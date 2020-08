Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

DNK Select Cars & Trucks - Farmingdale / Maine

Take a peek at our great looking 2011 Honda Ridgeline RTL Crew Cab 4WD shown in fantastic Polished Metal Metallic. Powered by an impressive 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 250hp while mated with a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This dependable Four Wheel Drive Honda can achieve near 20mpg on the highway. This spacious crew cab gives you the feeling of driving a car with the advantages of a truck. You won't believe the handling and ride dynamics of this vehicle. The exterior is enhanced by a large sunroof, tonneau cover, bumper guard and a trailer hitch receiver. Inside our Ridgeline RTL, you will be in awe when you discover the roominess and functionality of the cabin. Amenities include heated leather front seats, power sliding rear cabin window, privacy glass, a 60/40 split-folding back seat with storage below, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, and a stellar audio system and Bluetooth. The 5 ft dent-resistant cargo bed has a lockable trunk and four integrated bed lights with an auto-off timer so that you can retrieve what you need once the sun goes down. A dual-swing mode tailgate opens to the side or folds down supporting up to 300 pounds. Get ready to start hauling! Honda leads the way in safety standards, and the Ridgeline is no exception! The thoughtful mix of features including Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control, Electronic Brake Distribution with Brake Assist, a rearview camera, and a multitude of airbags makes the Ridgeline fully capable of handling your every adventure. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FPYK1F59BB008910

Stock: B008910

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-11-2020