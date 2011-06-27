Vehicle overview

Trucks were created to provide serious utility, but these days there are probably just as many to be found lounging in the parking lot at Home Depot as there are doing hard time on construction sites. For shoppers seeking a truly domesticated take on the pickup truck, there's the 2012 Honda Ridgeline.

The Ridgeline's appeal lies in its ability to cruise the middle ground between a car's comfort and a pickup's versatility. With its unibody structure and independent front and rear suspensions, it can honestly claim sedan-like handling and ride dynamics. Open the door and you're greeted by a cabin that's comfortable in every measure, with spacious dimensions and ample storage opportunities. And while the suburban do-it-yourselfers who comprise the bulk of the Ridgeline's demographic have more modest hauling needs than the traditional pickup buyer, this Honda's 5-foot, dent-resistant bed -- with its nifty, lockable trunk located just underneath -- is rugged enough to provide stalwart service when needed.

Traditionalists will grumble that since the 2012 Honda Ridgeline is offered only in crew-cab configuration, it offers less flexibility in body styles compared to the typical pickup. The Ridgeline's powertrain could also be a disappointment. While the V6 delivers adequate thrust, the engine is less peppy (and is rated for less towing capacity) than V6 powertrains found in serious trucks. Also, with no low-range gearing and a lightweight suspension, the Ridgeline is more about all-weather capability, not all-terrain mobility.

If these shortcomings are meaningful to you, then you'll want to consider a choice with true truck DNA. In the midsize category, the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are equally smart choices. For a full-size truck, the Ram 1500 stands out for its ride comfort and nicely trimmed interior, while the Ford F-150 is surprisingly fuel-efficient with its optional turbocharged engine. Overall, though, we imagine that many shoppers in this segment would be well served by the Ridgeline's thoughtful mix of features.