Vehicle overview

Now in its third year of production, the XF sedan continues to be a game-changer for Jaguar. Recent Jags were seemingly designed to cater to what people thought a Jag should be: namely, a quaint motorcar that looked just like the quaint motorcar that came before it. They were built for the people who think of England as a nation filled with yarn-twiddling grannies sipping Earl Grey and telling tales about the War.

The XF, along with the new, larger XJ, has left those people in its dust and established a bold new stylistic direction for Jaguar. Traditional virtues like powerful engines and a sumptuous cabin remain, but the XF's contemporary shape sets it apart as a Jag for the 21st century.

The midsize 2011 Jaguar XF has earned a warm welcome over its first two years of production. We're fond of its rich character, highlighted by items like the console-mounted start button that pulsates red and the circular gear selector that rises from the console when the engine comes to life. Of course, it also drives exceptionally well, with prodigious V8 power and an excellent balance between handling and comfort. The XF Supercharged even prevailed in an Edmunds comparison test with segment stalwarts from Audi, BMW and Mercedes.

Jaguar's most significant change for 2011 is swapping the base model's former 4.2-liter V8 for the more powerful 5.0-liter V8 that debuted in the 2010 XF Premium. The naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 pumps out 385 horsepower in these two models, while the familiar XF Supercharged gets (yes) a supercharged version of the engine good for a whopping 470 hp. The supercharged XFR tops the line with an even more powerful version of the XF Supercharged's motor rated at 510 hp and 461 pound-feet of torque. Along with the gutsier engine, the XFR also gains other performance upgrades, unique exterior and interior enhancements and user-selectable modes for the suspension.

A more powerful engine for the entry-level XF is a worthy third act for a car that's already established itself as a class standout. The XF Premium's generous standard amenities continue to hold strong appeal for the typical luxury car buyer, while the XF Supercharged and particularly the XFR give shoppers of a BMW M5 or 2011 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG a reason to stop at a Jaguar dealer. Any 2011 Jaguar XF deserves a place on your "to drive" list if you're considering a sedan in this price segment. The XF is not without its quirks and detractors, but the car's blend of sophisticated road manners, high-tech features and signature British interior ambience is uniquely enticing.