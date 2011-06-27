Vehicle overview

Ever tried to take home a load of paving stones from a building supply store or move your teenager's belongings up to college without a truck or SUV? Not so fun. But for a lot of people, owning a truck for those occasional times when it is needed just isn't worth it. That is where the 2007 Honda Ridgeline comes in. For normal use, it pretty much drives like a regular car. When you need to haul stuff, it works pretty well as a pickup, too.

Developed specifically for the U.S. market, the Ridgeline crew cab pickup is based on a heavily modified version of the platform used for the Honda Pilot SUV. Unlike a regular pickup and its traditional "three box" (engine compartment, cab, cargo box) design, the Ridgeline's cabin and bed are fully integrated for better body stiffness. This, along with the fully independent suspension, provides excellent on-road handling and ride comfort.

In terms of utility, there are a number of innovative features. The bed is 5 feet long (about the same as a compact pickup's short bed) and more than 4 feet wide, so it can swallow a standard 4x8-foot sheet of plywood with the tailgate down. The tailgate can opened down or swung out sideways, and underneath the load floor is a hidden 8.5-cubic-foot locking trunk.

There are some downsides. The Ridgeline doesn't take to off-roading very kindly, and its towing and payload capacities aren't quite as high as those of many midsize pickups. Like the Ford Explorer SportTrac, its closest competitor, the 2007 Honda Ridgeline is a good sport-utility vehicle -- and an average truck. On one hand it gives you plenty of passenger space, a very functional interior and enough cargo room to get by on the weekend. It's more comfortable to drive than other midsize trucks and won't dent your wallet as deeply as a full size. If you're realistic about your towing and hauling needs, and can do without the sound of a big V8 or real off-road ability, you'll find the Ridgeline worth the price.