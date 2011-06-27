Vehicle overview

There's a certain classy aspect to some things British -- the understated elegance of an English Tudor home, the BBC's Owen Bennett-Jones or even just an afternoon snack of tea and crumpets. Then again, not all English entities are quite so grand -- the Spice Girls or a rush-hour ride on a packed Tube train, anyone?

Thankfully, the 2009 Jaguar XF falls into the former category, but it also represents the legendary marque's new direction. Mirroring modern Britain itself, Jaguar now seeks to blend tradition with the latest style and technology. Before one goes on with the new, though, they have to jettison the old, and the midsize XF sedan replaces the S-Type, a car that never quite pushed all the right buttons. The unloved X-Type is also being phased out, leaving the XF to serve as both the brand's entry-level model as well as a key component for re-establishing Jaguar's premium status with a younger set of buyers.

The Jag XF rides on a stiff new structure that shares some suspension components with the sporty XK. Its crouching stance is emphasized by a coupelike roof line that sweeps to the tail, fastback style. Some may argue that in profile, the XF looks like the Lexus GS series, and that the nose, with its wide-awake headlights and squarish grille, is somewhat quirky. But overall, most would agree it's a handsome sedan that impresses one more in the steel than in photos.

As part of Jaguar's upscale push, you'll only find a V8 under the hood. There's nothing really new here, as the engines and transmissions are shared with the XK. Even so, 300 or 420 horsepower is nothing to complain about, and Jaguar claims that even the less potent engine is able to shoot the XF to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds. The XF's suspension is tuned slightly more for a plush ride with respectable cornering ability than for hardcore apex clipping, but still easily qualifies for sport sedan status.

Of course, as a sport-oriented midsize luxury sedan, the 2009 Jaguar XF is entering a pretty tough segment. The list of competitors is full of luminaries, including the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M45, Lexus GS 460 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Even James Bond would have a tough time infiltrating a group like this. And most of these models offer something the XF doesn't -- the option of all-wheel drive, an advantage for those who have to deal with slippery weather conditions.

It's a minor setback, however, and overall we think the new Jaguar XF stands proud in this segment, which is something its dodgy predecessor never could. It deserves a place on your "to drive" list if you're considering a luxury car. It's got the performance and coddling features, and its undeniable presence could very well make Jaguar cool again.