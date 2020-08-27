Used 2018 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,510$4,634 Below Market
HW Kia of West County - Ballwin / Missouri
What a great deal on this 2018 Jaguar! Rendered with stunning clarity and bold sophistication! With less than 20,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle is constructed with the discerning driver in mind. Jaguar infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, a built-in garage door transmitter, and power front seats. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM2FV5JCY66497
Stock: T0886A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 30,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,888
Payne Volkswagen - Brownsville / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 25t Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4FX4JCY59294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 367 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$41,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $70,561.00, Warranty Start Date: 07-01-2019, Technology PKG, Vision PKG, Comfort & Convenience PKG & so much more.......... 2018 Jaguar XF 30t AWD Prestige *Fuji White Exterior and Latte/Espresso Interior *ONLY 367 Miles *Warranty Start Date: 07-01-2019 so it is like buying a NEW 2019 Jaguar without having to pay for a New Car Price. *Save OVER $16,000 on a PERFECT Automobile. *Full Factory Warranty & Jaguar Elite Care Program up to 06-30-2024 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $70,561.00 *Prestige models are upgraded to: -19-inch wheels -A navigation system -Keyless entry -Heated front seats -A heated steering wheel -Front and rear park assist -Leather seats with four-way lumbar adjustment. *Technology PKG ($3,265): -Full TFT/LCD virtual instrument cluster -Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Audio System, 17 speakers -10" capacitive touchscreen InControl Touch Pro - SSD navigation, 60GB, single in dash CD/DVD player, navigation connectivity and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot *Vision Assist PKG ($2,580): -Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing -Reverse traffic detection -Adaptive LED Headlights w/Signature DRL -Auto high beam assist -Emergency Braking -Lane Departure Warning *Comfort & Convenience PKG ($2,235): -Soft door close and powered gesture tailgate -Climate Front Seats -Heated Rear Seats *Protection PKG ($403): -Front & Rear Rubber Mats -Collapsible Cargo Carrier, Trunk Mat *Car Care Kit ($50) *Navigation System *AC Seats *Blind Spot *19'' Wheel *LED Lights *Satellite Radio *Gloss Burl Walnut Veneer *2.0 Liter Turbocharged 4 Cylinder engine * 296HP AWD *8-Speed Automatic Transmission *Heated Front Seats *Bluetooth & USB *Full Factory Warranty & Jaguar Elite Care Program up to 06-30-2024 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4GX3JCY73112
Stock: 20267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,977
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
Comfort & Convenience Package Santorini Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Protection Package Heated Front Windshield Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Car Care Kit Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Ebony; Perforated Grained Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4FN9JCY56539
Stock: JCY56539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 3,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,777
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Yulong White Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Front Windshield Wheel Lock Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Car Care Kit Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Sienna Tan; Perforated Windsor Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 35t Portfolio Limited Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBN4EV3JCY53547
Stock: JCY53547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar XF 20d Premium777 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$32,978
Jaguar White Plains - Elmsford / New York
Vision Assist Package Cold Climate Package Keyless Entry Indus Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation - Sd Card Based Navigation System Protection Package Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Car Care Kit All Wheel Drive Ebony; Luxtec Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The paint is in excellent condition and it is apparent that this car was garaged and meticulously-maintained. CLOROX T360 INTERIOR SANITIZATION COMPLETED FOR YOUR SAFETY All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4FN8JCY56583
Stock: JCY56583
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 8,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,990
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
Driver Assistance Package Comfort & Convenience Package Farallon Black Premium Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated Front Windshield Gloss Figured Ebony Cabin Air Ionisation Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Ebony; Perforated Grained Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S First Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBP2FV9JCY68227
Stock: JCY68227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 5,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,777
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
Vision Assist Package Comfort & Convenience Package Adaptive Dynamics W/Configurable Dynamics Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Protection Package Heated Front Windshield Gloss Burl Walnut Veneer Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Car Care Kit Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Fuji White Latte; Perforated Grained Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4FX1JCY54334
Stock: JCY54334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- certified
2018 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport12,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,297
Jaguar Land Rover Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Jaguar Certified, GREAT MILES 12,023! JUST REPRICED FROM $44,900, EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City!, $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, FUJI WHITEKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Supercharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Surround Camera System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Forward Alert, advanced emergency brake assist and queue assist, Blind Spot Assist, 360 Degree Parking Aid, traffic sign recognition, adaptive speed limiter and park assist for parallel parking, perpendicular parking and parking exit, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE: full TFT/LCD virtual instrument cluster, Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Audio System, 17 speakers, 10" capacitive touchscreen InControl Touch Pro - SSD navigation, 60GB, single in dash CD/DVD player, navigation connectivity and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot w/3 month complimentary data plan, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: soft door close and powered gesture tailgate, Climate Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, WHEELS: 20" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE (STYLE 5071): Tires: 20", FUJI WHITE. Serviced here, Originally bought here, Wheel & Tire Pkg Avail.A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $44,900.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 165-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, NO Deductible, 6-year/100,000-mile Premium Limited Warranty, Vehicle History ReportPricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBF4EVXJCY56734
