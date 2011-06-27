  1. Home
2022 Buick Envision

MSRP range: $31,800 - $42,200
2021 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV Exterior. Sport Touring Package Shown.
MSRP$32,995
Edmunds suggests you pay$32,297
What Should I Pay
Other years
Buick Envision for Sale

2022 Buick Envision Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Quiet interior at highway speeds
  • Smooth ride over bumps
  • Pleasing number of premium features for the price
  • Interior materials fall short of luxury expectations
  • Smaller-than-average cargo area
  • No major changes, though the Sport Touring package now adds red stitching and an ST logo on the headrests
  • Part of the second Envision generation introduced for 2021
Save as much as $831 with Edmunds

2022 Buick Envision pricing

in Ashburn, VA
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.
2022 Buick Envision price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Buick Envision.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$31,800
MPG & Fuel
24 City / 31 Hwy / 26 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 230 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 182.5 in. / Height: 64.6 in. / Width: 74.1 in.
Curb Weight: 3692 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 25.2 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.9%

FAQ

Is the Buick Envision a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Envision both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Envision fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Envision gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Envision has 25.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Envision. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Buick Envision?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Buick Envision:

  • No major changes, though the Sport Touring package now adds red stitching and an ST logo on the headrests
  • Part of the second Envision generation introduced for 2021
Learn more

Is the Buick Envision reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Envision is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Envision. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Envision's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Buick Envision a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Buick Envision is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Envision is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Buick Envision?

The least-expensive 2022 Buick Envision is the 2022 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,800.

Other versions include:

  • Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,600
  • Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,800
  • Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,800
  • Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $36,000
  • Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,200
  • Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Buick Envision?

If you're interested in the Buick Envision, the next question is, which Envision model is right for you? Envision variants include Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Envision models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Buick Envision

2022 Buick Envision Overview

The 2022 Buick Envision is offered in the following submodels: Envision SUV. Available styles include Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2022 Buick Envision?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Buick Envision and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Envision.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Buick Envision and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Envision featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Buick Envision?

2022 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2022 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $698 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $698 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,297.

The average savings for the 2022 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 2.1% below the MSRP.

2022 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2022 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,195. The average price paid for a new 2022 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $730 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $730 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,465.

The average savings for the 2022 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 2% below the MSRP.

2022 Buick Envision Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2022 Buick Envision Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,595. The average price paid for a new 2022 Buick Envision Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $831 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $831 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,764.

The average savings for the 2022 Buick Envision Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 2% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Buick Envisions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Buick Envision for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Buick Envision.

Can't find a new 2022 Buick Envisions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,497.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Buick Envision?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials

