2019 Chevrolet Trax
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first Trax generation introduced for the 2015 model year
Pros & Cons
- Offers appealing passenger space for its size
- Plenty of features for the price
- Ride quality is choppy on the freeway
- Slow acceleration from the underpowered engine
- Less cargo space than some rivals
- Fuel economy falls short for the class
Which Trax does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When the Chevy Trax premiered, it was an early member of a new segment with very little competition. Things have changed, though, and for 2019 it's just another drop in the bucket. While we found the seats comfortable and the interior easy to use, we disliked the underpowered engine and the rough, noisy ride. It did recently receive some technology updates to make its infotainment and connectivity features more competitive, and it offers a good number of features for its price. However, if you carefully consider your priorities for a subcompact crossover, you're likely to find something else that better suits your needs.
The all-new Hyundai Kona is better to drive, as is the Mazda CX-3 that also sports an upscale interior. The Honda HR-V can deal with all sorts of cargo needs, and if you require a small, all-weather AWD runabout, the Subaru Crosstrek is very capable. Chevy certainly hit the market sooner than most competitors, but compared to the current roster of options, the Trax isn't as refined or as purposeful.
2019 Chevrolet Trax models
The 2019 Chevy Trax is available in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. The base LS trim has enough standard equipment not to feel stripped down, but the LT adds more practical features and has access to several option packages. The Premier trim not only gets interior upgrades, but it also has added active safety features.
All three trims are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 horsepower, 148 ft-lb of torque). Also standard is a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Front-wheel-drive models have front disc brakes and drum brakes in the rear, and all-wheel-drive models get disc brakes at all four corners.
The base Trax LS comes with 16-inch steel wheels (alloys if you upgrade to all-wheel drive), automatic headlights, power-adjustable manual-folding side mirrors, keyless entry and a rearview camera. Inside you'll find a 60/40-split folding rear seat, driver power lumbar adjustment, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air conditioning, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a Chevy MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.
Moving up to the LT gets you roof rails, upgraded headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, heated mirrors, remote vehicle start, cruise control, upgraded cloth upholstery, and a storage drawer under the passenger seat. The infotainment system receives satellite radio, and a 110-volt outlet is added for the backseat area. Alloy wheels are added with front-wheel drive.
Four major packages are offered for the Trax LT. The LT Convenience package adds premium cloth upholstery with simulated-leather inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, and a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat. The Driver Confidence package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. Opting for the Sun and Sound package gets you a seven-speaker Bose stereo system and a sunroof.
Another option for the Trax LT is the Redline Edition, an appearance package that adds black body accents and 18-inch alloy wheels painted black with — surprise, surprise — a red line around the circumference.
The top-tier Premier trim comes with all of the LT's packages (aside from the Redline Edition), as well as 18-inch wheels, foglights, full faux leather upholstery, an auto-dimming mirror and heated front seats. It's also the only trim that gets forward collision and lane departure warning systems. The only option package for the Premier is the Midnight Edition, which, more surprises, comes with black paint and black interior and exterior trim pieces.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have had the car for two years and have found the perform to be excellent. This is not s high perform car but jump up to 60 with out any effort. My mpg has been great, 30 over all and 33 on trips. Yes there is some road nois but I didn't pay 30000 either.
This is my second Trax LT. Sure, there are still sharper, faster or more luxurious mini SUVs out there. But for its price, reliability, safety, economy, easy entry/exit and comfortable seating, the Trax fits me to a tee! My actual mixed mileage has been 35-37 consistently, over three years and 45,000 miles in all kinds of driving. Friends who ride with us in our Trax always compliment us on it, and ask questions about our satisfaction level. I tell them our satisfaction has been surprisingly high for its price. Our Chevrolet service manager tells me the Trax has been "bullet proof" in his experience, adding "I never see one in here for a repair." Okay, at the end of my review I'll admit to being an "old guy" over seventy, so maybe I'm less critical in the areas where the Trax isn't a star performer: performance, styling and ride comfort. But the other areas I've mentioned more than take up the slack. I highly recommend the Chevrolet Trax for anyone who values safety, reliability, maneuverability and low initial cost over radical styling, performance and luxurious appointments.
