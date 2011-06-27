2016 Jaguar XF Review
Pros & Cons
- Well-trimmed interior
- responsive handling
- comfortable ride
- advanced technology offerings.
- Evolutionary styling may not move the needle
- only one engine for now.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The all-new 2016 Jaguar XF retains the sharp design and handling of its predecessor while adding a roomier interior with improved infotainment options. It makes a strong case against the midsize luxury sedan establishment.
Vehicle overview
The shopping process for a midsize luxury sedan typically starts with the German contingent, but the redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF provides a refreshingly British change of pace. Although it's roughly the same size on the outside as before, this second-generation XF has more interior space due to its longer wheelbase. Underneath, the XF is now made primarily out of aluminum, which means it's lighter and, consequently, more fuel-efficient. One part that hasn't changed much is the exterior styling, but with a nip here and a tuck there, Jaguar has subtly enhanced what was already an eye-catching shape.
The redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF stays close to the strong and purposeful design of the previous model.
Another carryover piece of the puzzle is the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, which comes in two strengths for 2016 — one with 340 horsepower and the other with 380. Not surprisingly, there's plenty of performance on tap, but you also get a solid 30 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive. Still, those aforementioned German rivals offer numerous powertrain choices, so the XF will initially be at a disadvantage. Last year's XF had a wide range of engines, though, and Jaguar says reinforcements are on the way for the new model, including a frugal turbodiesel four-cylinder alongside a gasoline-powered turbo-4.
Like its predecessor, the 2016 XF stands out for the emotional impact it delivers. Enter the cabin, for example, and you see an ignition button that pulses red like a heartbeat; press it, and a rotary shift dial rises from the center console. Of course, what the Germans lack in passion, they make up for with clinical precision, as in the impeccably engineered Audi A6, the enduringly competitive BMW 5 Series and the superbly stolid Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For driving enthusiasts, the all-American 2016 Cadillac CTS vSport undercuts the performance-oriented XF S model on price and offers more power and exceptional handling. But if you're drawn to Jaguar's trademark pairing of grace and pace, you may find the 2016 XF difficult to resist.
2016 Jaguar XF models
The 2016 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury sedan offered in four trim levels: Premium, Prestige, R-Sport and S.
Standard features on the base Premium trim include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, auto-dimming mirrors, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver memory settings, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a power-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, a 5-inch driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with HD radio and a USB port.
The 2016 Jaguar XF's optional InControl Touch Pro infotainment system offers tabletlike functionality on its 10.2-inch screen.
The Prestige trim adds 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, blue interior accent lighting, heated front seats with four-way power lumbar, voice controls, smartphone-app integration and a navigation system with SD-card mapping.
The R-Sport trim includes different 19-inch wheels; adaptive LED headlights; automatic high-beam control; a rear spoiler; a collection of safety technologies (lane-departure prevention, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking); sport-themed exterior and interior styling accents; sport front seats; and satellite radio.
The S trim gets a stronger engine tune, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers with electronically adjustable settings, red brake calipers, unique exterior styling flourishes with gloss-black accents, 12-way power front seats, front passenger seat memory and special interior trim.
In terms of options, the Premium trim can be outfitted with a Cold Climate pack (heated seats, steering wheel and windshield) and a Vision pack (adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert). The Prestige's Vision pack consists of the Premium's Vision pack minus the parking sensors, which come standard. All trims except Premium can opt for a Comfort and Convenience pack (cooled front seats, heated rear seats, power-closing doors and a power trunklid).
Optional on Prestige, R-Sport and S is the Technology pack (upgraded infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen, hard-drive-based navigation, a full LCD gauge cluster and a 17-speaker sound system), but it's unfortunately not available in conjunction with the adaptive suspension, which is optional on Prestige and R-Sport. On the S trim level, the adaptive suspension comes standard unless the Technology pack is specified, in which case you get the standard suspension.
