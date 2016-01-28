Used 2009 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Jaguar of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

2009 Jaguar XF Premium. We are conveniently located just 60 minutes from Downtown Chicago. A 30 minute drive from OHare Airport, and 45 minutes from Midway Airport. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Champagne/Truffle w/Leather Seating Surfaces.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA06B79HR05156

Stock: JP3489A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-24-2020