  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. 2019 Jaguar XF

2019 Jaguar XF

2019 Jaguar XF S Sedan Exterior
7.4/10 Expert Rating
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige Sedan Exterior. European Model Shown.
2019 Jaguar XF S Sedan Exterior
2019 Jaguar XF S Sedan Exterior
2019 Jaguar XF S Sedan Exterior
+239

2019 Jaguar XF
MSRP Range: $49,965 - $70,565

Select a trim
Build & Price

Which XF does Edmunds recommend?

We're tempted to recommend the XF's sublime 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine, but it's only available on the loaded S trim level. That's overkill for most buyers, so we suggest the 30t Prestige. It hits the sweet spot with an impressive set of luxury features (heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system) and a powerful 296-horsepower turbo four-cylinder engine

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Comfortable to drive yet still fun and engaging
  • Generous passenger and cargo room
Cons
  • Infotainment system isn't very intuitive
  • Mediocre interior quality
  • Less engine performance than many rivals
What's new
  • New 300 Sport trim features a 296-hp engine and unique design elements and colors
  • Standard 10-inch Touch Pro touchscreen infotainment system
  • Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

German automakers may define sport-luxury cars in the minds of most, but there are alternatives. The 2019 Jaguar XF reminds us that a sporty midsize luxury sedan can come from somewhere other than the Haus of Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz.

The XF engages its driver much like its peers, despite not having a world-beating engine performance. Yet what the Jaguar lacks in outright power and speed compared to its rivals — although with up to 380 horsepower, it hardly lacks — it makes up with elegant styling and theatrical flair. How else to describe a car with a gear selector that rises from the center console upon ignition? Abundant trunk space also enhances the XF sedan's versatility.

Jaguar also offers plenty of choice. Getting to pick among multiple trim levels, engines and either rear- or all-wheel drive makes it easy to build a XF to suit, whether for mild-mannered commutes or more adrenaline-pumping back road explorations. There's even a wagon version for drivers seeking maximum cargo flexibility.

It's fair to say that the Germans still dominate in overall refinement and performance potential. But if you want a midsize sedan that's a bit different than the norm, the 2019 XF will certainly satisfy.

Jaguar XF models

The Jaguar XF sedan is available in five main trim levels: Premium, Prestige, 300 Sport,  Portfolio Limited Edition and S. The Sportbrake wagon is available only in Prestige and S trims. The Prestige builds on the Premium trim's standard set of features, while the Portfolio loads on more luxury features. The 300 Sport is a new-for-2019 trim largely distinguished by exclusive visual touches inside and out. The S trim includes almost all of the Jag's available features, including maximum engine performance.

Jaguar also uses designations to indicate which engine a particular car is equipped with: 20d, 25t and 30t. The 20d has a diesel-powered four-cylinder (180 horsepower, 318 pound-feet of torque) that gets up to 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving. The 25t (247 hp, 269 lb-ft) and 30t (296 hp, 295 lb-ft) have gas-powered four-cylinders. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

Standard Premium features include 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a sunroof, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory, power-adjustable steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, push-button ignition, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a 10-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera and an 11-speaker sound system.

The Prestige adds 19-inch wheels, keyless entry, leather upholstery, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, blue ambient cabin lighting, a navigation system, smartphone-enabled onboard apps, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and front and rear parking sensors.

The new 300 Sport shares many of the Prestige features, but it adds a sport-tuned suspension, dark satin gray exterior trim, and active driver safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver warning system.

The Portfolio Limited Edition dials up the tech and luxury with adaptive LED headlights, auto high-beam assist (which dims high beams for oncoming traffic), a hands-free-opening trunklid, premium leather upholstery, upgraded power-adjustable front seats, heated and ventilated front seats with seat position memory, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, rear and side window shades, customizable ambient interior lighting, a head-up display and a more powerful 17-speaker sound system.

