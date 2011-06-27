  1. Home
2009 Jaguar XF Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride, sporty handling, apart-from-the-pack interior and exterior design, powerful performance from V8s.
  • Styling not for everyone, tricky rear three-quarter visibility, no all-wheel-drive option.
List Price Range
$9,444 - $10,395
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its coupelike styling, strong performance and luxurious ride, the new 2009 Jaguar XF gives luxury sedan buyers something else to think about.

Vehicle overview

There's a certain classy aspect to some things British -- the understated elegance of an English Tudor home, the BBC's Owen Bennett-Jones or even just an afternoon snack of tea and crumpets. Then again, not all English entities are quite so grand -- the Spice Girls or a rush-hour ride on a packed Tube train, anyone?

Thankfully, the 2009 Jaguar XF falls into the former category, but it also represents the legendary marque's new direction. Mirroring modern Britain itself, Jaguar now seeks to blend tradition with the latest style and technology. Before one goes on with the new, though, they have to jettison the old, and the midsize XF sedan replaces the S-Type, a car that never quite pushed all the right buttons. The unloved X-Type is also being phased out, leaving the XF to serve as both the brand's entry-level model as well as a key component for re-establishing Jaguar's premium status with a younger set of buyers.

The Jag XF rides on a stiff new structure that shares some suspension components with the sporty XK. Its crouching stance is emphasized by a coupelike roof line that sweeps to the tail, fastback style. Some may argue that in profile, the XF looks like the Lexus GS series, and that the nose, with its wide-awake headlights and squarish grille, is somewhat quirky. But overall, most would agree it's a handsome sedan that impresses one more in the steel than in photos.

As part of Jaguar's upscale push, you'll only find a V8 under the hood. There's nothing really new here, as the engines and transmissions are shared with the XK. Even so, 300 or 420 horsepower is nothing to complain about, and Jaguar claims that even the less potent engine is able to shoot the XF to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds. The XF's suspension is tuned slightly more for a plush ride with respectable cornering ability than for hardcore apex clipping, but still easily qualifies for sport sedan status.

Of course, as a sport-oriented midsize luxury sedan, the 2009 Jaguar XF is entering a pretty tough segment. The list of competitors is full of luminaries, including the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M45, Lexus GS 460 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Even James Bond would have a tough time infiltrating a group like this. And most of these models offer something the XF doesn't -- the option of all-wheel drive, an advantage for those who have to deal with slippery weather conditions.

It's a minor setback, however, and overall we think the new Jaguar XF stands proud in this segment, which is something its dodgy predecessor never could. It deserves a place on your "to drive" list if you're considering a luxury car. It's got the performance and coddling features, and its undeniable presence could very well make Jaguar cool again.

2009 Jaguar XF models

The 2009 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury sport sedan that comes in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Supercharged. The Luxury comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition, a sunroof, leather upholstery, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, full power accessories, 10-way power front seats and a split/folding rear seat. Rear parking assist, Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack are also standard.

The XF Premium Luxury adds 19-inch wheels, heated 16-way power front seats, upgraded leather, a navigation system with voice activation, and keyless ignition/entry. The Supercharged adds a more powerful engine, 20-inch wheels, larger brakes, an active suspension (dubbed "CATS"), a power rear sunshade, cooled front seats, bi-xenon headlights, front park assist, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system with six-CD changer and satellite radio.

Stand-alone options include a heated steering wheel and active cruise control, while most of the upper trims' features can be had on the lower ones via various packages.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Jaguar XF is an all-new luxury sport sedan that replaces the aged S-Type.

Performance & mpg

The Luxury and Premium Luxury are powered by a 4.2-liter V8 that makes 300 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque. Power flows to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic that can be shifted manually with steering-wheel-mounted paddles. Jaguar claims a 0-60-mph time of 6.2 seconds for these models.

The Supercharged features, you guessed it, a supercharged version of that V8 that makes 420 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. It should be enough to trim the 0-60 sprint down to 5.1 seconds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on all XF models. The Supercharged adds a blind spot monitor to the list.

Driving

With either engine offered in the 2009 Jaguar XF, acceleration is swift and smooth, with perfectly timed up- and downshifts furnished by the six-speed auto. Use the paddles and the automatic blips the throttle on downshifts, just as an expert driver with a manual gearbox would.

Underway, the XF exhibits a smooth and hushed demeanor but there's a stronger connection with the mechanical soul of the car than expected. There's barely any nose dive when the brakes are applied, for instance, and the level of communication between car and driver when cornering is impressive. Rest assured, though, that comfort is still of paramount concern. The XF's refined ride can take you 300 miles and deliver you still feeling fresh after your journey.

