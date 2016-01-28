Used 2009 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me
- 47,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,900$984 Below Market
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA07C791R15489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,667 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,990
Jaguar of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
2009 Jaguar XF Premium ALL THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS!! COME TO THE EXPERTS!! ANY SERVICE NEEDED HAS BEEN COMPLETED BY OUR AWARD WINNING SERVICE DEPARTMENT. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE SELLING APPROACH. ** NO HIDDEN DEALER PREP/RECONDITIONING FEE’S OR COSTS FOR CERTIFICATION !! FEEL FREE TO CALL OUR PRE-OWNED SALES MANAGER DIRECTLY WITH ANY QUESTIONS, EVEN ON SUNDAYS. NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, WE ARE PRICED WAY UNDER RETAIL VALUES ** STOP BY US, WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT 1559 W. OGDEN AVE, NAPERVILLE IL 60540 FOR A QUICK VISIT AND A HASSLE-FREE DEAL!! *** We are conveniently located just 60 minutes from Downtown Chicago. A 30 minute drive from OHare Airport, and 45 minutes from Midway Airport... Please contact us today for your custom tailored rate and payment! Some vehicles may still be in factory warranty or an extended warranty may be purchased. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. All sales are subject to a flat Documentary Fee, Electronic Filing Fee, and an Out of State Drive Away Tag if applicable. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices and equipment with the dealer. Pricing is subject to change without notice *** Champagne/Truffle w/Leather Seating Surfaces.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA06B79HR05156
Stock: JP3489A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 95,113 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,395
Jaguar Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Locally owned and serviced. Good fit and finish. In order to protect our inventory from theft, pre-owned vehicles over $10K come installed with Lojack, add $795 for LoJack. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA06B49HR39300
Stock: P2794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 156,852 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,791$900 Below Market
Greenway Kia East - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! *LEATHER, *NAVIGATION, *SUNROOF, *CRUISE CONTROL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *HEATED SEATS, *LOCAL TRADE-IN, *FULL SAFETY INSPECTION -150 point Inspection*, Ivory w/Soft Grain Leather Seating Surfaces.*Internet Price Includes a $995 Greenway Kia East Owner Loyalty DiscountGreenway Kia East's Public Before Auction is a select offering of used vehicles that have traditionally been sold at auction to independent dealers and small used car lots. These are vehicles that fall outside of Greenway's Automotive Groups' used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way. Some general guidelines for a wholesale vehicle: -They will have to under go a basic safety inspection before being sold and may have so repairs needed -They all come with a vehicle condition report and we encourage you to take a look at it. -They are sold WITHOUT a warranty -They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage -They are offered for a LIMITED time only -They are sold with our "BEST PRICE" posted online. There is - NO negotiation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FA3AHR68105
Stock: ET21087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 90,861 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The low miles Jaguar XF Premium Luxury is the most well rounded performance luxury vehicle. The 385hp V8 with heated and air conditioned front seats, and spectacular ride comfort with minimal road noise at freeway speeds is a delight to own and drive. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FA0AHR56400
Stock: R56400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- 82,452 miles
$9,000
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!Clean CARFAX. Tan 2010 Jaguar XF Premium RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 Naturally AspiratedRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0GB9ALR61793
Stock: CE46864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 133,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. BLIND SPOT MONITORING, Cooled Seats*, Local Home Delivery Available!, Barley w/Soft Grain Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System. Winter Gold 2010 Jaguar XF Premium RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 Naturally AspiratedLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0GB2ALR55429
Stock: SR-B11429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 90,645 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,248
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
***BLUETOOTH, 3-STAGE HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, BOND GRAIN LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER: HOMELINK, HEATED LEATHER 3-SPOKE STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEAT, NAVIGATION, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER SUNROOF, JAGUAR 320W PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM W/6CD, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS, REAR FOG LIGHTS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, AND SECURITY SYSTEM!***All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FA6AHR66977
Stock: AHR66977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 99,288 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
With an undeniable presence and newfound performance capabilities, the 2010 Jaguar XF is a prime choice for a midsize luxury sport sedan. Standard equipment for the base XF includes 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, automatic headlights, automatic dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, leather upholstery and heated 10-way power front seats with driver memory functions. Also standard are Bluetooth, a navigation system, voice-activated controls and a nine-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod interface and satellite radio. The Vision package adds front parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system. The XF Premium includes Vision package items and adds a more powerful V8 engine, 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, bi-xenon auto-leveling headlamps, heated and cooled front seats, leather-trimmed dash and door trim, wood trim choices and keyless ignition and entry. The Portfolio package adds 20-inch wheels, 16-way driver and 12-way passenger power seats, contrasting stitching, ebony wood trim, a heated steering wheel and a power rear window shade. The XF Supercharged comes standard with all of the above except adaptive cruise control (available as an option) plus a supercharged V8, 20-inch wheels and quad tailpipes. The only option on Supercharged models is adaptive cruise control. The Jaguar XFR adds even more supercharged power, unique 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, bigger brakes, a specialized limited-slip rear differential, additional seating adjustments and unique interior trim. Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system are optional on the base XF and standard on the XF Premium and XFR.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF XFR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0JC4AMR59140