Finally, the S trim comes with a supercharged V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, an S-specific body kit and an adaptive suspension. Feature-wise, it's similar to the Prestige, though it also comes with sport front seats and a few extra safety features.

A few optional packages include the Vision Assist package for Premium and Prestige trims, which has adaptive LED headlights, auto high-beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, emergency braking, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot warning and lane departure warning. There's also a Driver Assistance package that has upgraded driver safety aids and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

The Comfort & Convenience package, available for most trims, includes heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a hands-free-opening trunklid and a soft door-close function. The Tech package bundles the 17-speaker sound system with a customizable digital display that replaces the driver's analog gauge cluster, while a Cold Climate package offers heated front and rear seats, steering wheel, and front windshield and washer jets.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full tests of the Jaguar XF S Sedan (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD) and XF S Sportbrake.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0

Driving

8.0
Although not as quick as V8 offerings in this segment, the XF still has a fun demeanor that makes it interesting to drive in a variety of situations. Whether you're on a back road or simply commuting to work, it's an easy car to get comfortable with.

Acceleration

8.0
Its 3.0-liter supercharged V6 generates 380 hp and 339 lb-ft and hustles the XF from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. That's not the quickest in the class, but it's more than adequate for any passing or merging maneuver.

Braking

7.0
A medium-firm brake pedal with a medium level of travel maintains a luxury driving feel in the XF. In a panic-stop test, the brakes performed well, slowing the Jaguar to a stop from 60 mph in 116 feet.

Steering

7.5
The XF's steering responds precisely. On-center feel is appropriate and progressively resistant as the wheel turns. In the steering's default setting, steering feel is adequately heavy without being obvious.

Handling

7.5
Stability control keeps the XF walking a straight line in typical conditions. But in Dynamic mode, its playful character emerges. Pushing hard on the throttle mid-turn will step the back out effortlessly. Ease off, and torque vectoring tightens your line.

Drivability

8.0
It's easy to drive in all situations. The eight-speed automatic transmission responds quickly when provoked, yet it remains smooth at low speeds, when leisurely shifts are preferred. Wheel-mounted paddle shifters hold gears regardless of mode.

Comfort

7.0
The XF straddles the line between luxury and sport. The ride quality is on the stiffer side, though not so much as to be a crutch. Meanwhile, the cabin remains quiet and isolated. The driver's seat offers plenty of space, but it's overly firm and could be a deal-breaker for some.

Seat comfort

6.0
These seats are firm. We found a two-hour window of acceptable driving comfort before the fidgeting began. Not everyone will consider these long-haul-friendly. The rear outboard seats are fine for adults and spacious in all directions.

Ride comfort

7.0
As sport sedans go, the ride quality of the XF is acceptably stiff in S form. Its suspension absorbs road imperfections, large or small, competently.

Noise & vibration

9.0
Engine noise is nonexistent at cruising speeds and nearly as muted at full throttle. The cabin remains quiet over most surfaces, though some suspension noise is evident over bumps. It is quieter than others in the segment. Road noise is excessive in the Sportbrake, though.

Climate control

9.0
With its own set of dedicated buttons, the climate control system is easy to use and effective. Seat heating is standard on the higher-level models, or can be equipped as part of a cold weather package.

Interior

7.0
Top-quality materials extend throughout, giving the interior an appropriately luxurious feel. Infotainment is thoughtfully designed but lacks the finished details of competitors' systems. What really sets the XF apart from the class is its trunk, which is comparatively massive.

Ease of use

6.5
The touchscreen interface looks good, and hard buttons bordering the interface offer some redundant controls. Most controls are within the driver's reach. The navigation system on our test car froze several times.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The XF is as easy to climb in and out of as any in this segment once the doors are open. They open fully but are heavy. The optional "soft close" self-closing door feature helps. We didn't have any issues in tight parking spaces.

Driving position

7.5
While the XF could be considered a sport sedan, the driver's seating position is decidedly on the comfort side. The standard seat package lacks any sort of additional seat bolstering, with only higher level models offering adjustable lumbar support.