I love this car! The cabin noise is quiet, so I can talk without shouting during long trips. I have always had a soft spot for smaller SUVs anyway, and this is pure luxury after driving a 1992 Suzuki Sidekick 4wd. Loved the Suzuki too, but this has the bells and whistles that make it a comfortable drive, and quick to get around town.
My wife and I purchased this vehicle and we absolutely love it for being its size its quite spacious it has good safety features it has a very intuitive touchscreen display and a lot of neat little storage compartments the seats are comfortable and the design of the Interior is very is statically Pleasing, It rides well not the best I've ever seen but for the price this car is completely worth it I would recommend 5 out of 5 stars.
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,200
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$21,300
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,700
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LS 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$22,800
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Trax safety features:
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Warns the driver if a lane change might result in a collision with another vehicle.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Lets the driver know to apply the brakes to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Sounds an alert if the driver drifts out of the lane without activating a turn signal.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Trax vs. the competition
Chevrolet Trax vs. Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V, like the Trax, is a bit slow and noisy. However, the HR-V has excellent fuel efficiency and is surprisingly practical. Smart packaging means that there's more room for people and stuff than you'd think, and the HR-V can adjust to swallow a lot of cargo.
Chevrolet Trax vs. Chevrolet Equinox
The Chevrolet Equinox is the Trax's big brother. It's larger in every dimension and more powerful. The interior is roomier and more comfortable, and there's more space for cargo. The Equinox's base engine is still pretty uninspiring, and as you start adding options to the Equinox, it can get very pricey.
Chevrolet Trax vs. Buick Encore
Think of the Encore as a luxury Trax. It's much quieter and more comfortable, and it has the option of a more powerful engine. Those elements alone make for a more appealing package, and if you swing the higher price, we think the Buick version is the better choice.
FAQ
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Trax?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Trax:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first Trax generation introduced for the 2015 model year
Is the Chevrolet Trax reliable?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Trax?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Trax is the 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,300.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
- LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $21,300
- LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,700
- LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $22,800
- Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $27,600
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $29,100
What are the different models of Chevrolet Trax?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Trax
The 2019 Chevrolet Trax is a pint-size crossover SUV that offers a surprising amount of passenger room and some nice technology features. Chevy refreshed the Trax two years ago, and little has changed since then.
One big selling point is that the Trax received an updated Chevy MyLink infotainment system as standard equipment. This easy-to-use system comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. OnStar is also standard, as it is in all Chevrolet products, and provides not only some added peace of mind but also 4G LTE service with Wi-Fi connectivity for up to seven devices.
Beyond these great tech features, the base Trax LS trim offers air conditioning, keyless entry, a rearview camera and automatic headlights. To help get more out of the Trax's small cargo space, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and fold-flat front passenger seat are also standard.
Moving up to the LT trim adds niceties such as cruise control, remote start, LED daytime running lights and taillights, roof rails, satellite radio, and a 110-volt outlet for the rear seat.
Chevrolet offers several option packages for the 2019 Trax LT. These include luxuries such as a seven-speaker Bose sound system, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and a power driver seat, and active safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
At the top of the range sits the Trax Premier. Chevrolet has loaded this trim level up with all of the LT's optional extras, plus 18-inch wheels, faux leather upholstery and heated front seats. The Premier is also the only Trax with forward collision alert and lane departure warning.
A turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque powers the 2019 Chevrolet Trax. This engine can be had in either a front- or all-wheel-drive configuration, paired with a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel-drive Trax models come with front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. All-wheel-drive models receive disc brakes at all four corners.
To know more about the little value-rich Trax, make sure to check out our full review, and take advantage of our shopping tools to get the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Trax near you.
2019 Chevrolet Trax Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Trax is offered in the following submodels: Trax SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Trax?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Trax and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Trax 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Trax.
