The shopping process for a midsize luxury sedan typically starts with the German contingent, but the redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF provides a refreshingly British change of pace. Although it's roughly the same size on the outside as before, this second-generation XF has more interior space due to its longer wheelbase. Underneath, the XF is now made primarily out of aluminum, which means it's lighter and, consequently, more fuel-efficient. One part that hasn't changed much is the exterior styling, but with a nip here and a tuck there, Jaguar has subtly enhanced what was already an eye-catching shape.

Another carryover piece of the puzzle is the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, which comes in two strengths for 2016 — one with 340 horsepower and the other with 380. Not surprisingly, there's plenty of performance on tap, but you also get a solid 30 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive. Still, those aforementioned German rivals offer numerous powertrain choices, so the XF will initially be at a disadvantage. Last year's XF had a wide range of engines, though, and Jaguar says reinforcements are on the way for the new model, including a frugal turbodiesel four-cylinder alongside a gasoline-powered turbo-4.

Like its predecessor, the 2016 XF stands out for the emotional impact it delivers. Enter the cabin, for example, and you see an ignition button that pulses red like a heartbeat; press it, and a rotary shift dial rises from the center console. Of course, what the Germans lack in passion, they make up for with clinical precision, as in the impeccably engineered Audi A6, the enduringly competitive BMW 5 Series and the superbly stolid Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For driving enthusiasts, the all-American 2016 Cadillac CTS vSport undercuts the performance-oriented XF S model on price and offers more power and exceptional handling. But if you're drawn to Jaguar's trademark pairing of grace and pace, you may find the 2016 XF difficult to resist.