Consumer Rating
(9)
2016 Jaguar XF Review

2016 Jaguar XF Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-trimmed interior
  • responsive handling
  • comfortable ride
  • advanced technology offerings.
  • Evolutionary styling may not move the needle
  • only one engine for now.
List Price Range
$21,995 - $25,500
Used XF for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The all-new 2016 Jaguar XF retains the sharp design and handling of its predecessor while adding a roomier interior with improved infotainment options. It makes a strong case against the midsize luxury sedan establishment.

Vehicle overview

The shopping process for a midsize luxury sedan typically starts with the German contingent, but the redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF provides a refreshingly British change of pace. Although it's roughly the same size on the outside as before, this second-generation XF has more interior space due to its longer wheelbase. Underneath, the XF is now made primarily out of aluminum, which means it's lighter and, consequently, more fuel-efficient. One part that hasn't changed much is the exterior styling, but with a nip here and a tuck there, Jaguar has subtly enhanced what was already an eye-catching shape.

The redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF stays close to the strong and purposeful design of the previous model.

Another carryover piece of the puzzle is the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, which comes in two strengths for 2016 — one with 340 horsepower and the other with 380. Not surprisingly, there's plenty of performance on tap, but you also get a solid 30 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive. Still, those aforementioned German rivals offer numerous powertrain choices, so the XF will initially be at a disadvantage. Last year's XF had a wide range of engines, though, and Jaguar says reinforcements are on the way for the new model, including a frugal turbodiesel four-cylinder alongside a gasoline-powered turbo-4.

Like its predecessor, the 2016 XF stands out for the emotional impact it delivers. Enter the cabin, for example, and you see an ignition button that pulses red like a heartbeat; press it, and a rotary shift dial rises from the center console. Of course, what the Germans lack in passion, they make up for with clinical precision, as in the impeccably engineered Audi A6, the enduringly competitive BMW 5 Series and the superbly stolid Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For driving enthusiasts, the all-American 2016 Cadillac CTS vSport undercuts the performance-oriented XF S model on price and offers more power and exceptional handling. But if you're drawn to Jaguar's trademark pairing of grace and pace, you may find the 2016 XF difficult to resist.

2016 Jaguar XF models

The 2016 Jaguar XF is a midsize luxury sedan offered in four trim levels: Premium, Prestige, R-Sport and S.

Standard features on the base Premium trim include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, auto-dimming mirrors, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver memory settings, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a power-adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel with shift paddles, a 5-inch driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity and an 11-speaker Meridian sound system with HD radio and a USB port.

The 2016 Jaguar XF's optional InControl Touch Pro infotainment system offers tabletlike functionality on its 10.2-inch screen.

The Prestige trim adds 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, blue interior accent lighting, heated front seats with four-way power lumbar, voice controls, smartphone-app integration and a navigation system with SD-card mapping.

The R-Sport trim includes different 19-inch wheels; adaptive LED headlights; automatic high-beam control; a rear spoiler; a collection of safety technologies (lane-departure prevention, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking); sport-themed exterior and interior styling accents; sport front seats; and satellite radio.

The S trim gets a stronger engine tune, 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers with electronically adjustable settings, red brake calipers, unique exterior styling flourishes with gloss-black accents, 12-way power front seats, front passenger seat memory and special interior trim.

In terms of options, the Premium trim can be outfitted with a Cold Climate pack (heated seats, steering wheel and windshield) and a Vision pack (adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert). The Prestige's Vision pack consists of the Premium's Vision pack minus the parking sensors, which come standard. All trims except Premium can opt for a Comfort and Convenience pack (cooled front seats, heated rear seats, power-closing doors and a power trunklid).

Optional on Prestige, R-Sport and S is the Technology pack (upgraded infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen, hard-drive-based navigation, a full LCD gauge cluster and a 17-speaker sound system), but it's unfortunately not available in conjunction with the adaptive suspension, which is optional on Prestige and R-Sport. On the S trim level, the adaptive suspension comes standard unless the Technology pack is specified, in which case you get the standard suspension.

The R-Sport and S trims offer a Luxury Interior Upgrade pack (power rear sunshade, manual rear side window shades, four-zone climate control, simulated suede headliner, adjustable multicolor ambient lighting and illuminated door sills) and a Driver Assistance pack (adaptive cruise control, a self-parking system, a surround-view camera system and speed-limit recognition). The Black pack for the XF S adds gloss-black trim to the grille, vents and trunk.

