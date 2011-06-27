  1. Home
2017 Jaguar XF Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Offers a choice of two powerful V6 engines and a diesel four-cylinder
  • Interior features top-quality luxury trim and materials throughout
  • Trunk space is huge
  • Navigation and infotainment system doesn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Car shoppers looking for a midsize luxury sedan can be forgiven for limiting their search to the German contingent. After all, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz created the class and have benchmarked it ever since, despite impressive incursions by American, Asian and other European automakers. But the 2017 Jaguar XF gives shoppers a very good reason to expand their options. The XF's extensive aluminum construction makes it light, fuel-efficient and quick to respond to driver commands. Its plush cabin melts away time spent sluicing through traffic. And it cuts a dashing British figure on an open road.

The 2017 Jaguar XF now offers a fuel-efficient diesel engine along with optional all-wheel drive.

New for 2017 is a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine, which should broaden the XF's appeal to luxury shoppers who prioritize fuel economy. With more than 300 pound-feet of torque waiting to be uncorked as you dig into the accelerator, the diesel XF doesn't sacrifice thrills for frugality, either. Jaguar hasn't announced the new engine's fuel economy yet, but figure somewhere in the high 30s for highway mpg just to keep pace with the offerings from Audi and BMW.

The new diesel is the perfect complement to the XF's existing power plant, a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that comes in two strengths -- one with 340 horsepower and the other with 380. There's plenty of performance on tap, of course, but you also get a solid 30 mpg on the highway with the standard rear-wheel-drive setup.

The 2017 Jaguar XF stands out for the emotional impact it delivers. Enter the cabin, for example, and you see an ignition button that pulses red like a heartbeat; press it, and a rotary shift dial rises from the center console. Of course, what the Germans might lack in dramatic presentation, they make up for with clinical precision, as in the impeccably engineered Audi A6, the enduringly competitive BMW 5 Series and the superbly stolid Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is also redesigned for 2017.

The all-American Cadillac CTS vSport undercuts the performance-oriented XF S model on price and offers more power and exceptional handling. But if you're drawn to Jaguar's signature pairing of grace and pace, you may find the 2017 XF hard to resist.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Jaguar XF include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and, on all but the base model, a rearview camera. As detailed above, certain other safety technologies are included on the R-Sport and S, while the more advanced Driver Assistance pack is optional on those trims, and the Vision pack enhances the safety of the base Premium and Prestige.

2017 Jaguar XF models

The 2017 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury sedan offered in five trim levels: base, Premium, Prestige, R-Sport and S.

Standard base trim features include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, nighttime approach lighting, automatic wipers, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, eight-way power front seats, a power-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, a 5-inch driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with HD radio and a USB port.

The interior of the 2017 Jaguar XF S, shown here, features 12-way power front seats and ebony veneer trim. Gloss black, satin, and carbon-fiber accents are also available.

The Premium trim adds auto-dimming side mirrors; a power-adjustable steering column; memory settings for the driver seat, side mirrors and steering wheel positions; 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats and a rearview camera.

The Prestige trim builds on Premium features with 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, blue interior accent lighting, heated front seats with four-way power lumbar, voice controls, smartphone-app integration and a navigation system with SD-card mapping.

The R-Sport trim includes different 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, a rear spoiler, a collection of safety technologies (lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking), sport-themed exterior and interior styling accents, sport front seats and satellite radio.

The S trim gets a more powerful engine, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension with adjustable settings, red brake calipers, unique exterior styling flourishes with gloss black and satin chrome accents, 12-way power front seats, front passenger seat memory and special interior trim.

Jaguar offers more than a dozen option packages and stand-alone options. The Premium trim, for example, can be outfitted with a Cold Climate pack (heated seats, steering wheel and windshield) and a Vision pack (adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert).

The Prestige's Vision pack consists of the Premium's Vision pack minus the parking sensors, which come standard. All trims except base and Premium can opt for a Comfort and Convenience pack (cooled front seats, heated rear seats, power-closing doors and a power trunk lid).

Optional on Prestige, R-Sport and S trims is the Technology pack, which includes an upgraded infotainment system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen, hard-drive-based navigation, a full LED gauge cluster and a 17-speaker sound system.

