Used 2017 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me
2017 Jaguar XF S15,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,966$7,227 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. With only 15,341 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine and people will know you've arrived. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic. The best thing about this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. We have made sure that this Jaguar has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this car. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. We are only minutes away from Ft Myer, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM4BV5HCY41921
Stock: Y41921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2017 Jaguar XF S14,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,500$6,156 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified XF today, worry free! VERY LOW MILES! At just 14748 miles, this 2017 Jaguar provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Jaguar XF also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, HD Radio, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, HD Radio, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Mirror Memory, Navigation System, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Remote Engine Start, Remote Trunk Release, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Satellite Radio, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Supercharged, Telematics, Temporary Spare Tire, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Woodgrain Interior Trim Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF S with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBG4BV3HCY47529
Stock: L18135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 13,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,798$3,907 Below Market
Jaguar Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2017 Jaguar XF 20d, located at Jaguar of Wichita. Original MSRP $57,336. Ultimate Black, Jet interior. This 1-owner XF 20d is equipped with the Cold Weather package. Package options and additional features consist of Navigation, Heated steering wheel, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, and SiriusXM radio. (subscription required)InControl Touch Navigation System (originally: $500.00)InControl Touch navigation system with SD card-based mapping, Voice Control and Jaguar InControl Apps- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Navigation- Navigation System: navigation with voice activationCold Climate Package (originally: $1000.00)Heated front and rear seats; Heated steering wheel; Heated front windshield; Heated washer jets- Heated Driver Seat: multi-level heating- Heated Windshield Washer Jets- Heated Windshield- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Heated seats- Heated Steering Wheel- Heated Passenger Seat: multi-level heating- Heated 2nd Row: multi-level heatingSIRIUS Satellite Radio (originally: $350.00)SiriusXM satellite radio (includes 3 months complimentary subscription)KS Test Drive Delivery– All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the greater Wichita metropolitan area and beyond. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. KS Purchase Delivery – All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 120 miles of the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BN1HCY45778
Stock: 14BC121P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 41,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,985$5,526 Below Market
VC Cars Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2.0 TURBO DIESEL - PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - LEATHER - PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - PEDAL SHIFTERS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM iPOD USB OPTIONS - EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - SERVICE RECORD(s) - MUST CONTACT SALES 678-869-1900 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARSV.COMDULUTH..............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BN7HCY34811
Stock: G34811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,987$4,953 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
AWD - PREMIUM TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - FRONT & REAR HEATING SEATS - HEATING STEERING WHEEL - PANORAMIC ROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - PEDAL SHIFTERS - HID LED XENON LIGHTS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - MEREDIAN SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM iPOD USB OPTIONS - ONE OWNER - WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ALL BOOKS EXTRA KEYS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BV2HCY27998
Stock: b27998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,998$3,665 Below Market
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BV8HCY47258
Stock: 19345072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,798$3,287 Below Market
Jaguar Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2017 Jaguar XF 20d, located at Jaguar of Wichita. Original MSRP $57,286. Ultimate Black, Jet interior. This 1-owner XF is equipped with the Cold Climate package. Package options and features consist of Navigation with a rearview camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated steering wheel, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, and SiriusXM radio. (subscription required)InControl Touch Navigation System (originally: $500.00)InControl Touch navigation system with SD card-based mapping, Voice Control and Jaguar InControl Apps- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Navigation- Navigation System: navigation with voice activationCold Climate Package (originally: $1000.00)Heated front and rear seats; Heated steering wheel; Heated front windshield; Heated washer jets- Heated Driver Seat: multi-level heating- Heated Windshield Washer Jets- Heated Windshield- Consumer Generic Feature 0: Heated seats- Heated Steering Wheel- Heated Passenger Seat: multi-level heating- Heated 2nd Row: multi-level heatingSIRIUS Satellite Radio (originally: $350.00)SiriusXM satellite radio (includes 3 months complimentary subscription)KS Test Drive Delivery– All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the greater Wichita metropolitan area and beyond. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. KS Purchase Delivery – All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 120 miles of the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BN7HCY42819
Stock: 14BC763P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 23,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,987$2,358 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
