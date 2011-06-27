Vehicle overview

Entering its sixth year of production, the Honda Ridgeline continues to be the alternative choice of the pickup world. It's not trying to be a truck normally found at construction sites, rodeos or in beer commercials. Built with a unibody structure and independent front and rear suspensions, the Ridgeline combines the ride quality of a sedan with workhorse utility.

Those workhorses just happen to be smaller horses. The Ridgeline's V6 puts down 250 horsepower and a modest 247 pound-feet of torque. That might not be enough grunt to free tree stumps from their roots, but it's enough to pull a 5,000-pound trailer or 1,500 pounds of mulch in its 5-foot-long bed. And with 8 inches of ground clearance and an all-wheel-drive drivetrain that shifts power to the rear wheels during low-traction situations, the Ridgeline makes a fine choice for most situations.

While the 2011 Honda Ridgeline is all the truck many pickup buyers will ever need, it's not for everybody. First off, there's only one body style, so if you're looking for a regular- or extended-cab truck, the Ridgeline's no help. Also, the lack of low-range gearing and the light-duty suspension make this Honda unsuitable for serious off-roading. And while the V6 is adequate in normal driving, it's noticeably less punchy than the V6s and V8s available elsewhere.

As such, more demanding shoppers should compare the Ridgeline to more traditional choices like the midsize 2011 Toyota Tacoma or full-size trucks like the 2011 Ram 1500 and 2011 Ford F-150. Chevy's Avalanche is another option given its innovative configurable midgate design. Still, outside of the rodeos and beer commercials, the Ridgeline will surprise you with its ability to get the job done.