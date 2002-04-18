Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- 120,934 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - TONS OF RECENT MAINT WORK DONE - NEW TIMING BELT, NEW AXLES, NEW 4 NEW TIRES - SIDE AIRBAGS AND ABS BRAKES (HUGE DEAL FOR NEW DRIVERS!) - COSMETICALLY...ITS NOT THE BEST. HUGE DENT IN THE BACK, OXIDIZED PAINT, SEAT RIPPED, ITS MARGINAL. SEE PICS. RUNS AWESOME - APART FROM THE COSMETICS, W/ ALL THE RECENT MAINT' IT SHOULD PROVE TO BE A GOOD RUNNER/GOOD FIRST CAR - COLD AC - CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, AND CD PLAYER - EVEN W/ THE DENT, THE TRUNK CLOSES AND "STILL WORKS" - FOR THE MONEY THIS IS A GOOD DEAL FOR A WAGON! - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN55D11U030237
Stock: DF722241H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,130 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,690
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 5 SPEED MANUAL - ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUN REALLY WELL! - TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP HAVE BEEN DONE BEFORE - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - POWER WINDOWS - A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN THAT RUNS WELL! - WITH THE 5 SPEED MANUAL, THIS SHOULD BE A REALLY RELIABLE BASIC TRANSPORT TYPE OF CAR! - OUTSIDE PAINT IS IN POOR CONDITION, INSIDE IS RATHER WELL KEPT - THESE ARE REALLY GOOD CARS FOR THE MONEY! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D31U167724
Stock: DF03022541H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,921 miles
$2,500
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
Heated Leather Seats**, Bluetooth**, Great Service History**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, NAM TITLE IS ISSUED, Elantra GT, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver.24/33 City/Highway MPGSilver 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT 2.0L DOHCAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN55D71U022823
Stock: B20287B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 114,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
You're going to love the 2001 Hyundai Elantra! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Hyundai infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: variably intermittent wipers, front bucket seats, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D01U031955
Stock: C4753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 59,288 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Chevrolet of Wasilla - Wasilla / Alaska
GREAT MILES 59,288! GLS trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE . Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Hyundai GLS with Ocean Blue exterior and Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 140 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US Chevrolet of Wasilla sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs near Palmer and Anchorage, Alaska. We offer financing options and incentives for all Alaska Chevrolet customers. Conveniently accessible from AK-3, we are located at 3700 E Parks Hwy in Wasilla. Well worth the drive from Sutton or Anchorage, our sales department is open seven days a week until 8: 00 PM to serve you. If you have any questions, please contact us today! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D51U164260
Stock: W4284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 146,954 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200$815 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2002 Hyundai Elantra 4dr 4dr Sedan GLS Automatic features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pewter with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Hyundai is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, Active Belts Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45DX2U302022
Stock: 20478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 170,344 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,450$739 Below Market
Mann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Maysville - Maysville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45DX2U279423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,600 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,497
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D72U400828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,433 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,599
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2002 Hyundai Elantra? This is it. This Elantra is sold AS IS. An inspection report can be provided. Clean CarFax, only three owners, this is a nice budget vehicle affordable and clean. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Hyundai Elantra GLS is economically and environmentally smart. Hyundai clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Hyundai Elantra. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Hyundai Elantra GLS is a perfect addition to any home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D02U277874
Stock: XZ38023D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 67,670 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,225
West Broad Hyundai - Richmond / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. 24/33 City/Highway MPG This 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Noble White features: ****Accident Free Car Fax****, ***NEW TIRES***, Non-smoker vehicle, 15' x 5.5' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 3.77 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM ETR Stereo w/Cassette, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Front Seat Side Airbags, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. See the rest of our inventory at: WESTBROADHYUNDAI.COM. Ask about our Extended Service Plans! Our online price excludes title, taxes, tags, and $695 Processing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D12U327097
Stock: 202238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 8,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,999$3,980 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4819 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LFXHU223471
Stock: B307023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 4,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,899$3,782 Below Market
Toyota of North Miami - Miami / Florida
2019 Hyundai Elantra. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/37 City/Highway MPGQuartz White Pearl 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VCargo Package (Cargo Net, Reversible Cargo Tray, and Trunk Hooks), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Display Audio, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF3KH408323
Stock: PT7329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 13,314 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$4,387 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan 6A is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 8.0, Rear brake type: drum, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front/rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front/rear, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release / keyless entry/panic alarm/trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic. This Hyundai includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, and Alloy Wheels. This Elantra Value edition is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF8HU194040
Stock: 194040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,031$3,099 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Honda Auto Mall - Louisville / Kentucky
WE'RE CHANGING THE GAME IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE. -BUY YOUR CAR ONLINE WITH WYLER DIRECT -WE'LL DELIVER TO YOUR DRIVEWAY FREE OF CHARGE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Portofino Gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD IVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VOdometer is 2284 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPGAsk about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF0LH566412
Stock: 34T2051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 4,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,165$3,083 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Honda Auto Mall - Louisville / Kentucky
WE'RE CHANGING THE GAME IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE. -BUY YOUR CAR ONLINE WITH WYLER DIRECT -WE'LL DELIVER TO YOUR DRIVEWAY FREE OF CHARGE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Phantom Black 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL FWD IVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VOdometer is 5490 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPGAsk about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF3LH570633
Stock: 34T2053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 4,866 miles
$14,249$2,897 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Toyota of Clarksville - Clarksville / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner. ***WE'RE CHANGING THE GAME IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU, AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE.***, **BUY YOUR CAR ONLINE WITH WYLER DIRECT. WE'LL DELIVER TO YOUR DRIVE WAY FREE OF CHARGE.***. Odometer is 6946 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF1LH566516
Stock: 31T10599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE15,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,477$2,558 Below Market
Keyes Hyundai - Los Angeles / California
Hyundai Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Elantra is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -CARFAX 1-Owner 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty* 10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance* *From original in-service date and zero (0) miles. Thank you for inquiring about this vehicle. It is a non-smoker car and great on gas. Maintenance records available. At Keyes Hyundai Van Nuys, we do a complete 160 point inspection and we are proud of our Pre-Owned vehicles. Keyes Hyundai on Van Nuys is one of the largest Hyundai dealerships in America located on 5746 Van Nuys Blvd. We serve customers from Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Mission HillsTax, title, license, dealer fees, and dealer installed options (unless itemized above) are extra. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF0HU421866
Stock: 00300157
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 28,251 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$3,915 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4971 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LFXHU229898
Stock: O307632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
