Used 2009 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    2009 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    161,489 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,790

  • 2009 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    2009 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    164,710 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,550

  • 2009 Honda Ridgeline RT
    2009 Honda Ridgeline RT

    104,323 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

  • 2009 Honda Ridgeline RTS
    2009 Honda Ridgeline RTS

    99,591 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL in White
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    146,740 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    $2,086 Below Market
  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RT
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RT

    196,528 miles
    Theft history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Black
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    122,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,634 Below Market
  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS in White
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS

    148,178 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Silver
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    129,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    $340 Below Market
  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RT in Black
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RT

    186,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,990

  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RT in Gray
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RT

    178,177 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,500

    $581 Below Market
  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL in White
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    133,543 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTX in Black
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RTX

    241,118 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Dark Red
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    139,873 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $354 Below Market
  • 2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    138,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,633

  • 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Dark Red
    2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    155,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,480

  • 2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    62,687 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,440

  • 2010 Honda Ridgeline RTS
    2010 Honda Ridgeline RTS

    104,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Ridgeline

Overall Consumer Rating
4.643 Reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
So Far So Good at 91,000 miles
209flyboy,06/23/2014
RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought my 2009 new and have no complaints at 109000 miles I have completed required services and no issues have arisen except airbag recall which was taken care of at the dealer.. I think this truck is perfect for a family of 5 who needs a vehicle that will pull a boat or travel trailer under 5000 pounds, carry those itmes that don't require a large powerful and expensive truck. This truck rides like a car and is comfortable. If you have a small family, this truck will fill your needs and I strongly recommend you check it out. At this mileage I have noticed a slight decrease in gas mileage on the highway with cruise control. I have seen 24mpg in earlier times but now see 22-23 max. I still haven't replaced the brake pads yet as they still show within spec. Tires have been replaced at 70,000 miles with Michelin LTX. If you don't intend to do any off road 'Truck Stuff' I would recommend properly rated touring tires for a quieter ride. There has been no issues with the engine or transmission. The trunk space below the deck is perfect. We can shop for groceries and place them in the trunk and lock and not worry about someone helping themselves as we leave the vehicle elsewhere. Overall this truck has been a perfect family utility carrier, comfortable and reasonably economic. I would recommend the Ridgeline for those families needing utility.
