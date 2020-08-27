Used 2018 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $70,561.00, Warranty Start Date: 07-01-2019, Technology PKG, Vision PKG, Comfort & Convenience PKG & so much more.......... 2018 Jaguar XF 30t AWD Prestige *Fuji White Exterior and Latte/Espresso Interior *ONLY 367 Miles *Warranty Start Date: 07-01-2019 so it is like buying a NEW 2019 Jaguar without having to pay for a New Car Price. *Save OVER $16,000 on a PERFECT Automobile. *Full Factory Warranty & Jaguar Elite Care Program up to 06-30-2024 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $70,561.00 ​*Prestige models are upgraded to: -19-inch wheels -A navigation system -Keyless entry -Heated front seats -A heated steering wheel -Front and rear park assist -Leather seats with four-way lumbar adjustment. *Technology PKG ($3,265): -Full TFT/LCD virtual instrument cluster -Radio: Meridian 825W Surround Audio System, 17 speakers -10" capacitive touchscreen InControl Touch Pro - SSD navigation, 60GB, single in dash CD/DVD player, navigation connectivity and 4G Wi-Fi hotspot *Vision Assist PKG ($2,580): -Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing -Reverse traffic detection -Adaptive LED Headlights w/Signature DRL -Auto high beam assist -Emergency Braking -Lane Departure Warning *Comfort & Convenience PKG ($2,235): -Soft door close and powered gesture tailgate -Climate Front Seats -Heated Rear Seats *Protection PKG ($403): -Front & Rear Rubber Mats -Collapsible Cargo Carrier, Trunk Mat *Car Care Kit ($50) *Navigation System *AC Seats *Blind Spot *19'' Wheel *LED Lights *Satellite Radio *Gloss Burl Walnut Veneer *2.0 Liter Turbocharged 4 Cylinder engine * 296HP AWD *8-Speed Automatic Transmission *Heated Front Seats *Bluetooth & USB *Full Factory Warranty & Jaguar Elite Care Program up to 06-30-2024 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJBK4GX3JCY73112

Stock: 20267

Certified Pre-Owned: No

