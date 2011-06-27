Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan Consumer Reviews

A muscle car in a slightly-upgraded clothing between3and14 , 10/02/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I got this G37 RWD Journey to inject some fun in my family car/ 100 miles/day commute routine. It delivered mostly with its responsive engine, communicative steering and pretty stiff but competent suspension. I have a slight issue with the automanual though - it is supposed to have the rev-matching feature but so far it seems to over-rev quite a bit - so the car surges forward on downshifts (3->2 especially). The seats are nicely shaped but somewhat hard on the bottom - the heater element might be the cause. Anything in the front cupholders seems to get in the way of operating the gearshift stick. The maintenance alert system relies on simple mileage and does not monitor oil/engine state. Report Abuse

My second G slonedigitty , 03/23/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is the second G Sedan X that I have owned. My first was an 07 G35X and I loved it! I just traded it in and got an 13 G35X. You won't regret the decision of buying this car. Great price backed up by reliability and great customer service. I didn't have one problem with my first G and it had 68,000 miles on it when I traded her in. My only issue would be that the interior and exterior styling hasn't changed very much even in 6 years! But, I guess you don't wanna mess with success. And as far as performance goes, you will not be disappointed. With an avg of 20mpg and 0-60 in the low 5.0 range you can't lose. And lastly, the Bose system and interface is amazing.

Fast, fun, sporty... edizzy86 , 05/11/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I'v had the G37 sport sedan for a year now I have to say this car handles very well. It is a bit firm on the road and that's expected with the sport suspension. The 6 speed shifts are smooth but first gear is quicker then most 6 speeds I've driven. Power is quick and on tap. Navigation works well and the interface is easy and Infiniti did a great job of allowing voice, steering wheel control, dash control and touch screen on every component of the media and navigation for connivence. This is not a car you buy unless you plan on being at the pump. I mainly drive to work and back and the occasional windy road trip but not good for long trips with 17 mpg.

Sleeper Sports Car Sports Car Fan , 08/13/2017 G37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great performance in a conservative package. Great driving dynamics and loads of power. Exceptional fit and finish with quality material. Great reliability. Driving dynamics are better than the newer and more modern competition made by Infiniti and Lexus. Update 2/2018 - the Infiniti G37 is still running great. The interior and exterior are holding up well. Regular maintenance and fuel are the only things it needs. 0 repair bills on this car. Update 2/2019 - the Infiniti G37 continues to deliver a great driving package. The car still looks almost new with very little signs of wear. There is No sign of wear on the inside and the outside looks great as well. Regular maintenance is all this car has needed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value