23k MILES ONLY - PREMIUM TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - PEDAL SHIFTERS - HID LED XENON LIGHTS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - MEREDIAN SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM iPOD USB OPTIONS - ONE OWNER - WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ALL BOOKS EXTRA KEYS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BV7HCY33514
Stock: g33514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,998$3,683 Below Market
Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! Red 2017 Jaguar XF Premium 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged 8-Speed Automatic AWD * Clean CarFax, Nicely Equipped with, * Leather, * Navigation, * Sunrook / Moonroof, * Rear Back Up Camera, * Alloy Wheels, Jet w/LuxTec Seat Trim, Navigation System.To set up your test drive please call 973-267-3003 or visit us on the web at www.BeyerFord.com or BeyerCDJR.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BV1HCY37602
Stock: PF9951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 23,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,995$2,805 Below Market
Jaguar Huntington - Huntington / New York
2017 Jaguar XF Premium Polaris White NEW BRAKES,NON-SMOKER,LOW MILES,NAVIGATION,HEATED SEATS,ONE OWNER,JAGUAR CERTIFIED,3-Stage Heated Front Rear Seats,Cold Climate Package,Heated Front Windshield,Heated Steering Wheel. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyers with approved credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4BV0HCY40118
Stock: 9547S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 21,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,995$2,954 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport looks incredible in Caesium Blue Metallic. Motivated by a Supercharged 3.0 Liter V6 that generates 340hp which is mated to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive sports luxury sedan offers precise handling, a smooth ride, nearly 28mpg on the open road, and eye-catching good looks enhanced by a power sunroof, adaptive LED headlamps, and R-Sport-specific bumpers, side skirts, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our XF R-Sport's interior welcomes you with supple leather-trimmed seating and high-quality craftsmanship. Some of the many amenities include heated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, multi-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry/ignition. You will also appreciate the full-color touchscreen infotainment system that features navigation, Bluetooth, and a wide variety of other connectivity options to keep you informed and entertained.Our Jaguar allows you to enjoy every drive with peace of mind thanks to back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags. Our XF is an incredible automobile you deserve to own. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBF4BVXHCY46591
Stock: 115350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 27,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,990$2,833 Below Market
National City Auto Center - National City / California
Admire the impeccable engineering behind our ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, CAR FAX CERTIFIED, 2017 Jaguar XF35t Premium 4dr Sedan brought to you in SHOW-ROOM CONDITION. Motivated by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter. Our XF provides brilliant handling that is quintessential Jaguar. The unique stance of our XF commands attention with its sleek 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, and LED taillights. You'll appreciate the masterfully crafted Prestige cabin with a wealth of amenities including keyless entry/ignition, a heated steering wheel, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Relax in the heated leather seats, take in the ambiance provided by the sunroof, and maintain a connection thanks to tech conveniences including a prominent touchscreen, Bluetooth, smartphone app integration, navigation, premium Meridian audio and more! You'll travel safely in this Jaguar XF with traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, airbags, a blind-spot monitor, rearview camera, and parking sensors. It's time to reward yourself with the art of driving that can only be provided by Jaguar. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BV5HCY33107
Stock: 11308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,998$1,174 Below Market
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BN4HCY32570
Stock: 19231767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,703$4,072 Below Market
Montrose Mazda Kent - Kent / Ohio
2017 Jaguar XF Prestige TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHIC, **Leather**, ***Heated Seats***, **Cooled Seats**, **Bluetooth**, **AWD**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **CLIMATE CONTROL**, **USB**, **AUX CORD**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **PREMUIM AUDIO**, **SUNROOF**, **Rear Parking Aid**, ** Blind Spot Monitor**, XF Prestige, AWD. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 20/28 City/Highway MPG 4D Sedan Prestige 8-Speed Automatic We concentrate on selling our vehicles at or very near trade-in value based on popular vehicle valuation guides! Low mark up high volume! Make your first stop your last Montrose Mazda of Kent! http://www.montrosemazdakent.com/ http://www.realdeal.com/u1486
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BV3HCY27425
Stock: 6A2650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 20,864 milesGreat Deal
$25,900$1,678 Below Market
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XF Premium **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Jet w/LuxTec Seat Trim, 20" 5 Split Spoke Style 520, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Sun Roof, Traction control.This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBR4BV2HCY33048
Stock: B4653P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 52,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,375$1,394 Below Market
Haron Jaguar - Fresno / California
Haron Jaguar Land Rover has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Berry 2017 Jaguar XF Prestige Clean CARFAX. RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBE4BV1HCY44974
Stock: 8853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 24,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,394$3,205 Below Market
Metro Ford - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4BN9HCY44062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,000$1,713 Below Market
Orange Coast INFINITI - Westminster / California
Jaguar XF Supercharged featuring Navigation, Meridian Surround sound, backup camera, sunroof, heated leather seats, large touchscreen infotainment system, smart key with push button start, sport mode, dual zone climate control, fun to drive, accident free Carfax, must see to appreciate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBR4BV1HCY32781
Stock: P5621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
