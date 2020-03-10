2021 Honda Ridgeline Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/10/2020

The Honda Ridgeline is unique in its use of a unibody construction, unlike the body-on-frame backbone that every other pickup truck employs. The uncommon layout brings its own set of advantages and drawbacks, but the end result is clear: The Ridgeline is our favorite midsize pickup.

The Ridgeline is based on the Honda Pilot SUV, and the two vehicles are virtually indistinguishable from the driver's seat. That's good, because the shared seats and interior design give the Ridgeline better seat comfort and a more upscale appearance than other midsize trucks. The rear bench is also much roomier than the ones in competitors. And because of its crossover underpinnings, the Ridgeline rides much more comfortably than any other truck — midsize or otherwise.

Unfortunately, the Ridgeline's reduced ride height relative to other pickups and lack of low-range gearing make it less capable off-road than rivals. It also has a lower towing capacity than other midsize trucks. Shoppers who need their truck to do truck things might be better off with a Toyota Tacoma or a Chevrolet Colorado. On the other hand, if you are sticking to the pavement and just want the utility a bed provides, the Honda Ridgeline is likely the better option.