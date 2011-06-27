  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Ridgeline
  4. Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2011 Honda Ridgeline Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average ride and handling
  • roomy and comfortable cabin
  • dent-resistant bed with innovative trunk compartment and two-way tailgate.
  • Modest off-road and towing capabilities
  • lackluster power and fuel economy from V6
  • only one body style available
  • longish braking distances.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Honda Ridgeline for Sale
2018
2017
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$13,999 - $15,998
Used Ridgeline for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Honda Ridgeline doesn't have the muscle that serious truck buyers demand, but its combination of a carlike ride and pickup utility make it all the pickup many buyers will ever need.

Vehicle overview

Entering its sixth year of production, the Honda Ridgeline continues to be the alternative choice of the pickup world. It's not trying to be a truck normally found at construction sites, rodeos or in beer commercials. Built with a unibody structure and independent front and rear suspensions, the Ridgeline combines the ride quality of a sedan with workhorse utility.

Those workhorses just happen to be smaller horses. The Ridgeline's V6 puts down 250 horsepower and a modest 247 pound-feet of torque. That might not be enough grunt to free tree stumps from their roots, but it's enough to pull a 5,000-pound trailer or 1,500 pounds of mulch in its 5-foot-long bed. And with 8 inches of ground clearance and an all-wheel-drive drivetrain that shifts power to the rear wheels during low-traction situations, the Ridgeline makes a fine choice for most situations.

While the 2011 Honda Ridgeline is all the truck many pickup buyers will ever need, it's not for everybody. First off, there's only one body style, so if you're looking for a regular- or extended-cab truck, the Ridgeline's no help. Also, the lack of low-range gearing and the light-duty suspension make this Honda unsuitable for serious off-roading. And while the V6 is adequate in normal driving, it's noticeably less punchy than the V6s and V8s available elsewhere.

As such, more demanding shoppers should compare the Ridgeline to more traditional choices like the midsize 2011 Toyota Tacoma or full-size trucks like the 2011 Ram 1500 and 2011 Ford F-150. Chevy's Avalanche is another option given its innovative configurable midgate design. Still, outside of the rodeos and beer commercials, the Ridgeline will surprise you with its ability to get the job done.

2011 Honda Ridgeline models

The 2011 Honda Ridgeline midsize pickup truck is offered in a single four-door crew-cab body style with seating for five. There are three available trim levels, ranging from base RT to midrange RTS and top-of-the-line RTL. The entry-level RT is reasonably well equipped with standard features that include 17-inch steel wheels, a power-sliding rear window, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat with under-seat storage, full power accessories, cruise control, a trip computer and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack.

The RTS adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat and an upgraded seven-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Spring for the top-of-the-line RTL and you get 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 115-volt AC power outlet and satellite radio.

The Ridgeline's factory options list is limited to a Navigation System package that includes Bluetooth hands-free cell phone compatibility and a back-up camera. Only the RTL model is eligible for this package.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Honda Ridgeline is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Honda Ridgeline offers only one engine choice, a 3.5-liter V6 generating 250 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. Power flows through a five-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system. In testing, we recorded a 0-60-mph sprint of 9 seconds flat, which is slower than most other midsize V6 pickups as well as V8-powered full-size trucks.

EPA estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined, which is mediocre considering the truck's modest power. The Ridgeline can handle payloads up to 1,550 pounds and tow trailers up to 5,000 pounds, both of which are a little below average for a V6-powered midsize pickup.

Safety

Every Ridgeline comes standard with antilock brakes (with brake assist), stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags with rollover sensor and front seat active head restraints.

The 2011 Honda Ridgeline has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. However, its 2010 scores (which aren't comparable to the new tests) were a perfect five stars for occupant protection in both frontal- and side-impact crashes. The Ridgeline did equally well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, receiving the organization's highest "Good" rating in both frontal-offset and side-impact crashes. In Edmunds 60-0-mph brake testing, the Ridgeline required 141 feet to stop, a disappointing figure for its class.

Driving

By pickup standards, the 2011 Honda Ridgeline is pleasant to drive. The suspension provides decent handling and a smooth ride on the pavement, though it lacks the travel and ruggedness to handle serious off-road excursions. The V6 is refined and provides adequate power for everyday driving, but it lacks low-end torque and generally feels less lively than rival V6s, let alone the big V8s available in full-size trucks.

Interior

Controls and surfaces inside the 2011 Honda Ridgeline run big -- as in Tonka big. Big climate control knobs, a bulbous knob on the column-type shift lever, puffy square pads for steering-wheel-mounted controls and a big speedometer are what you'll find here. No need to pull off the work gloves; just reach down and grab a couple fingerfuls of A/C blower. There's something charming in the Ridgeline's rugged, work-ready eagerness to please.

The cabin also features storage spaces aplenty, including 60/40-split-folding rear seat cushions that when folded, make room for large items you'd rather not leave in the bed. Then there's that 8.5-cubic-foot lockable trunk under the bed, a compartment that's large enough to hold a few sets of golf clubs, though long drivers may pose a challenge. Drain plugs in the bottom allow it to double as a supersized cooler for tailgate parties and such.

One downside to this bed design is that the spare tire is located underneath the floor, which means you may be faced with the prospect of unloading your cargo to get to it if you have a flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Honda Ridgeline.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ridgeline is king
xrockx,11/10/2010
I have owned a number of short bed pickup trucks and the ridgeline is the best of all. The interior storage beats all other trucks and the in-bed storage is light years ahead of the competition. Safety features and solid build make for one excellent vehicle.
Lacking in audio technology
matt7530,10/08/2010
Haven't had too long but love this truck; my third & first Honda. Interior well laid out and very comfortable; passengers say the back is comfortable too and great ride. My complaint id that Honda is so far behind in technology features: no full control or partial Ipod adaptability just an aux port; no HD radio and the radio display doesn't show song and artist and no USB port (my wife's 02 vehicle is light years ahead). Gas mileage is what it says & I don't know why people complain about mileage when they know what they're buying? It's right on the sticker!
Happy 2011 Ridgeline owner
Dan,09/11/2010
I have only have this vehicle for a month now, but I am very happy with the purchase. When I demo the rear trunk to people, they are always blown away - it's great for the groceries. I have two sons around 6 ft tall and they have no problem riding in the back seat. The seats are comfortable and the sound system is great. I have not towed with it yet, and I wish the gas mileage was better (1 get around 18-19 mpg combined average). The interior is whisper quiet and it fits in my garage - a big concern I had when purchasing a truck.
I will keep it as long as I can
RidgyInMaryland,09/23/2017
RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This Ridgeline 2011 is great! When I bought it there were rumors that it would be discontinued, but after a test drive and all good reviews at that time, I decided to get it. Best decision ever. I think all those Ridgeline customers saying that they would buy a new one finally did it, so Honda did not discontinue this model. After having a nightmare called Chevy Colorado 06, I was having in mind a Toyota Tacoma or Nissan Frontier, the Ridgeline was a little bit over my budget, but because all the good reviews, I changed my mind. Only complain is the poor gas mileage. After 6 years I have only 50,000 miles on it, did not need to do anything but oil change and recently tires and break replacement. I was expecting to replace it with the new Ridgeline model, but the new design is not appealing for me, looks like a CRV with open bed. I just hope Honda get a better design and keep the very reliable system from the old Ridgeline on future models. Keep in mind that this is not a heavy duty truck, it is a sport utility truck for light cargo but with great comfort inside and comfortable back seats!!
See all 11 reviews of the 2011 Honda Ridgeline
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Honda Ridgeline

Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline Overview

The Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline is offered in the following submodels: Ridgeline Crew Cab. Available styles include RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2011 Honda Ridgelines are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Honda Ridgeline for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 Ridgelines listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,999 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline.

    Can't find a used 2011 Honda Ridgelines you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Honda Ridgeline for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,888.

    Find a used Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,290.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Ridgeline for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,349.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,680.

    Should I lease or buy a 2011 Honda Ridgeline?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Honda lease specials
    Check out Honda Ridgeline lease specials

    Related Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles