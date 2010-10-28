Used 2010 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Greenway Kia East - Orlando / Florida

Recent Arrival! *LEATHER, *NAVIGATION, *SUNROOF, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *HEATED SEATS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150 point Inspection*, Ivory w/Soft Grain Leather Seating Surfaces.*Internet Price Includes a $995 Greenway Kia East Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia East's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups' used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -They will have to under go a basic safety inspection before being sold and may have so repairs needed -They all come with a vehicle condition report and we encourage you to take a look at it. -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is - NO negotiation.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA0FA3AHR68105

Stock: ET21087A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020