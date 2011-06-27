Used 2014 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me
Used 2014 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me
- $22,998
2014 Jaguar XF Base17,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Torrance - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Torrance / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0ES5EPU09273
Stock: 19038402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,495
2014 Jaguar XF Base37,781 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar San Juan Texas - San Juan / Texas
Land Rover Jaguar San Juan has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Jaguar XF. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Jaguar XF I4 T. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2014 Jaguar XF: With sporty and economical powertrains, an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive, the 2014 Jaguar XF lineup is no longer just a niche luxury car-- it now applies to a much wider swath of upscale sedan shoppers. The base 2.0 model and its 30-mpg highway rating is surprisingly fuel-efficient, while the high-performance XFR-S at the top end of the lineup offer blistering acceleration, with its 550-hp rating. In addition to its graceful-yet-aggressive look and strong performance, the XF's opulent cabin appointments remain a standout and updates to the infotainment system for make the new model top of its segment in terms of in-car technology. This model sets itself apart with Strong yet economical powertrains, improved tech features, available all-wheel drive, graceful, athletic look, excellent ride and handling, and glamorous cabin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0ES3EPU11586
Stock: TU11586A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $16,795Fair Deal
2014 Jaguar XF Base69,252 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0EF8E8U31846
Stock: E8U31846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $17,994Fair Deal | $280 below market
2014 Jaguar XF Base46,094 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Knauz Hyundai - Lake Bluff / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0EF3E8U09916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,900
2014 Jaguar XF Base72,703 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Delivers 28 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Jaguar XF boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19 Artura 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel and tire assembly is of low profile with a bias towards sporting attributes. Wheel and tire assemblies with low tire sidewall height will be more susceptible to impact damage in service. Voice Recorder Valet Function.* This Jaguar XF Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch Trunk Rear Cargo Access Trip Computer Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70 Jaguar Sequential Shift drive and sport modes and steering wheel mounted shift paddles Touring suspension Tires: 245/40R19 AS Conti Pro Contact Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Systems Monitor Side Impact Beams Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* Stop By Today *Stop by SKCO Automotive located at 7410 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0EX8E8U21228
Stock: U21228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,995Fair Deal
2014 Jaguar XF Base35,041 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
2014 JAGUAR XF SUPERCHARGED! Silver over black leather navigation system heated and cooled seats rear view camera power sunroof Meridian Surround sound system and much more! Excellent Condition! 1 Owner! Carfax Certified!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0EF4E8U33044
Stock: 33044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,599
2014 Jaguar XF Base58,888 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Motors Toyota - Madison / Wisconsin
Dare to turn heads in our beautifully crafted One Owner, Clean CarFax, 2014 Jaguar XF 3.0 AWD Sedan presented to you in scintillating Polaris White. Powered by a spirited 3.0 Liter V6 that provides you with 340hp while perfectly paired with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. This All Wheel Drive team takes our composed Sedan from 0-60mph in an astonishing 5.7 seconds and scores you near 27mpg on the highway, you'll be yearning to take the long way home in this exquisite machine. As you can see, the sweeping silhouette of our XF 3.0 commands attention and is accented by 19-inch wheels and automatic bi-xenon headlights.Slip inside our 3.0 and be met with a modern, intuitively-designed cabin built to fulfill your every desire. Take in the tremendous view from the sunroof as you are pampered by the sensation of heated leather seats. A connection to your digital world is close at hand with a touchscreen interface, a backup camera, Bluetooth, and a fantastic 10-speaker sound system with available satellite radio.You'll travel safely in this luxury with our Jaguar XF with traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, airbags, and parking sensors. It's time to reward yourself with the art of driving that can only be provided by Jaguar. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!++ We installed NEW BRAKES on this vehicle (approximate value $300). +++ == WARRANTY INCLUDED == Backed by a 6-month/6,000 mile limited Powertrain warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0EF7E8U18957
Stock: P965460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $18,888
2014 Jaguar XF Base44,596 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jaguar Monterey - Seaside / California
