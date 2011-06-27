  1. Home
2010 Jaguar XF Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride, sporty handling, powerful V8 performance, stylish and well-crafted interior.
  • Fussy controls, poor rearward visibility, no all-wheel-drive option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an undeniable presence and newfound performance capabilities, the 2010 Jaguar XF is a prime choice for a midsize luxury sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

Now in its second year of production, the 2010 Jaguar XF continues to be a game-changer for the struggling British luxury marque. Recent Jags were seemingly designed to cater to what people think a Jag should be, namely, a quaint motorcar that looks just like the quaint motorcar that came before it. They were built for the people who think of England as a nation filled with yarn-twiddling grannies sipping Earl Grey and telling tales about the War. The XF leaves those people in its dust, establishing a bold new stylistic direction for Jaguar. Traditional virtues like powerful engines and a sumptuous cabin remain, but the XF's contemporary shape sets it apart as a Jag for the 21st century.

Despite having received a warm welcome in its first production year, when an XF Supercharged defeated segment stalwarts from Audi, BMW and Mercedes in an Edmunds comparison test, the XF lineup receives some notable changes for 2010. The base model's 4.2-liter V8 stays the same, but the 420-hp supercharged 4.2-liter V8 -- which powered the victorious car in the above-mentioned shootout -- is no more. Instead, there are three new engines along with two new trim levels. The new XF Premium comes with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that pumps out 385 hp, while the familiar XF Supercharged gets, yes, a supercharged version of that engine good for a whopping 470 hp. The new supercharged XFR tops the line with an even more powerful version of the XF Supercharged's motor -- 510 hp and 461 pound-feet of torque are its towering ratings. Along with the gutsier engine, the XFR also boasts quicker steering, bigger brakes, 20-inch wheels, unique exterior and interior styling and trim and automatically adjustable suspension damper settings for optimized ride and handling.

The new engines and models are an extraordinary second act for a car that's already established itself as a class standout. The XF Premium will hold strong appeal for the typical luxury car buyer, while the XF Supercharged and particularly the XFR are meant to give cars like the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG a run for their money. Any 2010 Jaguar XF deserves a place on your "to drive" list if you're considering a sedan in this price segment. It's not without its quirks and detractors, but nothing can match the XF's blend of sophisticated road manners, high-tech features and signature British interior ambience.

2010 Jaguar XF models

The 2010 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury sedan available in four trim levels: base XF, XF Premium, XF Supercharged and XFR. Standard equipment for the base XF includes 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, automatic headlights, automatic dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, leather upholstery and heated 10-way power front seats with driver memory functions. Also standard are Bluetooth, a navigation system, voice-activated controls and a nine-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod interface and satellite radio. The Vision package adds front parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system.

The XF Premium includes Vision package items and adds a more powerful V8 engine, 19-inch wheels, bigger brakes, bi-xenon auto-leveling headlamps, heated and cooled front seats, leather-trimmed dash and door trim, wood trim choices and keyless ignition and entry. The Portfolio package adds 20-inch wheels, 16-way driver and 12-way passenger power seats, contrasting stitching, ebony wood trim, a heated steering wheel and a power rear window shade. The latter two items are stand-alone options on the base XF.

Optional on the XF and XF Premium is a Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system with 14 speakers and HD radio. The XF Premium can also be outfitted with adaptive cruise control.

The XF Supercharged comes standard with all of the above except adaptive cruise control (available as an option) plus a supercharged V8, 20-inch wheels and quad tailpipes. The only option on Supercharged models is adaptive cruise control. The Jaguar XFR adds even more supercharged power, unique 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, bigger brakes, a specialized limited-slip rear differential, additional seating adjustments and unique interior trim.

2010 Highlights

Only a year after being introduced, the Jaguar XF receives some noteworthy changes for 2010. The base model remains the same, but it's now joined by the XF Premium and its new 5.0-liter V8, an XF Supercharged with a blown version of the 5.0-liter engine, and the ultra-high-performance XFR, which adds 40 more horsepower to that supercharged V8. Standard equipment, options packages and pricing have been changed to reflect the new trim levels. All XFs are also quieter this year, thanks to additional noise-reduction materials.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Jaguar XF features four engines, each with a corresponding trim level. The base XF features a 4.2-liter V8 that produces 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The XF Premium has a 5.0-liter V8 making 385 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. The XF Supercharged has a supercharged version of the 5.0-liter V8 rated at 470 hp and 424 lb-ft. The XFR has a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with even more power, cranking out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. All send their grunt to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission that features a Sport mode and shift paddles. Fuel economy estimates for the 4.2-liter V8 are 16 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. The naturally aspirated 5.0-liter engine drops just slightly to 16/23/19. Estimates for the supercharged engines were not available as of this writing.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system are optional on the base XF and standard on the XF Premium and XFR.

