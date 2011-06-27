  1. Home
2021 Jaguar XF

MSRP range: $43,995 - $49,995
2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE Sedan Exterior. Black Exterior Pack Shown.
MSRP$45,145
Edmunds suggests you pay$43,511
Other years
by the Edmunds Experts
  • Comfortable to drive yet still fun and engaging
  • Generous passenger and cargo room
  • Infotainment system isn't intuitive
  • Less powerful engines than many rivals
  • Revised front and rear styling
  • Interior updated with new tech, new seats and various other upgrades
  • Simplified trim lineup; Sportbrake wagon variant no longer available
  • Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016
2021 Jaguar XF pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Jaguar XF.

2021 Jaguar XF video

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Review

[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Today we're with the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake, which is a really fancy way of saying station wagon. This is a luxury station wagon, which I'm hoping is a thing because I think they're really cool. This particular one seats five, has a supercharged V-6, and is backed by an 8 speed automatic. It also carries a bunch of cargo, so we want to see if it could be an alternative if you're shopping for a small SUV. Inside the Jag, you're sort of surrounded by a lot of different materials. Some of them are really excellent like this soft headliner here and cool carbon fiber. This is an option. Some of them are just OK, like plastic. You know, got to make it out of something. The shifter in the Jaguar-- this is kind of their thing right now. And let's start it up. It kind of rises up, and that part's really cool. Once it has risen up, though, you're kind of like, why? That's it, and it takes all of this space. And this thing, it seems to me, could be up here somewhere, thus leaving all of this space for something else. Because one thing that you'll notice is this big huge console, which is nice, has almost no space. There's two cup holders here. There's a little phone pad here. And then you open this expecting, I don't know, a bunch of space, and there's literally like a little change pouch. That's it. Two USBs, an HDMI, a SIM card, and a 12 volt. That's all there is. There's no more space. It doesn't open-- there's no other secret compartment. And that's because all of the HVAC stuff to the back seat kind of runs through here. But I feel like it's a little bit of a sad surprise. Side storage here is not very good either. I don't even think you could fit anything other than the smallest water bottle in here. So I don't really understand why all of these cars have side pockets if you can't put stuff into them. One of the things that's fun about the Jaguar is that there are a lot of internal customizations that you can make. I mean, besides the fact that it has different driving modes. Every time that you change the mode, all of the gauges change. They look different, look sportier in dynamic mode. But if you like a particular gauge, you can actually change that in the menu as well. It has a whole display that you can change everything on it. It's cool that it has all of these options, but they're pretty deep inside of this menu. And it feels like every time you press the button, you're in a different spot than you were the last time you pressed that exact same button. The seats are really comfortable, and they have temperature controls in them so you can have them heated or cooled in the front, and you can have them heated in the back. When you got a four door car, you got to talk about the back seat. And sometimes you get into the back of a car, even a car that has a lot of really nice materials in the front, and the back doesn't feel very special. And that's not true here. All of the same luxury high end materials, the carbon fiber, the printed metal, all the different colored leathers and cross-stitching, that all carries over from the front to the back. The seats in the back are fairly comfortable. There's not a huge amount of room. I'm not very tall, and somebody larger would be uncomfortable, I think, both with the head space and with the leg space. The seat belts don't-- the receiver doesn't sit down flush into the sea. And if you've got people sliding over, making room for more kids or whatever, they're going to hit their hips against it and it really hurts. So if you are designing a car, you want to make sure that this sits down so that you're not ramming into it. The rear seat passengers have control of their own heating and cooling, which is nice. They also have 12 volt plugs, but no USBs, which I think is really unusual here. Because, I mean, who doesn't have USBs in the back now? There's none in this center console either, although there are two cup holders. Why would you even get a wagon instead of a sedan? Well, because you want cargo space. Let's see what the Jag has for us. First thing it has is a ton of space to work around. You've got plenty of headroom up here, and you're not having to lift up from the ground. Everything is right where you need it to be. Which is awesome if you're putting stuff in, or if you're putting a pet in, say, a dog maybe who doesn't want to have to jump up into a high SUV. This is about 30, 31 cubic feet of cargo space. You can put the seats down, and now you've got nearly 70 cubic feet of space. The seats go down, all three. You can put down two, or you can put down just the center section all by itself. One of the things that's great about a wagon is that it's still a car. It's low down, and it's got this low center of gravity and it handles great. It's so different from driving an SUV or a truck, but you still have all of that space. The Jaguar handles as you would hope that a Jaguar would handle, which is good. And it's a heavy car. You can feel that. It's very well weighted so it doesn't feel tail heavy or nose heavy, and it goes around the turns pretty much exactly how you want it to. If you were moving across the mountains, and you had to carry a whole bunch of people or stuff around twisty roads, you really couldn't do better than to get a wagon and do it in. Because we're kind of hauling around here, and it's fine. It's like, yeah. Let's do some more. The brakes in the Jaguar are great. You have no idea that the car is heavy, that you're trying to stop a lot of weight. I mean, it brings it right down. It doesn't feel like it's working hard. It will give you plenty of stopping distance between you and whatever you're trying to not hit. The sport break has a three liter supercharged engine, and if you see supercharged in front of engine, I mean, you could just shorten that to fun. It is a lot of fun. It's very quick. It's very fast. It doesn't necessarily feel like the zippiest immediately off the line. I mean, you're still getting going and you can feel it do that. But once you're in it and you want more of it, it just goes. And it sounds good, too. It has a little whine. It's not a difficult car to drive around. I'm not working hard. I'm not getting any upper body workout turning it around these corners. I'm not having to press really hard on the brakes to get it to stop. And it's really a pleasure to be driving it. So in that case, I would say that the driveability of the car is excellent. It doesn't require you to be thinking about the driving. If I had any complaints about the wagon, I would say that they had to do with visibility. I don't know why, You'd think it's got all of this glass. I mean, you should be able to see everything. But the A pillars are big, bigger on the inside than you would think from the way they look on the outside because they're pretty delicate on the outside. The mirrors are big. The roof line is low, and the door sills are high. And it ends up feeling really constricted all around you. Like, a little bit of a tunnel, like a paper towel tube, that you're looking through. I was surprised when I got into this car. When I first started driving it, I was a little bit iffy about parking it. Like, well, where are the ends of it? But it actually turns really well. It has a great turning radius. If you want to take somebody out smooth, comfortable, just a nice ride where you can have a conversation, this car is excellent. It's really willing to be in the background of what you're doing, just making it easy and pleasant to be doing whatever that is. There are two kinds of people in the world, wagons ho and wagons no. I am definitely a pro wagon person, so for me a wagon has great memories and has great connotations. I'm a little bit nostalgic for wagons. I remember sitting in the back seat of a wagon. They're fun. They're stylish. They are incredibly useful, and they're a little bit-- kind of a throwback. The thing that you don't get in a wagon is that up high seating position that people seem to really want. So if you were looking at wagons, you need to be prepared to have a car driving experience. It's still going to be a car. It's going to look like a car, and it's going to feel like a car. The technology in this Sportbrake is-- it's not overwhelming. It has a really great sound system. It has a 10 inch touch screen, which is like a horizontal landscape screen here. When you talk value and luxury, things get subjective really quickly. If you want a wagon, you don't have very many choices. If you want a luxury wagon, you have even less. Are you getting the value for that? Well, here's what you're getting that you wouldn't get from a cheaper vehicle, or even from some of the cheaper Jaguar options. For example, you could get the F-Pace little SUV, still have a Jaguar on the front, and have about the same amount of space. You're getting individuality. You're getting a unique vehicle. That's what this car will bring you. People will pay attention to it. If you park it somewhere, someone will stop to talk to you about it. And you're not going to get that with a more common SUV, or even with some of the other luxury sedans. You're going to get it because it's a wagon, and because, as we were talking about with wagons, people like them or they hate them. But there are always people who are going to like them, and they're going to want to talk about it. This is a great car for somebody who drives a lot who travels and carries stuff. This is a great vehicle for a family, because your kids, if they're in the back seat, they're right there. You see them right there, and you're not very far away from them the way that you are in a bigger SUV, or a truck where they're, like, way the heck back there. They can easily pretend they don't hear you yelling at them. This car is all wheel drive, although it is rear wheel weighted. So most of the time when you're driving, it's basically like a rear wheel drive car. And if it feels that you need it, it can move some of that power to the front. Overall, if you've got a smaller family, you really love driving, you want something that'll take it all around the corners and stand out in a parking lot, the XF Sportbrake is probably the car you should be looking at as an alternative to an SUV. But on the other hand, if you've got a big family, you're hauling a lot of stuff, and you're concerned about the value that you're getting for your money, you might want to look at something else. For more information about the Sportbrake or any other wagon or SUV, subscribe to our channel. [MUSIC PLAYING]

NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Jaguar XF, but since the 2021 Jaguar XF is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr gets nostalgic for childhood with a test drive of Jaguar's station wagon. Of course, the supercharged V6 and sleek European styling of the 2018 Jaguar Sportbrake are a far cry from the wood-paneled sleds that normally come to mind when someone says "station wagon." Can the Sportbrake win buyers back to cars from SUVs with superior interior luxury and Jaguar handling? We drop the pedal, and the tailgate, to find out.

Features & Specs

P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$49,995
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
P250 S 4dr Sedan2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$43,995
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
P250 SE 4dr Sedan2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$47,095
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2021 Jaguar XF specs & features
FAQ

Is the Jaguar XF a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 XF both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XF has 10.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar XF. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Jaguar XF?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Jaguar XF:

Is the Jaguar XF reliable?

To determine whether the Jaguar XF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Jaguar XF a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Jaguar XF is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 XF is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Jaguar XF?

The least-expensive 2021 Jaguar XF is the 2021 Jaguar XF P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,995.

Other versions include:

  • P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,995
  • P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,995
  • P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,095
What are the different models of Jaguar XF?

If you're interested in the Jaguar XF, the next question is, which XF model is right for you? XF variants include P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of XF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Jaguar XF

2021 Jaguar XF Overview

The 2021 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan. Available styles include P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 Jaguar XF?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Jaguar XF and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 XF.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Jaguar XF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 XF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Jaguar XF?

2021 Jaguar XF P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 Jaguar XF P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,145. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jaguar XF P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,634 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,634 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,511.

The average savings for the 2021 Jaguar XF P250 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Jaguar XF P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 Jaguar XF P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,245. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jaguar XF P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,754 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,754 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,491.

The average savings for the 2021 Jaguar XF P250 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.6% below the MSRP.

2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,145. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,812 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,812 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,333.

The average savings for the 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2021 Jaguar XF P300 R-Dynamic SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2021 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2021 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,435 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Jaguar XF. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,000 on a used or CPO 2021 XF available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,216.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Jaguar XF?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

