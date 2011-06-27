Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.3/356.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length171.6 in.
Curb weight2524 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Chameleon Metallic
  • Black
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
