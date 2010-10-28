Used 2010 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Jaguar XF in Black
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF

    156,852 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,791

    $900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF in Silver
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF

    90,861 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Silver
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    82,452 miles

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Gold
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    133,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF

    90,645 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,248

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF XFR in Black
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF XFR

    99,288 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    83,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,799

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Red
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    39,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,550

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    47,188 miles

    $13,491

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Supercharged in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Supercharged

    67,928 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF in Black
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF

    105,466 miles

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged

    47,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,900

    $984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF Premium

    75,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,595

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF XFR in White
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF XFR

    67,911 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,387

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF

    97,494 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,599

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF

    71,103 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,988

    $710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury

    74,667 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF Premium

    83,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,940

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XF searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XF

See all 53 reviews
Head Turner
AndrewSC,10/28/2010
I took the car for a spur of the moment road trip 2 days after purchase.I love the way this car hugs the road and makes you feel really involved in sport and dynamic mode. I love the fact that you don't see many on the road. At first glance it looks like a Aston Martin from the rear. I did my homework and compared many other models from BMW, MB,Audi, and Infiniti. nothing compares to the driving experience and looks of this car. Jaguar has really outdone themselves on this one. Away with the old days of Jag and in with the new. I have been treated very well by the dealership and would recommend anyone drive this car before considering another manufacturer. I have fallen in love.
