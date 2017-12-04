Used 2017 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Jaguar XF S in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF S

    15,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,966

    $7,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF S in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF S

    14,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,500

    $6,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    13,528 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,798

    $3,907 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    41,126 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,985

    $5,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium

    37,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,987

    $4,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium

    12,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $28,998

    $3,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    30,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,798

    $3,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium

    23,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,987

    $2,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium

    21,413 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $27,998

    $3,683 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium

    23,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,995

    $2,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport

    21,666 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,995

    $2,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium

    27,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,990

    $2,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige in Red
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige

    16,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,998

    $1,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige

    40,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,703

    $4,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t

    20,864 miles
    Great Deal

    $25,900

    $1,678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige

    52,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,375

    $1,394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium

    24,832 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,394

    $3,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XF 35t in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XF 35t

    42,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,000

    $1,713 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XF

The Car to get -- If Driving Matters Most.
Just finished an Audi A6 lease, and was planning to do the easy thing and get into another Audi. Then....I drove the Jaguar XF. I first drove a base XF in premium trim, then I drove XF S AWD. And wow, does the XF S AWD drive! The steering feel, handling, and responsiveness far exceed the Audi and the BMW 5 series. If you care about the joy of driving, you owe it to yourself to check out the XF. It just feels lighter and more responsive. The XF's interior is simple, elegant, uncluttered, reminicent of a comfortable driver's cockpit, which is what I prefer. It has all the safety nannies like lane departure, blind spot warning, LED headlights, and parking aides. If you're looking for a more sophisticated and shiny interior, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes is a better place to look. Finally, the price. The XF S AWD doesn't come cheap, especially the fully loaded models. I decided to to pick the right color combination with custom wheel appearance package, and forgo many of the optional packages. By doing this, the MSRP on my XF S AWD was $7-8K lower than the fully loaded ones. Some dealers (but not all) are willing negotiate, especially at month's end. Most dealers are discounting the them 3-4K, but if you're patient and timing is right, you can potentially double those savings. One more thing, it comes with a 5 year, 60K mile warranty, with prepaid maintenance, something Audi and Mercedes doesn't do and BMW does for 1 year and 10K less.