Interior

Unlike most cars in its class, the Jaguar XF rejects the cockpit-style interior theme for a more spacious environment. The seats are well-shaped and come up high enough for proper thigh support, while the soft armrests are located for use, not style. Not that the XF is lacking in the latter area -- in Jaguar tradition there is plenty of finely finished wood trim, as well as modern handsome metallic accents and cool blue lighting for the instruments.

When you enter the XF, the start button mounted in the console pulses red, as if to indicate the pulse of the lively machinery you're about to awaken. After you fire up the engine, the unique dial that controls the transmission rises out of the center console into the palm of your hand. There's a touchscreen interface for the audio, climate and navigation system, so unlike many of the XF's competitors, no console mouse is required. Although it's a sleek sedan, the rear doors are wide for ample access and there are nearly 38 inches of rear headroom and 36.6 inches of rear legroom. The trunk is also quite roomy at 17.7 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Jaguar XF.

5(69%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.5
112 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buyer beware..
mlmcafee,01/28/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Bought the Jaguar xf 6 mos ago used..looked good ran good until all kind of electronical problems started..had to replace fuel tank door twice wouldn't open do to electronical problem..Dome lights just flickers off and on while driving..powerstearing pump went out.. paint on hood just started fading..just a money pit..car looks awesome, turns heads. .but after reading and seeing I'm not the olny one with all kinds of problems I hate I bought this car..had less problems with my Mercedes and Corvette..Bad investment..No one willing to buy ..due to low demand for these pricey over rated money pits...
Gorgeous Car that Nightmares are Made Of!
twindavid,03/31/2011
This is my second entree with Jaguar. I had purchased the XJ8L for my wife ( her dream car), and found that it was just too big for her. The quality of the car was outstanding, so I decided on the 2009 XF. The car is a real stunner. Handles like a premium sports car should. The fit and finish of the car is second to none. The interior is drop dead gorgeous. Unfortunately, this is where the fairy-tale ends. We have found this car to be completely unreliable. The XF has a programing issue that allows the car's systems to remain active, therefore draining the battery. We have had the car for a 18 months now, and it has stranded my wife over a half a dozen times.
Love the Engine and Look - But Hate the Car
Brian,02/29/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I bought my 2009 Jaguar XF used, 5 years old. Was very very happy for the first year. Drives incredible, acceleration is to die for, by far and away the most fun car I have ever driven with its handeling and acceleration and gear shifter into "S" . HOWEVER, extremely disappointed in the electrical. At $4k in repairs in the last 3 months. The final straw was $1200 for my headlight to work again. Oh, the standard joke, what did you get fixed? A headlight? - Why yes, and while the answer is more conveluted then just replacing a simple headlight, the question is correct. The only thing wrong is the headlight, and something to do with the inside is the problem, with $700 for the new part, plus labor... the car lights up like a Christmas tree. I have Yellow lights, Red lights, White lights all going off at different times. Overall, just really disappointed right now, and buying a second cheap car to get around with while I own this car too... If they had kept the technology simple, this would have been a much better car. Really don't need the false alarms for tires low. don't need the false alarms for coolant low. If they had just kept the electronics simple, this would be a much better car. The engine and seating and turbo is to die for. Unfortunately, the electrical gives you a reason.
Looks great...when it leaves you stranded
cars70,04/27/2011
I'll start by saying that for the price, the looks of this car inside and out are amazing. With the supercharger, its also faster than most cars in its class....when the car actually lets you drive it. My car has 32,000 miles on it, and the problems I've had: fuel door wouldn't open when I was on empty, inaccurate fuel gauge, passenger A/C stopped working, cabin light comes on and off by itself, and best of all, gear knob stuck in drive and then wouldn't restart after I turned the engine off. Not to mention the cost of oil changes and maintaining the car, and forget about driving it in snow. With a MSRP of $63,000, these problems are simply unacceptable. Should have bought a Benz CLS.
See all 112 reviews of the 2009 Jaguar XF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Jaguar XF features & specs

More about the 2009 Jaguar XF

Used 2009 Jaguar XF Overview

The Used 2009 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Jaguar XF?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Jaguar XF trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Jaguar XF Luxury is priced between $9,444 and$9,444 with odometer readings between 137908 and137908 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury is priced between $10,395 and$10,395 with odometer readings between 95113 and95113 miles.

