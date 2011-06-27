Overall rating

Car shoppers looking for a midsize luxury sedan can be forgiven for limiting their search to the German contingent. After all, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz created the class and have benchmarked it ever since, despite impressive incursions by American, Asian and other European automakers. But the 2017 Jaguar XF gives shoppers a very good reason to expand their options. The XF's extensive aluminum construction makes it light, fuel-efficient and quick to respond to driver commands. Its plush cabin melts away time spent sluicing through traffic. And it cuts a dashing British figure on an open road.

The 2017 Jaguar XF now offers a fuel-efficient diesel engine along with optional all-wheel drive.

New for 2017 is a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine, which should broaden the XF's appeal to luxury shoppers who prioritize fuel economy. With more than 300 pound-feet of torque waiting to be uncorked as you dig into the accelerator, the diesel XF doesn't sacrifice thrills for frugality, either. Jaguar hasn't announced the new engine's fuel economy yet, but figure somewhere in the high 30s for highway mpg just to keep pace with the offerings from Audi and BMW.

The new diesel is the perfect complement to the XF's existing power plant, a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that comes in two strengths -- one with 340 horsepower and the other with 380. There's plenty of performance on tap, of course, but you also get a solid 30 mpg on the highway with the standard rear-wheel-drive setup.

The 2017 Jaguar XF stands out for the emotional impact it delivers. Enter the cabin, for example, and you see an ignition button that pulses red like a heartbeat; press it, and a rotary shift dial rises from the center console. Of course, what the Germans might lack in dramatic presentation, they make up for with clinical precision, as in the impeccably engineered Audi A6, the enduringly competitive BMW 5 Series and the superbly stolid Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is also redesigned for 2017.

The all-American Cadillac CTS vSport undercuts the performance-oriented XF S model on price and offers more power and exceptional handling. But if you're drawn to Jaguar's signature pairing of grace and pace, you may find the 2017 XF hard to resist.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Jaguar XF include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and, on all but the base model, a rearview camera. As detailed above, certain other safety technologies are included on the R-Sport and S, while the more advanced Driver Assistance pack is optional on those trims, and the Vision pack enhances the safety of the base Premium and Prestige.