Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan Consumer Reviews
A muscle car in a slightly-upgraded clothing
I got this G37 RWD Journey to inject some fun in my family car/ 100 miles/day commute routine. It delivered mostly with its responsive engine, communicative steering and pretty stiff but competent suspension. I have a slight issue with the automanual though - it is supposed to have the rev-matching feature but so far it seems to over-rev quite a bit - so the car surges forward on downshifts (3->2 especially). The seats are nicely shaped but somewhat hard on the bottom - the heater element might be the cause. Anything in the front cupholders seems to get in the way of operating the gearshift stick. The maintenance alert system relies on simple mileage and does not monitor oil/engine state.
My second G
This is the second G Sedan X that I have owned. My first was an 07 G35X and I loved it! I just traded it in and got an 13 G35X. You won't regret the decision of buying this car. Great price backed up by reliability and great customer service. I didn't have one problem with my first G and it had 68,000 miles on it when I traded her in. My only issue would be that the interior and exterior styling hasn't changed very much even in 6 years! But, I guess you don't wanna mess with success. And as far as performance goes, you will not be disappointed. With an avg of 20mpg and 0-60 in the low 5.0 range you can't lose. And lastly, the Bose system and interface is amazing.
Fast, fun, sporty...
I'v had the G37 sport sedan for a year now I have to say this car handles very well. It is a bit firm on the road and that's expected with the sport suspension. The 6 speed shifts are smooth but first gear is quicker then most 6 speeds I've driven. Power is quick and on tap. Navigation works well and the interface is easy and Infiniti did a great job of allowing voice, steering wheel control, dash control and touch screen on every component of the media and navigation for connivence. This is not a car you buy unless you plan on being at the pump. I mainly drive to work and back and the occasional windy road trip but not good for long trips with 17 mpg.
Sleeper Sports Car
Great performance in a conservative package. Great driving dynamics and loads of power. Exceptional fit and finish with quality material. Great reliability. Driving dynamics are better than the newer and more modern competition made by Infiniti and Lexus. Update 2/2018 - the Infiniti G37 is still running great. The interior and exterior are holding up well. Regular maintenance and fuel are the only things it needs. 0 repair bills on this car. Update 2/2019 - the Infiniti G37 continues to deliver a great driving package. The car still looks almost new with very little signs of wear. There is No sign of wear on the inside and the outside looks great as well. Regular maintenance is all this car has needed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Would've given more stars....
I would've given more starts if it wasn't for a few things. One major pet peeve is the cup holders. You cannot fit more than one cup in the holders and in the back holders you can't even fit a cup unless it is very small size of a soda can. My second issue is that the seats do not fold down. Every once in awhile I have something large and it will not fit in the trunk and I have to put towels down in the back seat and try to fit items in that way. I wish it had a post to connect my phone to play music. You only have USB ports and no audio plug which the USB ports are a little difficult to get to being within the arm rest. My final complaint is there is a bit of road noise and engine noise that can be heard. It's difficult for others to hear me when on the car Bluetooth due to the noise. Other than these small issues I absolutely love my car. I would consider buying another one if these issues are resolved.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the G Sedan
Related Used 2013 INFINITI G Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2003
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2001
- Used Honda Accord 2004
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2015
- Used Audi A4 2014
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60