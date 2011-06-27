Used 2013 INFINITI QX Consumer Reviews

2013 Not Equipped with Standard Features suburbanmom1 , 06/09/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my brand new 2013 QX56 BUT it did not come equipped with Infiniti Connection. The website shows that it is standard equipment but it did not come on my vehicle. I contacted consumer affairs, for a week we went back and forth with them, they kept saying it was on the vehicle, I was not pushing the right buttons. Then, they finally said that it was added later in the year. My only problem is that when you look at the main website and it shows STANDARD then it should be on every 2013 QX56. I would love to know how many other people this has happened to. Report Abuse

Could be a lean mean driving machine Sabrina , 02/01/2017 QX56 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Be carful of what gas An gas stations you use, but, either way no matter how well you keep this truck up, the Cadillatic converts are going to go out after 80,000 miles! $2000 in repairs. I have had two of these trucks so far An both of them needed converters around the same time. They are nice but they begin to have problems after 80,000miles or less! My friend truck has the same problem! This should be a recall situation because clearly this is a manufacture problem! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do Not Buy an Infiniti SUV - Here's Why wowamilucky , 01/03/2014 8 of 24 people found this review helpful The entire value proposition of this vehicle is way off. The costs of ownership are just ridiculous for all infinitis, especially the SUVs. First they are noisy. On the inside. Very much so on the outside. Second, infiniti and Nissan have terrible brakes. They're just bad. You will end up replacing them faster with the SUV. In 20,000 or less. Third, it guzzles gas. Maybe it gets 70% of its low estimate. Four, cost of ownership. Lose a key fob? $500. One of the door locks broke, they want $2,000. The front seat motor breaks, $1500. This is on a car with 54,000 miles on it. None of it is covered. I wouldn't take another one of these cars if it was free. The cost of ownership is ridiculous. Report Abuse