Stand-alone options include various wheel designs, a head-up display, 3G mobile WiFi and different interior trims and veneers.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Jaguar XF has been completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

For the 2016 Jaguar XF, the sole engine offering is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with two different power ratings: 380 horsepower for the S trim and 340 hp for all others. Either way, torque is rated at 332 pound-feet. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, with your choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive on every trim.

The 2016 Jaguar XF's restrained lines and uncluttered body panels give it a taut, dignified appearance.

The standard All-Surface Progress Control system is designed to help the XF get moving in a low-traction situation. When engaged, you set a target speed with the cruise control, and the XF selectively applies power to maximize traction. Adaptive Surface Response Mode (included on AWD models optioned with the adaptive suspension) senses the quality of the surface on which you're driving and adjusts the throttle, brakes, transmission and stability control for optimal grip.

Jaguar says rear-drive XFs with the lower power rating will do zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, while the S trim shaves a tenth of a second. All-wheel drive also shaves a tenth in both cases. These are competitive times for the segment among similarly powered models.

The EPA rates the rear-wheel-drive XF at 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) for both engine tunes, while all-wheel drive yields 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Jaguar XF include traction and stability control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. As detailed above, certain other safety technologies are included on the R-Sport and S, while the more advanced Driver Assistance pack is optional on those trims, and the Vision pack enhances the safety of the base Premium and Prestige.

Driving

Fresh off its aluminum-intensive diet, the 2016 Jaguar XF imparts a sense of unusual lightness and nimbleness. Add accurate, light steering to the mix and you've got a midsize luxury sedan that drives more like a smaller model. Putting the available adaptive dampers in Dynamic mode firms things up to improve handling, while the Normal mode provides a comfortable ride in relaxed cruising. Not that you need those fancy dampers; on the contrary, the XF's standard suspension tune strikes an agreeable balance between athleticism and isolation.

The 2016 Jaguar XF's longer wheelbase opens up the cabin a bit and helps give occupants more space.

The supercharged V6 provides satisfying acceleration in either standard or S trims, and there's ample torque across the rev range. Some sport sedan shoppers may wish for a richer soundtrack, however, as we've found that this V6 sounds less enthusiastic here than in the Jaguar F-Type sports car. Nonetheless, the 2016 XF is a very capable sedan across the board, and with additional powertrains waiting in the wings, this Jag is just getting started.

Interior

From its pulsating starter button to its motorized rotary gear selector, the Jaguar XF presents a little extra theater and charm inside. Occupants will appreciate the increased headroom for 2016, which is an impressive feat considering the roof is actually lower. Jaguar accomplished this by lengthening the wheelbase, effectively pushing the rear wheels further away from the seating space. Trunk capacity is up from the previous XF, and Jag claims a jaw-dropping 19.1 cubic feet. The number is suspiciously large, but we'll know more once we fully test the car. Split-folding rear seatbacks with a ski pass-through further increase capacity and allow for the easy transport of longer items.

The 2016 Jaguar XF modernizes the model's interior layout while maintaining a traditional sense of British decorum.

The standard InControl Touch infotainment system has an 8-inch touchscreen, while the optional "Pro" version of the system (included with the Technology pack) enlarges the touchscreen to 10.2 inches and replaces the gauge cluster with a 12.3-inch configurable display. The gauge cluster turns red when you put the XF in Sport mode and relocates the tachometer to the center of the screen. Put it in navigation, and all displays are minimized while the map takes precedence. Improved response times relative to Jaguar's past infotainment efforts are appreciated, but InControl Touch does not yet support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. We're also a bit disappointed with the 3G Internet connection given the increasing availability of 4G connections in today's vehicles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Jaguar XF.