Driving

The 2010 Jaguar XF's smooth and hushed demeanor allows for comfortable long-distance journeys, yet there's also an unexpected level of performance for a Jaguar sedan. Around corners, the XF has considerable grip and surprisingly high limits. The steering is a little light and numb, but the XF is still more fun to drive than many competitors.

Acceleration from the base V8 is swift and smooth; from the new naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, even more so. But the lusciously smooth supercharged V8 in the XF and Supercharged is a whole new ball game, serving up a seemingly endless wave of eye-popping power. For those who desire a Jaguar with even sharper claws, the 510-hp XFR adds even more thrust, along with the most capable and entertaining handling in the lineup.

Interior

The Jaguar XF's interior is a bold step forward for both the traditionally frumpy British brand and the entire luxury sedan segment. The console-mounted start button pulsates red like there's a real feline heart beating deep inside. Pressing it fires the engine to life, and then the circular gear selector rises into the driver's palm as the four air vents rotate into place. Some might find this production a bit gimmicky, but the XF backs it up with soft leather, tastefully applied wood and a pleasing design. Overall, it's a standout in a segment typically known for conservative cabins.

There are a couple ergonomic missteps, though. Most of the audio, climate, navigation and Bluetooth phone functions are controlled via a central touchscreen, and while the menus are logically arranged, some of the virtual buttons are too small. Also, the unnecessarily swoopy graphics make processing times too long. The center stack's few physical buttons are welcome for adjusting the climate system, but those devoted to audio controls are redundant, and generally this real estate could be better utilized. Rear outward visibility is also worse than average.

In terms of space, those in front will find an ample amount, but taller folks seated in the back may find their heads grazing the roof -- the XF is not as commodious as the 5 Series or E-Class. The trunk, however, is quite roomy at 17 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Jaguar XF.

5(79%)
4(11%)
3(1%)
2(6%)
1(3%)
4.6
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Head Turner
AndrewSC,10/28/2010
I took the car for a spur of the moment road trip 2 days after purchase.I love the way this car hugs the road and makes you feel really involved in sport and dynamic mode. I love the fact that you don't see many on the road. At first glance it looks like a Aston Martin from the rear. I did my homework and compared many other models from BMW, MB,Audi, and Infiniti. nothing compares to the driving experience and looks of this car. Jaguar has really outdone themselves on this one. Away with the old days of Jag and in with the new. I have been treated very well by the dealership and would recommend anyone drive this car before considering another manufacturer. I have fallen in love.
Former Jag Lover
Birmingham Man,08/14/2010
I test drove a 2010 XF about a year ago and it felt solid and drove well. I was impressed. I decided to take out a 4 year lease. Little did I know the problems that await less than a week later. From the check engine light to squeaks and rattles, this car has been a nightmare to own. In the first 2 months it spent 40 days in the shop. It is not "screwed and glued" together well at all. Now after almost a year I can truly say it is the worst car I've ever owned. Jaguar USA was no help. I felt completely helpless after talking to them. The car just sits in the garage, rarely driven because I'm not sure what will break next, additionally, squeaks and rattles still run rampant.
WOW, English Engineering Refined!
crbuckman,03/22/2014
Love this car! Not a fuel efficient car, as I have the premium 2010 5.0 V-8 model. But wow, the power and refinement is top-notch performance and far beyond my 2006 Audi A6 ever delivered. I seldom write feedback, but have to say the Jag is still one of the best looking and uniquely undiscovered cars on the road. If you don't follow the herd, check this offering out. Even now, I am so happy to walk out to my car and "drive". By now, my Audi started to feel "routine". Audi's are great, Jags are unique!
Amazing!!!!!!
J Galt,06/06/2009
I have only had this car for a couple of days, but, thus far, this is just an amazing vehicle. I am coming from a new generation Porsche 911, and I was very concerned about being let down by the performance of the XFR. Well, it is just the opposite. I am enamored with the XFR. This car is fast, handles great, and has so many different personalities depending upon the driving mode, that it simply blows the 911 away. This car will likely be compared with the M5 and the E63 (plus maybe some offerings from Audi). However, this car is in a league of its own. The others may perform better in certain areas, but they just do not come close to being the overall performer that is the XFR.
See all 53 reviews of the 2010 Jaguar XF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Jaguar XF features & specs

Let's cut right to the chase. The 2010 Jaguar XFR is one of the best sport sedans in the world today.

If you're surprised, consider that the Jaguar XF sedan upon which the XFR is based is one hell of a car in its own right. And lest you forget, these are the same guys who created iconic cars like the C-Type, D-Type and E-Type. Hey, carmakers around the world are still trying to capture the magic of the original Jaguar XJ sedan.

