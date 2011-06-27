Used 2012 INFINITI QX QX56 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2012 QX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,000
See QX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Torque413 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Deluxe Touring Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Split Bench Seat Packageyes
Theater Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view with simulated aerial camerayes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Carpeted Cargo Mat, Cargo Net & First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Tire & Wheel Packageyes
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Front track67.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach20.9 degrees
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length208.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Mountain Sage
  • Moonlight White
  • Dark Currant
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,000
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/60R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,000
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See QX Inventory