Stock: 2440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,799
Clear Lake Auto World - League City / Texas
CLEAN CAR FAX. BEAUTIFUL BLACK ON BLACK LUXURY SEDAN. LOADED WITH JAGUAR OPTIONS. NAV, BACKUP, PANORAMIC ROOF, AND MUCH MORE. WE OFFER FAST, ON THE SPOT FINANCING, LOW DOWN PAYMENTS, AND WARRANTY OPTIONS. STOP BY OR CALL TODAY. 281-332-4899 clearlakeautoworld.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0GB6ALR49276
Stock: 7067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,550
Jaguar Indianapolis - Indianapolis / Indiana
Claret 2010 Jaguar XF Premium RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 Naturally Aspirated Recent Arrival! Odometer is 48795 miles below market average! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned/Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0GB2ALR75132
Stock: PP4374F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 47,188 miles
$13,491
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2010 Jaguar XF PremiumLeather.White 2010 Jaguar 4D Sedan XF Premium 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 Naturally Aspirated 16/23 City/Highway MPG RWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0GB8ALR53670
Stock: R53670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 67,928 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,000
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Auto-dimming door mirrors, bumpers, which, are the body - color, heated/power door mirrors, turn signal indicator mirrors, Navigation, 14 speakers, a surround sound system, front dual zone A/C, automatic temperature control, 3 - stage ventilated active front bucket seats, auto tilt-away steering wheel, an auto - dimming rear - view mirror, a garage door transmitter with HomeLink included, genuine wood console/dashboard/door panel inserts, a heated steering wheel, a telescoping/tilt steering wheel, power driver seat, power steering, steering wheel memory as well as steering wheel mounted audio controls, adaptive suspension, four wheel independent suspension, speed - sensing steering, traction control, it is safe, includes, a power moonroof, brake assist, electronic stability control, a blind spot sensor as well as fully automatic headlights - is it that time to reach new heights?! A headlight cleaning function is applicable, HID Bi-Xenon headlamps, fog lights, rain sensing wipers, a rear window blind, 20' Selena 5 triple-spoke alloy wheels, heated front seats, power passenger seat, soft grain leather seating surfaces, cooled seats, parking sensors, backup camera, Bluetooth Wireless, Sirius XM, a Bowers and Wilkins sourround sound system, cruise control, keyless start, an anti - theft system and dynamic stability control and Jag's just have a tendency to be known to rock roll. 15/21mpg You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0HE6AMR65058
Stock: HJ2083A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2017
- 105,466 miles
$10,999
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Our 2010 Jaguar XF Luxury Sedan is sure to please you in elegant Ebony! Motivated by a 4.2 Liter V8 offering 300hp while combined with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll enjoy impressive acceleration, excellent handling, and score near 25mpg in this beautiful Rear Wheel Drive that has styled the exterior to look very sleek and sporty with the lines to draw attention to its sophistication. The XF Luxury trim is very welcoming, boasting rich features such as a unique gear shift, a large color LCD screen, luxurious leather heated seats, full power accessories, a sunroof, and automatic air vents that open when the car is started with the one-touch power start. Of course, our Jaguar XF has been meticulously crafted with advanced safety features so you can enjoy peace of mind behind the wheel. Make this yours today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FA9AHR56976
Stock: R56976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 75,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,595
Katy Nissan - Katy / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX!, Warm Charcoal w/Soft Grain Leather Seating Surfaces. Gray"Proving there's a better way" - Katy Nissan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0GB9BLR87389
Stock: BLR87389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 67,911 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,387
Hornburg Jaguar Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
Ultra Low Mileage and an Excellent example of this very rare 2011 Jaguar XF-R.Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2011 Jaguar XF? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Jaguar XF XFR is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. The XF XFR has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 67,900mi put on this Jaguar. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2011 Jaguar XF: Jaguar's 2011 XF, with its sleek, coupe-like shape, sport-sedan performance and stunning interior, competes very well with models such as the BMW 5-Series, Lexus GS 460 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It also boasts higher-grade materials such as those available in more exclusive vehicles. And like other Jaguar models, the XF promises a uniquely British personality compared to other luxury cars. High-performance versions add even more sport to the XF, making it a serious performer among world-class tuner sedans from both BMW's M division and Mercedes-Benz' AMG shop. This model sets itself apart with Performance, stunning interior appointments, and wide range of quality materials.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XF XFR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0JC7BMS01553
Stock: R13332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- used
2011 Jaguar XF97,494 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,599
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FB5BLS06627
Stock: LVCAS06627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2011 Jaguar XF71,103 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,988$710 Below Market
Gene Gorman's Auto Sales - Punta Gorda / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FB8BLS13605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