The R-Sport and S trims offer a Premium Interior Upgrade pack (power rear sunshade, manual rear side window shades, four-zone climate control, simulated suede headliner, adjustable multicolor ambient lighting and illuminated door sills) and a Driver Assistance pack (adaptive cruise control, a self-parking system, a surround-view camera system and speed-limit recognition). The Black pack for the XF S adds gloss-black trim to the grille, vents and trunk.

Stand-alone options include various wheel designs, a head-up display, mobile WiFi and different interior trims and veneers.

The 2017 Jaguar XF offers two engine choices: a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 and a new turbodiesel 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The V6 makes 380 hp in S trim, and 340 hp in all others, and 332 lb-ft of torque in both cases. The four-cylinder is rated at 180 hp and 318 lb-ft of torque.

With restrained lines and uncluttered body panels, the 2017 Jaguar XF cuts a dashing figure on the road and in the valet line.

An eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard with either engine, with your choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive on every trim.

The standard All-Surface Progress Control system helps the XF get moving in low-traction situations. When engaged, you set a target speed with the cruise control, and the XF selectively applies power to maximize traction. Adaptive Surface Response mode (included on AWD models optioned with the adaptive suspension) senses the quality of the surface on which you're driving and adjusts the throttle, brakes, transmission and stability control for optimal grip.

Jaguar says rear-drive XFs with the lower power rating will do zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, while the S trim shaves a tenth of a second. All-wheel drive also shaves a tenth in both cases. These are competitive times for the segment among similarly powered models.

The EPA rates the rear-wheel-drive XF at 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) for both V6 engine tunes, while all-wheel drive yields 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway). Fuel economy estimates for the new diesel are pending.

Driving

When Jaguar redesigned the XF for 2016, it infused the body and panels with lightweight aluminum, which gave the car a more nimble and athletic character. Add accurate, light steering to the mix and you've got a midsize luxury sedan that feels more like a smaller model from the driver seat.

Fitting the XF with optional adaptive suspension dampers offers the choice of even sportier ride and handling, or comfortable and relaxed cruising. Not that you need those fancy dampers; on the contrary, the XF's standard suspension tune strikes an agreeable balance between athleticism and isolation.

Whether you choose regular or extra-caffeinated supercharged V6, new turbodiesel four-cylinder, rear-wheel- or all-wheel drive, the 2017 Jaguar XF won't leave you wanting for performance.

The supercharged V6 provides satisfying acceleration in either standard or S trims and there's ample torque across the rev range. Some sport sedan shoppers may wish for a richer soundtrack, however, as we've found this V6 sounds less enthusiastic here than in the Jaguar F-Type sports car. Nonetheless, the 2017 XF sports enough distinct English style and character to make it a compelling alternative to its midsize rivals.

Interior

From its pulsating starter button to its motorized rotary gear selector, the Jaguar XF infuses the start of every drive with a little theatre and charm. Top-quality materials and finishes extend throughout the interior, as befits a car in this class. Cabin space is also on par, offering taller rear seat passengers a little more headroom than the Audi A6, for example, all while maintaining the XF's sleek, low-roof look.

Trunk space is abundant at 19.1 cubic feet, a number that makes it tops in its class. With a wide and deep enclosure, you won't have much trouble fitting luggage, golf clubs, strollers or the take from a monthly wholesale warehouse supply run. A split-folding rear seatback with a pass-through door allows for easy transport of longer items.

The 2017 Jaguar XF interior is a deft blend of modern tech and British tradition.

The standard InControl Touch infotainment system has an 8-inch touchscreen, while the optional "Pro" version of the system (included with the Technology pack) enlarges the touchscreen to 10.2 inches and replaces the gauge cluster with a 12.3-inch configurable display. Here the XF falls a bit short, its infotainment system lacking the speed and refinement of rival systems. The screen, controls and menu buttons are easy to use, but we found the system's responses slow, and the navigation froze up a few times during our testing.

