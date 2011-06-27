Estimated values
2012 INFINITI QX QX56 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,300
|$19,077
|$21,303
|Clean
|$15,543
|$18,173
|$20,245
|Average
|$14,028
|$16,365
|$18,129
|Rough
|$12,514
|$14,557
|$16,013
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI QX QX56 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,558
|$18,417
|$20,700
|Clean
|$14,836
|$17,544
|$19,672
|Average
|$13,390
|$15,798
|$17,616
|Rough
|$11,944
|$14,053
|$15,560