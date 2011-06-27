Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,654
|$12,119
|$14,192
|Clean
|$9,107
|$11,418
|$13,347
|Average
|$8,014
|$10,016
|$11,655
|Rough
|$6,920
|$8,615
|$9,963
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,888
|$12,032
|$13,839
|Clean
|$9,328
|$11,336
|$13,015
|Average
|$8,208
|$9,944
|$11,365
|Rough
|$7,088
|$8,553
|$9,715
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,425
|$13,892
|$15,974
|Clean
|$10,778
|$13,089
|$15,022
|Average
|$9,484
|$11,482
|$13,118
|Rough
|$8,190
|$9,875
|$11,213