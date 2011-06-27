Vehicle overview

Midsize sedans, even those from premium automakers, can have a certain me-too kind of presence. Usually, there's only so much designers can do, or have been willing to do, with a four-door sedan aimed at generally conservative and cautious buyers. But the 2013 Jaguar XF happens to be a pleasant exception. With a design presence and air of exclusivity, the XF makes an impression that its more mainstream rivals struggle to replicate.

Distinctiveness is on display for the XF's interior, where the pulsing-red start button and transmission gear selector that rises from its resting position in the center console stand in stark, high-tech relief to the dense leather and wood that more symbolizes Jaguar's past. There's still plenty of leather in there, but it now competes with convincing metal and plastic finishes and a deluge of electronics features to define the XF's unique, effective and impressive interior.

Mechanically, there are a lot of changes for the 2013 Jaguar XF. Two new engines debut: a turbocharged four-cylinder and a supercharged V6. The new supercharged 3.0-liter V6 -- it replaces the now-discontinued base 5.0-liter V8 -- pumps out a healthy 340 horsepower that certainly befits a sport sedan. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder may be pushing the boundaries of luxury-car acceptability, but it does pump out 240 hp and returns pretty good fuel economy. All-wheel drive is a new addition to the 2013 XF as well, though for now it's only offered with the V6. Of course, the supercharged V8 remains on tap for those placing a priority on power.

These 2013 additions certainly help round out what was already one of the more distinctive choices in the midsize luxury sedan segment. Granted, the XF still has some flaws, most notably its awkward electronics interface and a lingering reputation for less-than-stellar reliability. But overall we like the XF and find it to be a great choice among more mainstream luxury sedans such as the 2013 BMW 5 Series, 2013 Lexus GS and 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.