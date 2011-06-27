2022 Jaguar XF
MSRP range: $45,300 - $51,000
FAQ
Is the Jaguar XF a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 XF both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XF has 10.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar XF. Learn more
Is the Jaguar XF reliable?
To determine whether the Jaguar XF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Jaguar XF a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Jaguar XF is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 XF is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Jaguar XF?
The least-expensive 2022 Jaguar XF is the 2022 Jaguar XF P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,300.
Other versions include:
- P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,000
- P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,300
- P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,100
What are the different models of Jaguar XF?
If you're interested in the Jaguar XF, the next question is, which XF model is right for you? XF variants include P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of XF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Jaguar XF info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 1992
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Mazda
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2013
- Used Buick Lucerne 2008
- Used Hyundai Accent 2009
- Used BMW 6 Series 2012
- Used Audi A6 2013 For Sale
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2009
- Used Dodge Viper 2015
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- Volvo V60 2021
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Volvo V60 Cross Country 2020
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2023 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi TT RS
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Wagons
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2022 Durango
- 2022 Charger
- 2021 Charger
- Dodge Grand Caravan 2020
- Dodge Charger 2021
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- Chevrolet Camaro 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Toyota GR86
- 2020 BMW i8
- Nissan GT-R 2021
- 2022 R8
- 2021 Shelby GT500
- Lexus LC 500 2021
- BMW M4 2022
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Nissan 350Z 2006 Coupe Features Specs
- Jaguar XJ 2019 Features Specs
- Used Lexus Es 300 Wheaton Il
- Subaru Legacy 2002 Features Specs
- Chevrolet Suburban 2006 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Saturn Ion in Hemet, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Wyoming, MI
- Used Bentley Continental-Supersports in Gresham, OR
- Used Maserati Levante in East Orange, NJ
- Used BMW Z4 in Danbury, CT
- Used Lexus NX-300 in Buena Park, CA
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in Evanston, IL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Miami Gardens, FL
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt350 in Jacksonville, NC
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class in Deltona, FL
- Used Honda Cr-V-Hybrid in Virginia Beach, VA
- Used Chrysler 300 in El Cajon, CA
- Used Toyota Avalon-Hybrid in Bridgeport, CT
- Used GMC Savana-Cargo in Lynn, MA
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in Bayonne, NJ
- Used Mini Cooper in Pflugerville, TX
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in New Braunfels, TX
- Used Ford C-Max-Hybrid in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Jaguar XJ in East Orange, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Equinox in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Lewisville, TX
- Used Land-Rover Discovery in Cambridge, MA
- Used Saturn Vue in San Leandro, CA
- Used Lexus RX-450HL in Reading, PA
- Used Buick Encore-Gx in Fayetteville, AR
- Used Lexus NX-300H in Allentown, PA