Stock: J19483A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 3,930 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,495
Jaguar Huntington - Huntington / New York
2018 Jaguar XF Premium Fuji White/Ebony Amazing opportunity to take advantage of a ridiculous low mileage former demo vehicle. The miles are accurate and each one of our 2018 Jaguar Xf's qualify for a low cost certification! Chrome Wheel Locks,Cold Climate Package,Collapsible Cargo Carrier,Front Rear Rubber Mats,Heated Front Rear Seats,Heated Front Windshield,Heated Steering Wheel,Protection Package,Trunk Mat,Wheel Lock Package. Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyers with approved credit. JLR Long Island operates three convenient locations to assist with your vehicle purchase and ownership experience: Jaguar Land Rover Glen Cove,Jaguar Land Rover Huntington,and Jaguar Land Rover Southampton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 25t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4FX0JCY56224
Stock: 10788HLX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2020
- 5,325 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$59,999
Jaguar West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
Certified. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Rear-View Back Up Camera, Maintenance Records, Full Balance of Factory Warranty, Non-Smoker, Navigation, Panoramic Moonroof, Apple Car Play / Android Auto, Push Button Start, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke (Style 5031). Clean CARFAX.For more information please look at our Auto iPacket. It has so much more information on the vehicle you are researching. Call or email us for any further questions about a vehicle. Just give us the stock number when you call. 610.436.0600.Jaguar Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: Up to 7 Year/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 165 Point InspectionFuji White 2018 Jaguar XF 4D Wagon S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM2FV5JCY67309
Stock: SJ18178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 1,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,784
Jaguar Marin - Corte Madera / California
2018 Jaguar XF 3.5L....Only 1,575 Miles! Yes, only 1,575 miles.... Supercharged .....MOONROOF....LEATHER.....'Portfolio Edition.....JAGUAR Certified Pre-Owned (CPO)... Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19' 7 Split-Spoke Alloy (Style 7012 - These are the nice wheels), Voice Recorder, Valet Function . We Finance...We take Trades....Hurry, Before your Neighbor gets it, 24/7 at jaguarmarin.com This Jaguar XF Comes Equipped with These Options Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Automatic -inc: 8HP45, black gearshift change paddles, Tires: 19', Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 3 month complimentary service, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at MARIN LUXURY CARS, 195 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA 94925 to claim your Jaguar XF!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 35t Portfolio Limited Edition with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBH4EV6JCY53369
Stock: P7812
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- used
2018 Jaguar XF S9,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,222
Jaguar Minneapolis - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Jaguar Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 9,835! Corris Grey Metallic exterior and Ebony w/Pimento Inserts interior, S trim. WAS $48,999, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 6 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. A CPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to six years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 6 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com explains 'The XF straddles the line between luxury and sport. Meanwhile Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM4FV8JCY69454
Stock: R475J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 12,111 milesDelivery Available*
$36,990
Carvana - Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 25t R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBL4FX2JCY56185
Stock: 2000633100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 12,903 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,887
Jaguar Minneapolis - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, Jaguar Certified, LOW MILES - 12,903! JUST REPRICED FROM $52,999, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 6 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. A CPO Coverage, including limited warranty and roadside assistance, expires up to six years from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Original in-service date is the earlier of the new-vehicle retail sale or in-use date, as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Select vehicles may have the option for different warranty terms. Vehicles with the 6 years/100,000 miles limited warranty are limited in supply and only available at participating Jaguar Retailers. See your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete terms and conditions. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'The XF straddles the line between luxury and sport. Meanwhile Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov. Vehicles shown with stock images are intended as placeholders. Once the vehicle has arrived at the dealership and has been inspected, actual photos will be taken and displayed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 35t Portfolio Limited Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBN4EV9JCY54007
Stock: R406J
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- 19,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$56,575
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Vision Assist Package Keyless Entry Santorini Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation - Sd Card Based Navigation System Protection Package Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ebony; Luxtec Seat Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 25t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4FX6JCY57692
Stock: JCY57692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-29-2018
- 13,361 milesDelivery Available*
$33,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 25t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBJ4FX0JCY55462
Stock: 2000649824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 19,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,615
Jaguar Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Vision Assist Package Keyless Entry Corris Grey Metallic Sun/Moonroof Protection Package Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Car Care Kit Latte; Luxtec Seat Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 20d Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBD4FN3JCY68602
Stock: JCY68602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2018