Sure, the company has turned out some stinkers in the intervening years, but the point is that there's a pattern of excellence. It's been obscured now and again, but the XFR reminds us that the heart of Jaguar still beats strongly.

A Delicate Balance
The 2010 Jaguar XFR is more than simply an XF overstuffed with power; it's an XF overstuffed with power, colossal brakes and a lot of chassis wizardry. It's possible to spoil a good thing by simply adding "more" — the Porsche 911 Turbo comes to mind — yet the XFR succeeds beyond the sum of its parts. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

At $80,000, the XFR is the mightiest version of Jaguar's XF sedan series. No options are found on our tester, yet the XFR is loaded with everything a sybarite could want — navigation, premium audio, multiadjustable seats, parking-alert sensors, you name it.

The external cues are relatively subtle. The 2010 Jaguar XFR wears discreet rocker sill extensions, tweaked fascias, quad tailpipes and hood vents trimmed in not-so-subtle chrome. In the white paint of our test car, the ocular jewelry looks like it would play better in Miami than in New York City. With that said, the wheels exclusive to the XFR are far less heavy-handed in design than the standard XF's visually clunky dubs.

The Main Event Lies Underhood
It seems the Coventry gang (well, the headquarters used to be in Coventry, anyway) reckons horsepower is like sex or single-malt Scotch — the right amount works out to be just a bit more than you really need. Any more than the XFR's 510 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque would be, well, improper, as flooring the throttle in the lower gears already makes the stability control light flicker.

With the stability control switched off, the supercharged and intercooled 5.0-liter V8 chucks the four-door XFR forward like a child does a toy. Sixty mph comes up in 4.5 seconds (4.2 seconds with 1 foot of rollout like on a drag strip) and the car storms the quarter-mile in 12.6 seconds at 113.7 mph. This kind of thrust pips the BMW M5 and puts the Jaguar in a dead heat with a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, though the mighty Cadillac CTS-V still holds an edge by a couple tenths.

Truth be told, this engine is plenty powerful, and it'd be a shame if extracting even more meant spoiling the Jag's sweet part-throttle demeanor. It's always smooth and tractable, and the direct-injection V8 — said to be an all-new engine save for just two components — responds crisply to throttle inputs without raising a ruckus. Thanks to a four-lobe Eaton supercharger so refined that its characteristic blower whine is inaudible within the cabin, only the V8's characteristic muted woofle spills in when you flex your ankle with serious intent.

Special Is as Special Does
You already know most of what there is to know about the cabin, as the 2010 Jaguar XFR doesn't stray far from the cool elegance found in the XF. Its jewellike buttons and the old-world leather converge in a way that is wholly contemporary without abandoning the traditions of the marque.

Although the interior is high on style, some functional shortcomings we've noticed in the XF remain in the XFR. In addition to the blinding reflections from the chrome-trimmed console (apparently the sun shines more in Los Angeles than in London; who would have guessed?) some of the secondary controls are labeled cryptically and can be hard to decipher in low light. The multimedia interface is a step or two behind the current offerings found in the Germans and the Cadillac, and you'll be using the home button as if it were control-alt-delete on a 10-year-old laptop.

Giving It a Challenge
So we're taking pictures about midway along a ribbon of tarmac bliss that wanders and sometimes slices across the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California. Though we've driven it for years, the turns are so numerous that memorization of each crack and camber is elusive.

Even when we think we know what's ahead, the exits of the blind corners can hold surprises, like patches of gritty scree that have tumbled down the slope in the summer or snowmelt runoff in the winter. These surprises can be nonexistent or plentiful depending on the whims of Mother Nature.

Clearly, working well on this road places a priority on a car's ability to communicate and adjust, in addition to the basics of shedding speed under braking and biting into the bitumen while cornering. That it's mostly 2nd- and 3rd-gear stuff means that we're placing the beefy 4,400-pound Jag on its back foot from the word go.

The 2010 Jaguar XFR takes a bit of fiddling to prepare it for fast driving. Twist the transmission knob to "S," press the checkered flag chiclet to sharpen the throttle response and recalibrate the shift program and then hold the stability control button for what seems like forever to turn it off. Forget the "Trac DSC" setting — it's too timid and clamps down intrusively at the slightest hint of slip from the rear tires.

A Versatile Feline
Ready to rock, then. Right away it is apparent that the XFR's full-whack power is more than ample for this road. The ability to modulate it is the more critical aspect here. Fortunately, power can be fed to the rear wheels with precision, as the XFR's throttle is as linear as a rheostat.

Changing up and down among the lower gears, it is obvious that this six-speed automatic transmission is really a boon for fast driving. In Dynamic mode, your current gear position is represented by a large digit in the instrument cluster that changes from amber to red as you approach the rev limiter. Click the left-hand shift paddle on the steering wheel to downshift and the XFR spits out quick rev-matched downshifts. It'll even skip gears in response to several rapid tugs of the paddle.

