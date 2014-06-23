Used 2009 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me
573 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 161,489 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,790
- 164,710 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,550
- 104,323 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 99,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
- 146,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$2,086 Below Market
- 196,528 milesTheft history, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 122,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,634 Below Market
- 148,178 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
- 129,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$340 Below Market
- 186,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
- 178,177 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$581 Below Market
- 133,543 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 241,118 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 139,873 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$354 Below Market
- 138,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,633
- 155,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,480
- 62,687 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,440
- 104,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Ridgeline searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Ridgeline
Read recent reviews for the Honda Ridgeline
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.643 Reviews
Report abuse
209flyboy,06/23/2014
RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought my 2009 new and have no complaints at 109000 miles I have completed required services and no issues have arisen except airbag recall which was taken care of at the dealer.. I think this truck is perfect for a family of 5 who needs a vehicle that will pull a boat or travel trailer under 5000 pounds, carry those itmes that don't require a large powerful and expensive truck. This truck rides like a car and is comfortable. If you have a small family, this truck will fill your needs and I strongly recommend you check it out. At this mileage I have noticed a slight decrease in gas mileage on the highway with cruise control. I have seen 24mpg in earlier times but now see 22-23 max. I still haven't replaced the brake pads yet as they still show within spec. Tires have been replaced at 70,000 miles with Michelin LTX. If you don't intend to do any off road 'Truck Stuff' I would recommend properly rated touring tires for a quieter ride. There has been no issues with the engine or transmission. The trunk space below the deck is perfect. We can shop for groceries and place them in the trunk and lock and not worry about someone helping themselves as we leave the vehicle elsewhere. Overall this truck has been a perfect family utility carrier, comfortable and reasonably economic. I would recommend the Ridgeline for those families needing utility.
Related Honda Ridgeline info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda CR-Z Arlington VA
- Used Honda Fit Savannah GA
- Used Honda CR-Z New Haven CT
- Used Honda Insight Detroit MI
- Used Honda Insight Nashville TN
- Used Honda Fit Salt Lake City UT
- Used Honda CR-Z Riverside CA
- Used Honda Fit Macon GA
- Used Honda Fit Fayetteville AR
- Used Honda Insight Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2018 Boca Raton FL
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018 Los Angeles CA
- Used Honda Pilot 2013 Marietta GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460