Roominess

7.0
Front and rear headroom are comparable to what you'll find in most in the segment. There's plenty of lateral space for all outboard passengers to get cozy. Three adults in the back seat isn't such a bad proposition, at least for a short time.

Visibility

7.5
Visibility is dependent upon seating position. Those sitting farther back will find that the side and rear roof pillars combine to make one large driver-side blind spot. Over-the-shoulder visibility is OK, though. Multiview cameras are a big help.

Quality

6.5
No build-quality issues of note on our test car. Panels aligned properly and the car was free of squeaks and rattles. The interior controls and switchgear don't quite have the sturdiness and refinement of some others in the class.

Utility

With a large trunk volume and sizable rear seats, the XF is a good road-trip companion. If you're traveling with small children, the XF can handle both front- and rear-facing child seats with ease.

Small-item storage

Most of your odds and ends will wind up in a moderately sized door pocket or cupholder. There's a small recess underneath the climate control system, but it's not large enough for larger smartphones — those will have to go in the center console armrest.

Cargo space

The trunk space is wide and deep, and gooseneck trunklid arms are recessed to not impede cargo loading. The pass-through size is average, as are the number and depth of interior nooks.

Child safety seat accommodation

Four Isofix LATCH points are clearly marked behind plastic covers, while three top-anchor mounts are located directly behind their respective headrest positions.

Technology

The XF's primary infotainment system now uses a 10-inch display. It controls almost all of the Jag's functions aside from climate controls. Standard functions such as the audio and phone are easy to use, but navigation capability and smartphone connectivity are lacking.

Audio & navigation

Fitted with the Meridian digital surround-sound system, you can easily fill the cabin with the sounds you want. Using the navigation system takes some patience, but it becomes easier once you understand its logic.

Smartphone integration

The standard XF comes only with Bluetooth and a USB hookup. Smartphone connectivity is handled via a proprietary app interface that's paired to an onboard subscription-service hotspot. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't offered.
Save as much as $7,457 with Edmunds

2019 Jaguar XF pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all XF lease offers
2019 Jaguar XF price drops
Shop used 2019 from $33,495

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Jaguar XF.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Jaguar XF
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009

    Features & Specs

    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan features & specs
    25t Prestige 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$54,985
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    30t Prestige 4dr Sedan features & specs
    30t Prestige 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$57,985
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    25t Premium 4dr Sedan features & specs
    25t Premium 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$49,965
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$60,985
    MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Jaguar XF features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite XF safety features:

    Closing Vehicle Sensing
    Warns the driver of fast-approaching vehicles by looking far behind the vehicle, similar to a long-range blind-spot warning system.
    Reverse Traffic Monitor
    Warns the driver of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a tight parking spot.
    Traffic Sign Recognition
    Alerts the driver to changes in speed limits and road conditions. Can automatically adjust the speed if adaptive speed limiter is enabled.

    Jaguar XF vs. the competition

    Jaguar XF vs. BMW 5 Series

    The 5 Series typically sets the benchmark in the midsize sport-luxury sedan class for its effortless blend of comfort, power and performance. Few cars can match its overall excellence, which is bolstered by a wide range of engine choices and innovative tech features. But that doesn't stop Jaguar from trying.

    Compare Jaguar XF & BMW 5 Series features

    Jaguar XF vs. Lexus GS 350

    The XF holds the edge on handling, and its optional 380-horsepower V6 engine provides more grunt than the GS' V6 engine. You can get the XF with a diesel, too. Then again, Lexus offers a fuel-sipping GS 450h and a sport-tuned GS F with a throaty V8. Overall, both cars are pretty evenly matched.