This outstanding example of a 2014 Jaguar XF I4 T is offered by Jaguar Land Rover of Monterey Sophistication understated luxury comes standard on this Jaguar XF I4 T. Well-known by many, the XF has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. The Jaguar XF I4 T has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 36,782 miles put on this Jaguar. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Jaguar XF I4 T is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2014 Jaguar XF: With sporty and economical powertrains, an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive, the 2014 Jaguar XF lineup is no longer just a niche luxury car-- it now applies to a much wider swath of upscale sedan shoppers. The base 2.0 model and its 30-mpg highway rating is surprisingly fuel-efficient, while the high-performance XFR-S at the top end of the lineup offer blistering acceleration, with its 550-hp rating. In addition to its graceful-yet-aggressive look and strong performance, the XF's opulent cabin appointments remain a standout and updates to the infotainment system for make the new model top of its segment in terms of in-car technology. Interesting features of this model are Strong yet economical powertrains, improved tech features, available all-wheel drive, graceful, athletic look, excellent ride and handling, and glamorous cabin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0ES6EPU24185
Stock: JN1855L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2019
- $18,500
2014 Jaguar XF Base68,470 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Efkamp Auto Sales Urbandale - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0EF7E8U20496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,981
2014 Jaguar XF Base62,583 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Excellence Auto Direct - Euless / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0EX9E8U21089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,499
2014 Jaguar XF Base99,838 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto World USA - Plantation / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0EX4E8U33246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,995
2014 Jaguar XF BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Law Motors - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jaguar XF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0EF4E8U11335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$14,995Great Deal | $3,575 below market
2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio73,994 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wheels in Motion - Tempe / Arizona
JUST REDUCED TO OVER $4500 BELOW KBB RETAIL VALUE !!!!Clean CARFAX. Ultimate Black Metallic 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 SuperchargedLUXURY PACKAGE, Power Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Sound, Rear Climate Package, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Security Package, Technology Package, BLUETOOTH, Burl Walnut Veneer, Heated Front Windshield.17/27 City/Highway MPGWheels In Motion Auto Sales is an Independently family owned dealership that place our customers first when shopping for their new vehicle. My name is Tim Zarbock and I'm the owner here at Wheels In Motion Auto Sales. I am almost always here at the store personally to make sure you have the finest possible shopping experience as you look over our inventory of some of the finest pre-owned vehicles available anywhere. I pick out every single vehicle available here myself so that I can offer great vehicle to you and your family. Wheels In Motion is a Carfax Advantage dealer and that means that every vehicle comes with a free Carfax Report for your viewing. Wheels In Motion offers a relaxed pressure free shopping experience in the comfort of our air-conditioned indoor showroom.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0FF6F8U70936
Stock: U70936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- $18,643Great Deal
2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio45,087 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0F75F8U72525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,725Great Deal
2013 Jaguar XF Base92,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Come see this 2013 Jaguar XF V6 RWD. Its Automatic transmission and Supercharged Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Jaguar XF has the following options: Valet function for glove box & trunk security, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/slide pwr moonroof w/1-touch operation, Speed-sensitive variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Speedometer & tachometer -inc: "Jaguar" motif, Space saver spare alloy wheel & tire, Security system -inc: engine immobilizer, perimeter alarm, Rotating HVAC vents, Rosewood veneer interior trim, and Rear-Wheel Drive. Test drive this vehicle at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XF with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0E77D8S71949
Stock: D8S71949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $11,999Great Deal | $2,013 below market
2013 Jaguar XF Base88,514 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto World USA - Plantation / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XF with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0ESXDPS69588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,888Great Deal | $1,123 below market
2015 Jaguar XF Premium72,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2015 Jaguar XF Premium will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.19/30 City/Highway MPG 19/30 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FS4FPU64474
Stock: U64474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $12,990Great Deal | $1,733 below market
2013 Jaguar XF Base84,052 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Divan Auto Group - Feasterville Trevose / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XF with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0EF6D8S92895
Certified Pre-Owned: No