InControl Touch also does not yet support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. We're also a bit disappointed with the 3G Internet connection, given the increasing availability of 4G connections in today's vehicles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jaguar XF.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Car to get -- If Driving Matters Most.
My 1st Jag,04/12/2017
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Just finished an Audi A6 lease, and was planning to do the easy thing and get into another Audi. Then....I drove the Jaguar XF. I first drove a base XF in premium trim, then I drove XF S AWD. And wow, does the XF S AWD drive! The steering feel, handling, and responsiveness far exceed the Audi and the BMW 5 series. If you care about the joy of driving, you owe it to yourself to check out the XF. It just feels lighter and more responsive. The XF's interior is simple, elegant, uncluttered, reminicent of a comfortable driver's cockpit, which is what I prefer. It has all the safety nannies like lane departure, blind spot warning, LED headlights, and parking aides. If you're looking for a more sophisticated and shiny interior, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes is a better place to look. Finally, the price. The XF S AWD doesn't come cheap, especially the fully loaded models. I decided to to pick the right color combination with custom wheel appearance package, and forgo many of the optional packages. By doing this, the MSRP on my XF S AWD was $7-8K lower than the fully loaded ones. Some dealers (but not all) are willing negotiate, especially at month's end. Most dealers are discounting the them 3-4K, but if you're patient and timing is right, you can potentially double those savings. One more thing, it comes with a 5 year, 60K mile warranty, with prepaid maintenance, something Audi and Mercedes doesn't do and BMW does for 1 year and 10K less.
Love and Hate Type of Car
Dillon Patel,02/27/2019
35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I leased this car in October 2017 because the lease deal was $399 zero down for a $$63,000 car. Has a lot of safety features and the best part is the supercharged engine which is the best part about the car. However after a month of ownership the rear view camera was dangling as well as the rear heated seat component. They were both replaced but the same issue occurred a week later. The speakers were blown which were recently replaced and now the sunroof doesn’t close. Since there aren’t many jaguar dealerships in N.J. it is hard to get an appointment with a loaner car.
WowWonderful
Kahuna,09/18/2018
35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Warranty for a used vehicle takes away the fear of past poor reliability ratings. The Luxury & Technology package sold us on the R-sport. Upon purchase in TX drove it home to CA & thoroughly enjoyed the smooth ride & handling characteristics. The upgraded sound system is fabulous.
World Class in So Many Ways, BUT
Chris,03/03/2018
35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I love this car! The dealership (Aristocrat Motors, in the Kansas City area) was a world class experience. Fantastic driving experience, comfort, and economy of fuel. Far more powerful car than my previous car (2011 Buick LaCrosse), and without changing my driving habits one bit, my gas mileage has increased from around 17 mpg to 21 mpg. It is, for the most part, everything I'd hoped for in a car of Jaguar's class. The only two things about it that drive me nuts are: 1) the infotainment system and screen are not befitting a car of this caliber. Not at all intuitive, and clunky to operate while driving. I can't do something as simple as change the radio station easily. I have Sirius XM radio, and can't just turn a knob to change the channel. I have to look at something. That's ridiculous, and borderline dangerous. 2) how does a car of Jaguar's caliber in 2017 not come with standard hands free telephony? On me to have failed to ask the question, but I assumed that since my 2011 Buick LaCrosse had it, that this car would certainly have it. All this notwithstanding, I don't regret the purchase at all. Love the car, and of course get lots of positive comments from people who see it.
See all 7 reviews of the 2017 Jaguar XF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Jaguar XF features & specs

More about the 2017 Jaguar XF

Used 2017 Jaguar XF Overview

The Used 2017 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan, XF Diesel. Available styles include 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 35t 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 35t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Jaguar XF?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Jaguar XF trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Premium is priced between $21,966 and$28,998 with odometer readings between 11500 and26905 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige is priced between $28,475 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 16626 and24668 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jaguar XF S is priced between $29,966 and$35,490 with odometer readings between 26261 and26261 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jaguar XF 20d Premium is priced between $26,998 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 32918 and32918 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2017 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,966 and mileage as low as 11500 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Jaguar XF.

Can't find a used 2017 Jaguar XFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XF for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,432.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,255.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XF for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,335.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,311.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Jaguar XF?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

