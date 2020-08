Used 2018 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

HW Kia of West County - Ballwin / Missouri

What a great deal on this 2018 Jaguar! Rendered with stunning clarity and bold sophistication! With less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle is constructed with the discerning driver in mind. Jaguar infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, a built-in garage door transmitter, and power front seats. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJBM2FV5JCY66497

Stock: T0886A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-13-2020