The R-Sport and S trims offer a Luxury Interior Upgrade pack (power rear sunshade, manual rear side window shades, four-zone climate control, simulated suede headliner, adjustable multicolor ambient lighting and illuminated door sills) and a Driver Assistance pack (adaptive cruise control, a self-parking system, a surround-view camera system and speed-limit recognition). The Black pack for the XF S adds gloss-black trim to the grille, vents and trunk.
Stand-alone options include various wheel designs, a head-up display, 3G mobile WiFi and different interior trims and veneers.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
For the 2016 Jaguar XF, the sole engine offering is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with two different power ratings: 380 horsepower for the S trim and 340 hp for all others. Either way, torque is rated at 332 pound-feet. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, with your choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive on every trim.
The 2016 Jaguar XF's restrained lines and uncluttered body panels give it a taut, dignified appearance.
The standard All-Surface Progress Control system is designed to help the XF get moving in a low-traction situation. When engaged, you set a target speed with the cruise control, and the XF selectively applies power to maximize traction. Adaptive Surface Response Mode (included on AWD models optioned with the adaptive suspension) senses the quality of the surface on which you're driving and adjusts the throttle, brakes, transmission and stability control for optimal grip.
Jaguar says rear-drive XFs with the lower power rating will do zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, while the S trim shaves a tenth of a second. All-wheel drive also shaves a tenth in both cases. These are competitive times for the segment among similarly powered models.
The EPA rates the rear-wheel-drive XF at 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) for both engine tunes, while all-wheel drive yields 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway).
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2016 Jaguar XF include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. As detailed above, certain other safety technologies are included on the R-Sport and S, while the more advanced Driver Assistance pack is optional on those trims, and the Vision pack enhances the safety of the base Premium and Prestige.
Driving
Fresh off its aluminum-intensive diet, the 2016 Jaguar XF imparts a sense of unusual lightness and nimbleness. Add accurate, light steering to the mix and you've got a midsize luxury sedan that drives more like a smaller model. Putting the available adaptive dampers in Dynamic mode firms things up to improve handling, while the Normal mode provides a comfortable ride in relaxed cruising. Not that you need those fancy dampers; on the contrary, the XF's standard suspension tune strikes an agreeable balance between athleticism and isolation.
The 2016 Jaguar XF's longer wheelbase opens up the cabin a bit and helps give occupants more space.
The supercharged V6 provides satisfying acceleration in either standard or S trims, and there's ample torque across the rev range. Some sport sedan shoppers may wish for a richer soundtrack, however, as we've found that this V6 sounds less enthusiastic here than in the Jaguar F-Type sports car. Nonetheless, the 2016 XF is a very capable sedan across the board, and with additional powertrains waiting in the wings, this Jag is just getting started.
Interior
From its pulsating starter button to its motorized rotary gear selector, the Jaguar XF presents a little extra theater and charm inside. Occupants will appreciate the increased headroom for 2016, which is an impressive feat considering the roof is actually lower. Jaguar accomplished this by lengthening the wheelbase, effectively pushing the rear wheels further away from the seating space. Trunk capacity is up from the previous XF, and Jag claims a jaw-dropping 19.1 cubic feet. The number is suspiciously large, but we'll know more once we fully test the car. Split-folding rear seatbacks with a ski pass-through further increase capacity and allow for the easy transport of longer items.
The 2016 Jaguar XF modernizes the model's interior layout while maintaining a traditional sense of British decorum.
The standard InControl Touch infotainment system has an 8-inch touchscreen, while the optional "Pro" version of the system (included with the Technology pack) enlarges the touchscreen to 10.2 inches and replaces the gauge cluster with a 12.3-inch configurable display. The gauge cluster turns red when you put the XF in Sport mode and relocates the tachometer to the center of the screen. Put it in navigation, and all displays are minimized while the map takes precedence. Improved response times relative to Jaguar's past infotainment efforts are appreciated, but InControl Touch does not yet support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. We're also a bit disappointed with the 3G Internet connection given the increasing availability of 4G connections in today's vehicles.
Features & Specs
