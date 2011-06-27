2022 Buick Envision
MSRP range: $31,800 - $42,200
|MSRP
|$32,995
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$32,297
Other years
2022 Buick Envision Review
- Quiet interior at highway speeds
- Smooth ride over bumps
- Pleasing number of premium features for the price
- Interior materials fall short of luxury expectations
- Smaller-than-average cargo area
- No major changes, though the Sport Touring package now adds red stitching and an ST logo on the headrests
- Part of the second Envision generation introduced for 2021
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Buick Envision.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Buick Envision a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Envision both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Envision fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Envision gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Envision has 25.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Envision. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Buick Envision?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Buick Envision:
Is the Buick Envision reliable?
To determine whether the Buick Envision is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Envision. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Envision's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Buick Envision a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Buick Envision is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Envision is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Buick Envision?
The least-expensive 2022 Buick Envision is the 2022 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,800.
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,600
- Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,800
- Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,800
- Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $36,000
- Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,200
- Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,400
What are the different models of Buick Envision?
If you're interested in the Buick Envision, the next question is, which Envision model is right for you? Envision variants include Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Envision models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
