty handling characteristics. If these traits interest you, look to Edmunds to help configure and find the perfect Jaguar XF for you.

2019 Jaguar XF Overview

The 2019 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF Wagon, XF Diesel. Available styles include 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