There's a light touch in the steering at low speeds that at first feels like numbness. The steering is precise when exercised, though, and it sharply pivots the XFR's nose toward the apex of the corner. A quicker-ratio steering rack than that of the standard XF certainly helps, but we reckon it's the active differential that really shapes the XFR's cornering character, opening up for quicker turn-in and progressively locking to provide better traction as you exit a bend on the throttle. The active diff is seamless in operation — the only thing you notice is that the XFR is far more athletic than you anticipate.

Stirred, not Shaken
Yes, it's easy to underestimate the big cat since the ride never beats you up, and compliance of this sort normally spells a chassis that goes limp when shaken hard. The 2010 Jaguar XFR has another trick that explains this special poise — its active dampers help iron out road harshness that would fluster the standard XF and yet also provide better control than the standard XF.

You still have to be deliberate with your inputs on this road, as the XFR isn't some kind of stiffly sprung racecar and you need to help the chassis take a set in the turns. We found that the relatively soft underpinnings limit the Jag's slalom speed to 65.5 mph, while a modest skid-pad performance of 0.83g indicates that outright cornering grip isn't the XFR's strong suit. Yet despite these numbers, the XFR really inspires confidence in the driver and the way the XFR can make time on a twisting road like this is really impressive.

Monstrous 14.9-inch front rotors are a key part of this ability. They dissipate heat like a Taj Mahal-spec space heater and haul the heavy XFR down to a stop from 60 mph in a short 108 feet. It will take a more committed driving style or a track to fade these binders.

Putting the Pieces Together
The degree of driving involvement offered by a sport sedan is often inversely proportional to its technological complexity — simple hardware lets the driver play the dominant role, not the technology. The XFR turns this proposition on its ear, however, as the inclusion of active chassis goodies that expand the breadth of the XFR's skill set actually enhance the inherent goodness of the XF while limiting its shortcomings.

With this newfound versatility, the 2010 Jaguar XFR puts together the dynamic pieces of driving in the real world even more cohesively than the XF. It's entertaining and predictable all the way up to its limits — even if those limits aren't quite as breathtaking in abstract numbers as some other sport sedans — without upsetting the luxury balance.

A better real-world example of a sport-luxe sedan than the Jaguar XFR is difficult to find not in spite of the fact that it cheerily concedes the status of Ultimate Road Missile, but because of it. Simply put, the XFR has a universal appeal that's missing in some of its harder-edged rivals.

With the XFR, the XF-Series has fulfilled its promise of a new, old kind of Jaguar.

Second Opinion

Edmunds.com Executive Editor Paul Seredynski says:
The Jaguar XFR is the final break with the old Jaguar. Gone is the classic look of long and low decks, replaced with a clean and modern design by Aston Martin alum Ian Callum that's been crafted to meet global regulations and stake out a new direction for the company. The break has been successful, providing a new, modern direction for the marque as a whole. Though the look has been all-new, the aging 4.2-liter V8 has remained. And while adequate for most drivers in the luxury set, this engine (whether normally aspirated or supercharged) did not measure up to the XF's styling &mdash; an old heart in a new cloak.

Jag's new supercharged, direct-injected 5.0-liter V8, however, adds a whole new dimension to the XF. With 510 horsepower and plenty of torque across the power band, the XFR flat moves, and the sounds it makes while doing so will make you crave the next run up the tach. Few mills provide the stirring turbinelike baritone of a blown V8, and your inner Mad Max is sure to rejoice as you rocket around in a sedan that's suited for any corporate parking slot.

The XF can use all the horsepower it can get, as this solid chassis still feels hefty, making the thrust generated by your right foot all the more impressive. Suspension tuning feels tailored to account for that heft. In the XFR this is successful in creating a well-snubbed ride, but one that lacks the suppleness of its Bavarian counterparts. Impact harshness from freeway joints is muted, but the XFR feels as if it's lost a few inches of suspension travel to flatten its cornering attitude.

The brakes felt strong and I found the steering accurate without being twitchy, while offering decent feedback from the ludicrously sized wheels. I never pictured Jaguar owners needing a cat this fierce, but the XFR should slot in well between the more hard-core BMW M5 and the less stylish AMG offerings.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2010 Jaguar XF Overview

The Used 2010 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF XFR. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), and XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Jaguar XF?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Jaguar XF trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Jaguar XF Base is priced between $10,786 and$10,786 with odometer readings between 130940 and130940 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Jaguar XF Premium is priced between $11,495 and$11,495 with odometer readings between 122103 and122103 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,786 and mileage as low as 122103 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Jaguar XF.

Can't find a used 2010 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XF for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,005.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,648.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XF for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,491.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,522.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Jaguar XF?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XF lease specials

