Used 1993 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT in Black
    2001 Hyundai Elantra GT

    120,934 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    150,130 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,690

  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT
    2001 Hyundai Elantra GT

    109,921 miles

    $2,500

  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Light Brown
    2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    114,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,991

  • 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Dark Blue
    2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    59,288 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

  • 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    146,954 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    $815 Below Market
  • 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Light Brown
    2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    170,344 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,450

    $739 Below Market
  • 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS
    2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    152,600 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,497

  • 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Silver
    2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    213,433 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,599

  • 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS in White
    2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS

    67,670 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,225

  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Red
    2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    8,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    $3,980 Below Market
  • 2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL in White
    2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    4,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $11,899

    $3,782 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    2017 Hyundai Elantra SE

    13,314 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $4,387 Below Market
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Gray
    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    5,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,031

    $3,099 Below Market
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Black
    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    4,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,165

    $3,083 Below Market
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL in Silver
    2020 Hyundai Elantra SEL

    4,866 miles

    $14,249

    $2,897 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE in Red
    2017 Hyundai Elantra SE

    15,667 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,477

    $2,558 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited in Gray
    2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited

    28,251 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    $3,915 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra

Overall Consumer Rating
4.98 Reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (13%)
very good car for its price
piotr borycki,04/18/2002
great car for it's price. it has lots of errors in design - however they affect only esthetics. the only mechanical feature is really bad is suspension. you feel avere turn and curve. but if you don't treat it as a sport car it's still accetable - just driving it is less comfortable and threathen passenger. engine is very good - for this light vehicle 124hp is completely enough to give you satisfactory acceleration even at 80- 90mph - which makes passing pretty safe operation