5(56%)
4(11%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.0
9 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my new XF - 2016 Redesign
Mic Jaguar,09/20/2016
35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
So...I've owned pretty much every German brand, a few Japanese cars and two American sports cars. I wasn't even considering Jaguar as option this go-around, but stopped at the dealership to check out the XE (boy was that TOO small). Then I sat in the XF and realized this was the perfect car (fit and finish). Once I took it for a test drive I was hooked. It feels like a big cat ready to leap out of it's skin! PROS: Acceleration, Exhaust note, Handling, Exterior looks, Interior comfort, Entertainment System, Space for family of 4, Touches of comfort not found in competing German brands, Warranty and Service plan included. CONS: Not many, but I've had a small rattle on the passenger side door, however, Jaguar has been great about isolating and fixing AND the Auto start/stop feature is maddening (just need to get used to turning it off when you start the car). I highly recommend the XF!
My fast running Jaguar gets me in trouble!
Linda DeStefani,01/21/2016
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
If you like fast wild cats then this car is for you! I'm about to lose my license because my Jaguar loves to run fast and CHiPs aren't impressed! So, I have 2 reckless-driving speeding tickets I can't "work off"! "Cruising" (?) down the road, listening to the news, not using my cruse control, I got pulled over outside of Barstow doing 92 MPH! Even though my speed is posted in the window, I was so unaware that I had reached that MPH that I was shocked! If Jaguar would maker a noisy, not easy to control/drive car I wouldn't have to hire someone to be "Driving Miss Linda" around! I love my car! Since there isn't a dealership nearby, there are just a few Jags here which makes it unique. My car gets a lot of attention because it's styling is wonderful! I'm so pleased I have camera's everywhere because I can't judge how close or far I am from curbs! I still haven't tried to learn how to use "auto park" and living in a small city area, I really don't need to. My car hasn't been in the "shop" which is super since the dealer is a 1 1/2 hour distance away. I tinted the windows which makes the car even more stylish. The dash instruments are easy to use and more attractive where they're placed. I needed a BIG trunk and this one is the best! Both back seats and arm rest bend down so I don't need to ask a handyman to haul things for me . I previously had a 2009 Jag that was in for repairs" only once, so I think Jag's reputation is now restored. I see on T.V. that Queen Elizabeth and others drive Jags so if it's good enough for a queen then it should be just "the cats meow" for us!
Price of Prestige
Neha S,08/10/2017
20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Jaguar, the brand known for prestige and comfort, or at least that's what I thought when I took my business to the dealership to pay the price for a New Jaguar XF. It has only been a year and half since I've owned my vehicle, and although the relationship started off great, it quickly deteriorated. Starting with electrical problems when my windows wouldn't roll down. There are already issues with the spark plugs misfiring, there have been two recalls I've been notified of. It's like paying for a 5 star hotel only to end up with no hot water and dirty sheets in the room. The embarrassment associated with driving an expensive vehicle I spent a ridiculous amount of money on for such poor quality work makes me feel as if I've been tricked. I feel as if I've paid the price for an emblem, not a car worthy of that price tag.
XF has multiple personalities — it's a good thing
Rob Gordon,03/16/2018
35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I like my Jag's ability to comfortably ease on down the road, eating up the highway... and it can just as quickly be confidently flung around like the sports sedan it is. Other than a quickly resolved transmission issue at delivery, the R-Sport I purchased has been problem-free, back to the dealer only for the free annual services, which I enjoyed paying $0.00 for. It feels so very tight, quick, and nimble. Mine is the 6cyl, mileage is great as long as I'm not in the mood to drive it too aggressively. Stop/start (on all cars now??) complaints are invalid; it's never, not once been a factor at all, and there's a button four inches from your thigh if a situation concerns or bugs you in start/stop traffic. Yeah, the interior is a bit understated, design changes from the prior model are minimal, they could have put a few more bucks into the carpeting. Buy the XF for yourself, for its capabilities, ride quality, and confident feel. The Adaptive Dynamics are worth it, tightening up if needed, comfortable ride if not. I only wish I'd known about and waited for the wagon version. Update 3/19: It's almost three years since I got my XF, and it hasn't needed any attention beyond than the free annual service visits. 9/19 I've been getting more compliments on the car lately, and I continue to enjoy it, slick and quick.
See all 9 reviews of the 2016 Jaguar XF
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Jaguar XF features & specs

More about the 2016 Jaguar XF

Used 2016 Jaguar XF Overview

The Used 2016 Jaguar XF is offered in the following submodels: XF Sedan. Available styles include 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Jaguar XF?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Jaguar XF trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Jaguar XF S is priced between $21,995 and$25,500 with odometer readings between 68504 and81912 miles.

Which used 2016 Jaguar XFS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Jaguar XF for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 XFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,995 and mileage as low as 68504 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Jaguar XF.