    Compare Jaguar XF & Lexus GS 350 features

    Jaguar XF vs. Volvo S90

    The Jaguar and the Volvo both represent the upstart component of the midsize luxury class. What the Volvo lacks in overall performance — it's not the capable handler that the XF is — it makes up for in sublime cabin comfort, including some of the best seats around. Like the Jaguar, it also offers an impressive roster of standard equipment, although the Volvo includes more active driver safety features than the XF.

    Compare Jaguar XF & Volvo S90 features
    Jaguar XF for sale
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009

    FAQ

    Is the Jaguar XF a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 XF both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Jaguar XF fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XF gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XF has 17.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar XF. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Jaguar XF?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jaguar XF:

    • New 300 Sport trim features a 296-hp engine and unique design elements and colors
    • Standard 10-inch Touch Pro touchscreen infotainment system
    • Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Jaguar XF reliable?

    To determine whether the Jaguar XF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Jaguar XF a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Jaguar XF is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 XF and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 XF is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Jaguar XF?

    The least-expensive 2019 Jaguar XF is the 2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,965.

    Other versions include:

    • 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,985
    • 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $57,985
    • 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,965
    • 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,985
    • S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $67,625
    • 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $57,985
    • 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,965
    • 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,965
    • 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $67,565
    • 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,965
    • 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $70,565
    • 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,810
    • 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $66,810
    • 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $54,465
    • 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $59,485
    • 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $51,465
    • 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $56,485
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Jaguar XF?

    If you're interested in the Jaguar XF, the next question is, which XF model is right for you? XF variants include 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of XF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Jaguar XF

    The 2019 Jaguar XF might not beat other midsize luxury vehicles when it comes to measured dynamics, but it certainly wins out in design and touring comfort. It looks different than the competition, is competent on the open road, and features unique interior design and good build quality. Don't let the numbers fool you: The XF is still properly quick, and more than engaging enough for all but the most die-hard of sporting drivers.

    Some manufacturers like to inundate buyers with tons of esoteric options and packages that may look intimidating. Instead of starting with one XF model and expecting buyers to option their cars bit by bit, Jaguar has simplified the process by bundling options in trims. Those trims are the Premium, Prestige, S, Portfolio and the new-for-2019 300 Sport LE.

    Each one adds more luxury features and content, such as leather seats, a gesture-activated trunklid, a larger wide-screen navigation system, internet connectivity, adaptive headlights, an 825-watt surround-sound system, larger wheels and even user-configurable interior ambient lighting.

    Even further, you can select different engines for your build, choosing to equip the Premium or Prestige trim with one of two turbocharged four-cylinder engines (providing either 247 hp or 296 hp) or even a 2.0-liter turbodiesel. Portfolio and 300 Sport trims are limited to the 296-hp engine, while S trims get the sublime high-output 3.0-liter V6 producing 380 horsepower.

    All XF sedans except the S are available in either rear- or all-wheel drive and come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. (S trims and the Sportbrake wagon only come in all-wheel drive.) Also standard are a torque vectoring system, which is designed to improve turn-in and handling, and Jaguar Drive Control, which allows drivers to set their car's characteristics to prioritize operation in economical, standard, dynamic or rain/ice/snow mode.

    Adding to the comfort, all XFs come standard with power-adjustable front seats, rain-sensing windshield wipers, puddle lamps, heat-absorbing glass film, an acoustic-absorbing front windshield, heated door mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. All these features ride on an all-aluminum chassis and suspension components that provide a lightweight and rigid platform to maintain sporty handling characteristics. If these traits interest you, look to Edmunds to help configure and find the perfect Jaguar XF for you.

    2019 Jaguar XF Overview

    The 2019 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF Wagon, XF Diesel. Available styles include 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Jaguar XF?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jaguar XF and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XF.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jaguar XF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Jaguar XF?

    Which 2019 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $65,540 and mileage as low as 182 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jaguar XF.

    Can't find a new 2019 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Jaguar XF for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,339.

    Find a new Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,391.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jaguar XF?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Jaguar lease specials

    Related 2019 Jaguar XF info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles