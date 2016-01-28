Used 2009 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

460 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XF Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 460 listings
  • 2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged

    47,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,900

    $984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury

    74,667 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury
    used

    2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury

    95,113 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,395

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF in Black
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF

    156,852 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,791

    $900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF in Silver
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF

    90,861 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Silver
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    82,452 miles

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Gold
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    133,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF

    90,645 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,248

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF XFR in Black
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF XFR

    99,288 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    83,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,799

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Red
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    39,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,550

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Premium

    47,188 miles

    $13,491

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF Supercharged in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF Supercharged

    67,928 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2010 Jaguar XF in Black
    used

    2010 Jaguar XF

    105,466 miles

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF Premium

    75,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,595

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF XFR in White
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF XFR

    67,911 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,387

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF

    97,494 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,599

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XF in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XF

    71,103 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,988

    $710 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XF searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 460 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. Used 2009 Jaguar XF

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XF

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XF
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5112 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 112 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Buyer beware..
mlmcafee,01/28/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Bought the Jaguar xf 6 mos ago used..looked good ran good until all kind of electronical problems started..had to replace fuel tank door twice wouldn't open do to electronical problem..Dome lights just flickers off and on while driving..powerstearing pump went out.. paint on hood just started fading..just a money pit..car looks awesome, turns heads. .but after reading and seeing I'm not the olny one with all kinds of problems I hate I bought this car..had less problems with my Mercedes and Corvette..Bad investment..No one willing to buy ..due to low demand for these pricey over rated money pits...
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XF
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XF info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings